Scottsbluff tennis wins both duals in triangular

With their courts currently unusable, the Gering Bulldogs tennis team held its triangular with Scottsbluff and Alliance at Scottsbluff High School on Tuesday.
“It’s eight inches of asphalt, there’s cracks and the surfacing falls off, it’s just a disaster. The weather here expands and just destroys things,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “They are supposed to start (working on our courts) this spring, they are probably going to be like Scottsbluff’s except in blue and gray. The new courts will be reinforced concrete.”
The first matchup saw Scottsbluff and Alliance square off with the Bearcats winning 6-0. Alliance coach Scott Mills said his team didn’t do anything that they had worked on once the wind started blowing.
“We talked about double faults, not hitting the ball back to the middle all the time and we also discussed finding out where your opponent is and hitting away from them. We had a little bit of that to start with, and then when the wind picked up, it seemed like it all went away,” Mills said. “I get it, the wind is frustrating, it moves the ball and it’s hard to reach sometimes but double faults really hurt us today. That was probably my biggest issue this whole day was the double faults.”
The team also looked like they were playing with no energy, he said.
“We just got done playing a tournament in Lexington where the wind blew all day long, so they should’ve been somewhat familiar with it,” Mills said. “They did start off flat and took themselves out of the game early.”
The Bearcats downed Gering 4-1 and coach Darren Emerick said he feels his team is right where they are supposed to be at this point in the season.
“We’re where we want to be right now, this for us is the pretty typical arc of our season,” Emerick said. “We start off a little rough comparatively because we work on a lot of skills stuff, then we come together and our doubles teams start to gel toward the end of the season. So I’m really pleased where we’re at as we head to GNAC and state.”
Gering had over a week off to prepare for this triangular as they hadn’t played since Scottsbluff held theirs on Saturday, Sept. 18. Alliance would win their final dual 3-2 against their Bulldog counterparts in Gering.
“Our singles guys, they’re our experienced guys, they both won. Noah (Moreno) and Carver Hauptman from Alliance, they always go back and forth, they’re always within one or two games,” Swank said. “I told them they’d make a great doubles team but they’re both really good. Both singles won and doubles played decently against Alliance. I’m happy with singles and doubles overall.”
Even though the triangular was held by Gering, it was senior night for the Bearcats.
“These seniors are an awesome group and for only having 16 players, eight of them are seniors so it’s really a large number. They’re all three or four year players, they’ve all been committed tennis players, and got a lot of experience these four years,” Emerick said. “One or two might be looking to play college tennis so it wasn’t a big goal, but it might be for a couple of them. As a group, they’re just really good students, awesome grades, and good student athletes so it’s been a blessing to work with them.”
Scottsbluff and Gering will head to GNAC in North Platte this Saturday, Oct. 2. Scottsbluff has shuffled their lineup around in preparation for the final few tournaments.
“We did shuffle our lineup a little bit, it’s not the lineup we were planning at the beginning of the season,” Emerick said. “I think this will be our best lineup and our most effective so I think we are pretty much there, we just need a little bit more experience in our positions.”
Gering has a different plan than Scottsbluff for GNAC, establishing their doubles lineup.
“I’m going to try to get my two doubles established really well. I’ve got two or three guys rotating, we’re going to work a lot on No. 1 and 2 doubles, and keep our singles sharp,” Swank said. “We’re counting on our singles to get us points this year and that’s our plan at state.”
The next dual for Alliance will be in Ogallala to face McCook.
“They have a lot going on in their minds, they’re busy, I get that. We’ve just got to try and get them back and focused, work on what we know we’ve got to work on and try to make the best of it,” Mills said. “McCook is tough, we’re just going to go in there and take a couple games here and there from them.”