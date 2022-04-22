Scottsbluff tennis wins home invite

The Scottsbluff Bearcats girls’ tennis team hosted seven teams on Friday in an invite that was pushed up a day due to inclement weather. Play was split between the Scotts Bluff Country Club and Scottsbluff High School as the Bearcats edged North Platte by two points for the win.

“There was a lot of good competition today and the weather was just about perfect for tennis,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. “We got to see some very good competition, including the Gothenburg Swedes, who are fielding their first girls’ tennis team. We also love having Wyoming come in because they always bring strong players and raise the level of play at every position.”

The Alliance and Gering Bulldogs also competed at the invite finishing with nine and five points, respectively.

“I think we played really well today,” Alliance coach Scott Mills said. “We had different players in our singles positions but I think they responded pretty well to the challenge. Both of our doubles teams got a couple of wins also.

Moving the invite a day caused a shift in positions as some athletes were unable to participate due to other activities.

“Moving the Invite up caused a shift in 1 singles and 2 doubles,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “At No. 1 singles, freshman Aria Schneider went stroke for stroke with Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley and Gothenburg’s Emily Cornwell. Megan should get a seed at state. I don’t know Emily well but she could be seeded too. Aria lost a close tiebreaker to Thunder Basin and won in the crossover.”

Some teams weren’t bothered by the invite moving up a day as they felt they were prepared and well rested.

“Moving the invite up didn’t really bother us too much,” Mills said. “Our varsity had a few days of practice to prepare so we had a chance to rest and work on a few things to get ready.”

Some Bearcats played as part of the Campbell County team due to numbers and were able to help them out.

“Teams in this area have variable numbers and it isn’t uncommon for a team to lack enough players to fill every singles and doubles position. This actually happened to us (Thursday) when we lost players to district music,” Emerick said. “When it happens, other teams with extra players fill in the open positions so all the matches still get played. We added two doubles teams to Campbell County’s roster for that reason.”

As the last few invites and state come closer, winning the home invite was important for the Bearcats.

“Winning our home invite is really important to the team and I could not be prouder of their hard work, commitment, and the grit they are bringing to matches as we approach the end of the season,” Emerick said. “I feel that most of our varsity players are peaking now as we head into our last, but very important, invite at McCook. After that we wrap up at GNAC and the state tournament.

“The girls were really fired up for the team and coach (Hannah) Liptac and myself couldn’t be prouder of their effort and the fight they put into every point of every match.”

Gering saw freshmen step up when they needed to and compete well during the course of the day.

“I look at this as an opportunity for my JV to step up. Freshmen Ashlynn Feil and Karli Newman competed well at No. 2 doubles. Junior Hannah Walker also got a shot at No. 2 singles and played well,” Swank said.

Gering will host Alliance and Scottsbluff on Tuesday, April 26 at Scottsbluff High School at 4 p.m.

For Gering, they will need to set their positions but with National DECA next week, they will be down a team member.

“We’ll still be short one varsity player on Tuesday but my main goal is to try to get our positions set for the last three big tournaments and then state after that,” Swank said.

Before the triangular, the teams will work on what they need to as the season gets closer to ending.

“After watching them all play today, I think we need to work on our serve returns and communication on the court,” Mills said.

Scottsbluff will work on fine-tuning their doubles and ironing out some unforced errors.

“There is plenty of fine-tuning to do with doubles court positioning and tactics. You never get your serve game to its full potential and we spend a lot of time on the serve and return,” Emerick said. “The team will also continue to work on ironing out some unforced errors.”

Team Results

1. Scottsbluff 18 pts

2. North Platte 16 pts

3. Thunder Basin (WY) 15 pts

4. Campbell County (WY) 12 pts

5. Gothenburg 11 pts

6. Alliance 9 pts

T7. Gering 5 pts

T7. Hershey 5 pts

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.