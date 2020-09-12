Scottsbluff tops Gering for softball tourney title

“What I tell the girls that this is usually a seven-inning game and I think we can be a team that can be very dangerous of how we swing the bats,” Fox said. “I try to tell the girls to try to score one every inning. Gering is a great team with a great pitcher that leads them, but I think our pitcher did a great job matching her.”

What Scottsbluff did was take advantage of eight Gering errors and they pounded out 10 hits.

“We take advantage of errors and we also run the bases, but we also hit,” Fox said. “We had a lot of hits on her and we put the ball in play. There is nobody that matches our speed. One through nine we have speed, too, and we know we can create damage. We are excited for that, too. I am excited of how we are playing the game. But, it is not over. It is just one game and we will see Gering Thursday and we have North Platte coming up. So we just want to keep improving and if we keep improving, we will be alright.”

Gering coach Tim Gonzales said his team played well in the two pool play games and didn’t show up against Scottsbluff. He said the Scottsbluff game their worst game of the year.