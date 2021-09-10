Scottsbluff tops Gering in Twin City Invite

The Scottsbluff softball team put together clutch hits in going through the first day undefeated to win the Twin City Invite on Friday after defeating Gering 11-1.
The Bearcats opened the invite with a 17-2 win over Alliance and then topped Chadron in a close contest 7-1. Scottsbluff earned a forfeit win over Hershey in the day’s final contest to finish undefeated.
The Bearcats do not play Saturday in the second day of the tourney, which will be at Gering Dome Rock Complex beginning at 10:45 a.m. with Gering facing Alliance. The next game to follow will be Alliance and Chadron before Chadron meets Gering in the final game of the Invite at 2:15 p.m.
Gering, Alliance, and Chadron all finished the first-day with 1-1 records.
Gering toppled Hershey 14-0, while Chadron blanked Hershey 12-0. Alliance opened up a tight game against Hershey and won 18-5.
Aubrey Barrett, who had two of the pitching wins, said the team played well on Friday to get the three wins.
“I felt like we came out really, really strong. We have been practicing super hard in practice and I feel like those practices are making us better on the field,” Barrett said. “We are coming together as a team very well.”
Brady Laucomer, the senior shortstop who had three doubles and two home runs on the day, said she was impressed with how her team put everything together on the field.
“I think [how we played today] will be a big part of how far we go in post season,” Laucomer said. “I think our team chemistry is huge and I think that will take us farther than any fundamentals will.”
The win against Gering was also impressive as the Bearcats unveiled their new pin-stripe uniforms and Laucomer said they are 1-0 in the new uniforms.
The Gering win was huge, especially the 7-run second inning that helped them put some separation on the scoreboard. The Bearcat defense played well, limiting Gering to just two hits.
“It is huge to play like that [the way we did against Gering], but you obviously can’t play like that every game,” Laucomer said. “Everything came together when it was supposed to and I think that is our hard work and dedication in practice. We work really hard to play tough like that.”
Barrett said the bench helped them to the wins today.
“I think the thing that helped us win is how positive it was on the bench,” Barrett said. “Our bench is awesome and super supportive. They are there for us when we need it and they help to pick us up on the field.”
Laucomer said they have to keep building off of what they did on Friday for the rest of the season.
“We just have to use this to motivate us,” Laucomer said. “We will see more competition like Gering as we continue through our season, so we have to use this as a stepping stone to go and beat teams down east when we get to districts and state. You never know what to expect. Some days you are on and some days off. You just have to play tough all the time.”
Gering coach Zach Ostergard said it was a tough loss for his Bulldogs against Scottsbluff, but they have to rebound because they have two more games on Saturday in the tourney against Chadron and Alliance.
“It could have been a little better today; we just had a bad day on the field,” Oztergard said. “We tried to throw Aspen out there and give her some work and it is hard to defend the walk. It is not that she threw bad or anything, she was around the zone, but kudos to Scottsbluff hitters because they were laying off those pitches and gearing up for the ones in the zone. They ended up piecing some hits together and scoring when they could.
“Scottsbluff is one of those solid hitting teams. You have to keep them off balance and make the plays that we can make. We have hitters have to score when they score because if you let them get away with it, it is hard to catch up.”
Scottsbluff and Alliance were battling early on as the Bearcats led 3-0 after one inning and then 4-2 after two innings. Scottsbluff then put the game away with four in the third and nine in the fourth for the 17-2 win.
Brady Laucomer led the team with a 2-for-2 game with a double, home run, and four RBIs. Other Bearcats who had two hits were Marly Laucomer with a double; Zoey Paez with a double and two RBIs, and Taryn Spady with two RBIs.
Alliance was led by Hallie Schneider and Morgan Moomey.
Scottsbluff’s win against Chadron was a battle. The Bearcats plated three in the first as Alex Jones led off with a double and scored on a Brady Laucomer double. Laucomer scored on a Spady single and Spady came around on an error for the 3-1 lead.
Chadron scored right away in the bottom of the first as Kinley Richardson smacked a solo home run.
After that, neither team scored again until Scottsbluff scored in the fourth on a Tatum Heimerman lead-off home run for a 4-1 lead. Scottsbluff added three more in the fifth as Laucomer led off with a home run to help the Bearcats win 7-1.
Laucomer led the Bearcats with two hits with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jones also had two hits with a double. Heimerman had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, and Barrett had two singles.
Chadron was led by Josie Downing with two hits including a double.
Scottsbluff followed that win up with an impressive 11-1 win over Gering. The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first as Gianni Aguilar walked and Jessie Brown singled. Gabby Moreno drove in Aguilar with a single for the 1-0 lead.
Gering stayed in the led until the second when Scottsbluff rattled off seven runs on four hits. Reagan Churchill started things with a walk followed by a single by Zoey Paez. Marly Laucomer walked to load the bases. The first run came from Aleigh Portneir who walked in after Mariyah Avila walked to force Portneir in.
After a pitching change, Jones singled to score two runs followed by Brady Laucomer singling to score Avila for a 4-1 lead. Spady followed with a run-scoring double. Sasha Paez then bunts in another run followed by Spady scoring on a sacrifice fly for the 7-1 lead.
Scottsbluff added another run in the third as Avila had a 2-out triple and scored on a Jones single.
The Bearcats put the game away in the fourth when Paez walked followed by a Heimerman single. Churchill doubled in one run and then Paez doubled in pinch-runner Portneir and Heimerman for the game-ending runs.
Gering’s win over Hershey saw the Bulldogs score one in the first and then put the game away with 12 in the second.
Three Bulldogs had two hits each. Aguilar had a double with two RBIs, while Brown had a triple with two runs scored and RBI. Moreno had two singles and Brylee Dean had a triple along with Jada Schlothauer.
Chadron’s win over Hershey was all Cardinals as they scored nine in the first and four in the third for the 13-1 win.
Chadron only batted in two innings and pounded out eight hits. Ember Diers had two hits for the Cardinals including a home run and five RBIs. Demaris Kelso had two RBIs with a double.
Alliance and Hershey were hooked in a battle that saw the score tied at 2-2 after two. Alliance then scored four in the third, two in the fourth, and 10 in the fifth to earn the 18-5 win.
Alliance finished with 12 hits in the contest. Four players had two hits, led by Hannah Schneider with a double, two runs scored, and four RBIs. Ciara Hudson had two hits with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Alicia Brave had two singles with two RBIs, and Emily Garza had two singles. Brianna Huston had three RBIs with a single.