Scottsbluff tops Gering in Twin City Invite

“I think [how we played today] will be a big part of how far we go in post season,” Laucomer said. “I think our team chemistry is huge and I think that will take us farther than any fundamentals will.”

The win against Gering was also impressive as the Bearcats unveiled their new pin-stripe uniforms and Laucomer said they are 1-0 in the new uniforms.

The Gering win was huge, especially the 7-run second inning that helped them put some separation on the scoreboard. The Bearcat defense played well, limiting Gering to just two hits.

“It is huge to play like that [the way we did against Gering], but you obviously can’t play like that every game,” Laucomer said. “Everything came together when it was supposed to and I think that is our hard work and dedication in practice. We work really hard to play tough like that.”

Barrett said the bench helped them to the wins today.

“I think the thing that helped us win is how positive it was on the bench,” Barrett said. “Our bench is awesome and super supportive. They are there for us when we need it and they help to pick us up on the field.”

Laucomer said they have to keep building off of what they did on Friday for the rest of the season.