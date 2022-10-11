Scottsbluff tops Mitchell, Alliance to win triangular

The Scottsbluff volleyball team needed to dig deep and they did as the Bearcats captured their home triangular by dropping Alliance and Mitchell in three sets each for the triangular win.

The Bearcats opened the triangular with a 25-11, 23-25, 25-12 win over Mitchell and capped off the triangular by coming back to drop the Bulldogs 19-25, 25-18, 25-19.

Alliance won the other match in the triangular topping Mitchell in two sets 25-12, 25-18.

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Floral said the team played up and down, but they managed to get the win.

“It was very up and down throughout in playing Mitchell and Alliance,” Floral said. “I still think we are getting to that point of the season where we get a little complacent. But, honestly, I am proud of the girls because they are not quitting and still fighting and finding a way to win.”

After the Bearcats had to go three with Mitchell, the Bearcats found themselves down 1-0 against Alliance. Scottsbluff found a fresh breath of air in set two behind strong serving from Paige Horne, who had a 6-point run and a 5-point run from Ella Foote to help them win the second set.

Floral said they refocused in that second set.

“Alliance is tough and have some great hitters and when they gain momentum, they are tough to beat,” Floral said. “I think in the first set we went away from our game plan and were not all that focused. The second set honed in on what we needed to fix and we did a lot better job.”

They also had strong serving and stopped the long service runs for the Bulldogs.

“Serve receive is a big thing we have been focusing on and eliminating those runs and then taking advantage when we can get our runs,” Floral said. “I thought our serve receive did a really good job of getting us in system and getting us some open looks.”

Alliance coach Manda Clarke said her team was up and down. They played really well against Mitchell and then were up and down against Scottsbluff.

“We were strong against Mitchell and the first set against Scottsbluff and then we came out very slow in the second set and Scottsbluff is a team you just can’t do that with,” Clark said. “Our girls are working through a few things right now where they get frustrated and they just crumble. We have a few things to work on as we go into the next two weeks and ending our season.”

The one thing Alliance did in the sets won is have good service runs and the sets they lost against Scottsbluff, the Bulldogs didn’t have long service runs.

Alliance fell behind 7-2 in the first set to Scottsbluff after Bearcat Taylor Hafeman had three points. The Bulldogs went up 14-10 on a point by Josie Sanders and pushed the lead to 18-15 on three points from Haylie Winter. Alliance went up 24-18 on a kill and then three points from Kenna Montes and won the first set 25-19.

The second set saw Horne give Scottsbluff that 9-4 lead and then Foote made it 14-5. After two points from Payton Burda to make it 20-9, Alliance tried coming back as Haley Weare had four points, including two aces to slice the deficit to 21-16. Alliance closed the gap to 22-18 but a kill from Austyn Andreas and then two Horne points including kills from Burda and Foote gave Scottsbluff the 25-18 win.

The second set was back and forth as Alliance led 6-4 until Foote had two ace serves for a 7-6 lead and then Andreas had two points for a 10-7 lead. Alliance came back and knotted the set at 13-13, but MaCee Neu had four points with an ace to put the Bearcats up 18-13. Scottsbluff won the set and match 25-19 on two Tierra West points, including an ace serve to finish off the match.

Foote and Horne each had seven kills in the Alliance match while Burda had five and Andreas had three. West finished with 24 set assists, while Foote and Andreas each had two aces. Haferman had 17 digs in the win while Burda and Foote each had nine and West had five.

In Scottsbluff’s win over Mitchell, Emma Hergenreder had 14 kills followed by eight from Burda and six from Horne. West had 31 set assists and four aces while Andreas had three aces. Andreas had 11 digs in the win over the Tigers while Burda and Horne each had seven and Haferman had eight.

Scottsbluff will be back in action Thursday and it seems as if the Bearcats are starting to find their groove after taking second in Saturday’s Western Conference Tournament and winning twice on Tuesday. But it doesn’t get any easier for the Bearcats as they travel to face Gering on Thursday.