Scottsbluff volleyball defeats Gering at home

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted the Gering Bulldogs, coming away with a four set 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 win.

“I thought the girls did great, always performing in our own gym is kind of a challenge for us because we’re used to playing on the road and in front of smaller crowds,” Bearcats coach Leslie Foral said. “This was a huge win for us and I felt the girls came out and they played steady, didn’t get caught up in the emotions of the game which sometimes happens with Gering, I thought they did a really good job.”

Of the four home games the Bearcats have had, this was their first win.

“This is our first home win so you would think it was the atmosphere but sometimes I think it kind of makes us too much in our heads and when we just play, I think we’re pretty good,” Foral said.

Even though Gering struggled, coach Amanda Cochran sees this loss in a positive light as she knows that there is room for improvement.

“I think we have a long ways for improvement and so that’s super positive knowing that we’ve got a lot more than what we put out there tonight,” she said

Throughout the match, the two teams were even with each other and going point for point until the end of each set.

The first set saw an 8-8 tie before the Bulldogs scored three points to take a lead, which was eventually cut to 13-11. The set would be tied at 15-15 before the Bearcats took an 18-16 lead and never looked back, winning the set 25-19.

Scottsbluff went out to a quick start in the second set with a 3-0 run, but Gering came back to tie the set and from there, went back and forth. A 5-0 run at the end of the set would give the Bearcats a 25-21 win.

Just like in the previous set, Scottsbluff got out in front early but Gering wouldn’t let the Bearcats go out to a large lead. The set saw multiple ties, including at 21, 22, and 23. The Bulldogs got their only set win of the match 25-23.

“I thought we served very well and just picked up a little more defensively,” Cochran said. “Scottsbluff did a great job tonight shooting some shots and we needed to adjust a little quicker defensively.”

The fourth set had the Bearcats lead 5-3 before going out to a 16-7 lead. The momentum began to shift in the Bulldogs’ favor as they went on a 3-0 run, but four points from Scottsbluff compared to one from Gering put the Bearcats lead at 20-11.

Gering tried to make a comeback but it was too late as Scottsbluff took the 25-15 set and match win. Before their next matches later in the week, the Bulldogs will work on staying aggressive.

“We’re going to work on serving aggressively and we’re going to work on defense just moving and picking stuff up and staying aggressive on our side of the court,” Cochran said.

Even though Foral felt her team did a good job of being in system, they need to work on being out of system and the little things.

“I think we’re getting a really good job in being in system,” Foral said. “I think we still need to work on attacking out of system, cleaning up our serve/receive and just the little things that can make a big impact at the end of a game.”

The Bulldogs will be joined by Alliance for a tournament in McCook on Saturday while the Bearcats will have a week before traveling to Chadron on Sept. 22 to take on the Cardinals.