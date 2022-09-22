Scottsbluff volleyball downs Chadron in four

The Scottsbluff Bearcats traveled to Chadron to take on the Cardinals, for the teams’ second matchup of the season, which the Bearcats lost at home on August 30, 3-2. The Bearcats were able to even out the season series defeating the Cardinals 3-1, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21.

The game started out in favor of the Bearcats as Scottsbluff took the first set 25-15 as the Bearcats showed serving prowess with six aces in the first set of play.

The second frame ended with an identical score to the first, with the Bearcats playing well at the net and controlling the ball up high. The set ended off of a Paige Horne kill set up by Tierra West.

The Cardinals’ struggles in the first two sets was similar to the early-match struggles they’ve had all season.

“We started out getting ourselves into a big rut, and that’s something we’ve struggled with all season. It’s something tough to work on in practice, but the girls need to learn to overcome it and we just let it happen and couldn’t dig ourselves out of it,” Cardinals Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “We did, pretty late in the second set, gain some momentum, and we didn’t win it but we carried it into the third and I think that helped us get that third set.”

With the several scoring runs the Bearcats were able to go on, including building a 15-5 lead in the second set, and building that to a 22-8 lead later on, it’s extremely tough to defend the Bearcats on these scoring streaks.

“Scottsbluff is a very good serving team and we knew that coming in. We struggled with our serve receive, they did what they needed to do, they got us out of system and we struggled,” Hoffman said. “It’s tough to do anything when they’re serving and they’re on those scoring runs.”

The third set was much closer with back and forth action, the Cardinals finally were able to come up with an answer for the Bearcats attack in the third set of play, winning 25-21.

The Bearcats were able to steer the course of the game back in their favor in the fourth and final frame, in another back and forth set. The Bearcats and Cardinals were tied 10-10 early in the set, but eventually the Bearcats were able to grab some momentum and finish out the game. Up 24-21 in the fourth set of play, the match was ended with a fourth touch by Chadron, giving the Bearcats the deciding point.

Even with the loss, Chadron plans to bounce back strong and end their seven game losing streak.

“Something we’ve been good at all week is bouncing back from a loss. After we lost to Sidney last week, we bounced back well and beat Bridgeport,” Hoffman said. “Same thing when we lost to Alliance and played well against Gering. We’ll get back in the gym and work on some little things we need to tweak.”

The Cardinals will have a long weekend before their next game when they play against Gordon-Rushville at home on Tuesday Sept. 27. The Bearcats will play in the Holdrege on Saturday Sept. 24.