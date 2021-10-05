Scottsbluff volleyball spoils Bridgeport senior night

“Honestly, that’s what’s hard for me sometimes because it’s ultimately their decision on whether or not they come ready to play, and I can say the same thing over and over where sometimes it strikes and sometimes it doesn’t,” Foral said. “I think the bench just came in, had focus, got each other going and that is honestly kind of what ultimately fueled everyone’s fire. I gave them little tidbits here and there and reminded them to talk, reminded them of different lines that the other team is going to be doing. I thought they came off the bench and doing what they could to help us out.”

Following the timeout, a Megan Bewley kill tied the set at 18-18, the first tie since the start of the match. Scottsbluff would go on a 7-1 run to force a fifth set.

The final set was back and forth but the Bearcats were able to take the set 15-12 and the match 3-2. The final tie of the match was at 9-9 prior to the Bearcats going on a 7-3 run to finish it.

Ella Foote led the Bearcats with 13 kills followed by Paige Horne’s 12. Taylor Hafeman led the serves with four aces. Allie Darnell led in digs with 17 followed by Hafeman with 16.

The Bearcats will get a week off to prepare for its triangular in Mitchell against the home Tigers and Alliance Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 12.