Scottsbluff volleyball spoils Bridgeport senior night

The Scottsbluff Bearcats volleyball team was able to improve their record to 14-14 in a win on the road against the Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Bearcats spoiled the Bulldogs senior night, beating them in five sets; 26-24, 22-25, 12-25, 25-19,15-12.
Coming into this match, the Bearcats were coming off a two-game win streak from the Twin City Invite over the weekend, while the Bulldogs lost to Mitchell on Thursday, Sept. 30 during the Western Trails Conference tournament.
Scottsbluff would take the lead early, eventually being up 21-13. Bridgeport wouldn’t go down easy as they went on a 9-2 run to cut into the Bearcat lead. For the rest of the frame, it was back and forth. The Bulldogs tied the score twice before the Bearcats ultimately won 26-24.
Bridgeport got the first three points on the second set and Scottsbluff would go off from there. The Bearcats went out on a 8-1 run to lead 8-4.
It didn’t last long as the Bulldogs would get 10 of the next 15 points to tie the frame at 13-13. Both teams went point for point with each other until Bridgeport led 19-18 when the Bulldogs began to pull away.
Bridgeport finished the set with a 25-22 win.
Something early on that the Bearcats struggled with were the service errors as they had more in one set than they probably should’ve had.
“One of the things that we really started focusing on (is serving), which is crazy because something I’ve done from day one is aggressive serving, and I think me just talking about aggressive serving has actually made it worse,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “Because we’ve tried to be aggressive, we’re going to have those few mis-serves every once in a while. I don’t think coming off and having seven in one set is quite necessary. I think it’s going to be a focus thing, and it’s one of those things you just overthink, and I think it causes those errors.”
The third set was all Bridgeport as the Bulldogs went out to an early lead and ended up leading 14-4 before Scottsbluff could somewhat find an answer. It wouldn’t be enough as the Bulldogs won the third set 25-12.
In the fourth set, the Bearcats were down 1-8 and from there, the team fought their way back going on a 9-3 run. Scottsbluff got to within one or two points on multiple occasions. Bridgeport called a timeout when Scottsbluff got within one at 17-18.
“My bench really came in and stepped up, which is something I thought really got us going. Different girls came in, made some plays and fueled everyone else’s fire,” Foral said. “We got the momentum going our way, and I think that really helped.”
It was all the players wanting to claw their way back as Foral didn’t say anything during the timeouts.
“Honestly, that’s what’s hard for me sometimes because it’s ultimately their decision on whether or not they come ready to play, and I can say the same thing over and over where sometimes it strikes and sometimes it doesn’t,” Foral said. “I think the bench just came in, had focus, got each other going and that is honestly kind of what ultimately fueled everyone’s fire. I gave them little tidbits here and there and reminded them to talk, reminded them of different lines that the other team is going to be doing. I thought they came off the bench and doing what they could to help us out.”
Following the timeout, a Megan Bewley kill tied the set at 18-18, the first tie since the start of the match. Scottsbluff would go on a 7-1 run to force a fifth set.
The final set was back and forth but the Bearcats were able to take the set 15-12 and the match 3-2. The final tie of the match was at 9-9 prior to the Bearcats going on a 7-3 run to finish it.
Ella Foote led the Bearcats with 13 kills followed by Paige Horne’s 12. Taylor Hafeman led the serves with four aces. Allie Darnell led in digs with 17 followed by Hafeman with 16.
The Bearcats will get a week off to prepare for its triangular in Mitchell against the home Tigers and Alliance Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“We’ll just be working on some consistency things. Defense is always one of those things we need to work on — our blocks and our defense reading and playing around it,” Foral said. “I believe that if we take care of the errors on our side of the court, I think we’ll be successful but in doing that, I think the girls have to be relaxed and play.”