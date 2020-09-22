Scottsbluff volleyball sweeps Gering in three sets

“Going into every game I tell them that we aren’t going to win it by out-hitting the other team because we are just not,” Foral said. “We are smaller all across the board from our outside to our middles to our rightside. The only way we are going to be successful is we play defense and focus on defense and then the hitting and the offense will come just because we are being scrappy and aggressive.”

The Bearcats’ scrappiness kept balls alive and the Bearcats received plenty of key kills from their abundance of hitters to get the win, including coming back from a 19-11 deficit in the third set to win 25-20 that saw Foote come up big with three big kills and Cali Wright and Megan Bewley put on strong service runs. Wright had four points while Bewley served out the match with a 5-point run.

Foral said the hitting was balanced on the night.

“That is something that out setters have really worked on is distributing the ball and getting a lot of hitters involved,” she said. “It just moves the defense and makes the blockers move. I thought a bunch of our hitters really stepped up tonight. Emma Foote did a really nice of job of being consistent and being aggressive. We had some good back row attacks and it is nice to stay on the offensive end, but the only way we are able to do that is with our defense.”