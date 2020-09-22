Scottsbluff volleyball sweeps Gering in three sets

Emma Foote tallied a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs and the Scottsbluff volleyball team swept past Gering Tuesday night at Scottsbluff High School 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.
Scottsbluff lost 13 straight matches to Gering coming into the contest, the last win was in 2016 when they went 4-1 against the Bulldogs.
It was the first time either team had played in a while. Scottsbluff hasn’t played in two weeks, and Gering was off more than 10 days.
“Any win right now means a lot,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “Coming off last year where we had so many matches that were so close, and we are taking these sets and actually pulling out a win, they mean a lot. After these two weeks, I feel it is especially more special just because we were off for two weeks and I think it refocused the girls a little bit and not take volleyball for granted. This win means a lot.”
Scottsbluff’s win was a team effort as the Bearcats had 37 kills in the match led by Foote’s 12 followed by Izzy Wright’s six. Austyn Andreas and Quincy Johnson each had five while Payton Burda tallied four.
But what really set the tone for the Bearcats was their defense. Three Bearcats tallied double-figure digs. Cali Wright and Gracee Michael each had 13 digs, followed by Foote’s 11.
Foral said the defense played great.
“Going into every game I tell them that we aren’t going to win it by out-hitting the other team because we are just not,” Foral said. “We are smaller all across the board from our outside to our middles to our rightside. The only way we are going to be successful is we play defense and focus on defense and then the hitting and the offense will come just because we are being scrappy and aggressive.”
The Bearcats’ scrappiness kept balls alive and the Bearcats received plenty of key kills from their abundance of hitters to get the win, including coming back from a 19-11 deficit in the third set to win 25-20 that saw Foote come up big with three big kills and Cali Wright and Megan Bewley put on strong service runs. Wright had four points while Bewley served out the match with a 5-point run.
Foral said the hitting was balanced on the night.
“That is something that out setters have really worked on is distributing the ball and getting a lot of hitters involved,” she said. “It just moves the defense and makes the blockers move. I thought a bunch of our hitters really stepped up tonight. Emma Foote did a really nice of job of being consistent and being aggressive. We had some good back row attacks and it is nice to stay on the offensive end, but the only way we are able to do that is with our defense.”
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team was consistent enough on the night.
“I think we definitely had our ups and downs,” Cochran said. “We are seeing player splay consistently and some not playing consistently. We are still learning and that was our fifth game of the season and we are still figuring out our side.”
Scottsbluff took a 2-0 lead in the match after winning the first set 25-21 pushed the lead to 22-17 after two Michael points. Gering cut the lead to 22-20 and 23-21, but Foote got two straight kills for the first-set win.
The second set saw Gering grab a 12-10 lead. After that the set was tied at 17-17. Foote hammered home a kill and then then Michael had three points for a 21-17 lead. The Bearcats closed out the set on two Cali Wright kills.
The third set saw Gering jump to a 12-10 lead behind five Alex Gonzalez-Orozco points and led 19-12 after Carliegh Pszanka ran off a series of points. That was when Scottsbluff mounted a comeback behind a Izzy Wright ace serve and then Cali Wright had four points, including an ace to tie the set at 19-19.
Gering went back in front on a Kyla Knight kill, but Bewley served the final five points for the Bearcats win.
Cochran said that Bearcat run in the third was the difference in the game.
“We have to figure out the run game and taking care of our side,” she said. “Tomorrow we refocus. Give it to Scottsbluff, they are doing a great job this season and very scrappy.
Both teams will be back in action Thursday. Gering will head to Sidney for a triangular when they face Sidney and Mitchell. Scottsbluff heads to Chadron on Thursday.
