Scottsbluff volleyball tops Cheyenne Central, Ogallala

A big key in the Bearcats’ wins in both matches was the defensive play of several players, whether it was libero Kodee Teahon, Jaliah Connelly, or the hitters who came away with big kills or blocks when needed all night long.

Teahon had two of the prettiest saves in the second game against Ogallala to help them to that thrilling 28-26 win. Teahon had a pancake save just in front of the Bearcat bench to save one point and then later made a diving, mid-air save behind the back line judge to save another ball.

“I told the girls over and over that defense is what will win the games and Jaliah Connelly, who is one of our outsides, made some huge saves against Ogallala and she did the same thing against Cheyenne Central to keep the ball alive. I think it is a huge momentum changer, especially when the girls see how hard everyone is playing. It kind of helps us out.”

It is hard to really pick out any one person that stood out because it was a definitely a team win.

“Tonight was a complete team effort,” Foral said. “I had girls playing from the bench and Austyn Andreas and Taylor Hafeman both came in and made huge plays for us when we needed it. It was definitely a good night for all the girls.”