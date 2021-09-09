Scottsbluff volleyball tops Cheyenne Central, Ogallala

The Scottsbluff volleyball team picked up some confidence wins Thursday in a triangular with Cheyenne Central and Ogallala at Scottsbluff High School.
The Bearcats opened the triangular with a hard fought three-set win over Cheyenne Central. The Bearcats dropped the first set 25-23 but rebounded with wins in sets two and three 25-21, and 25-20. It was the first win over Ogallala since Sept. 30, 2011.
Scottsbluff made it a perfect night as they toppled perennial state tournament participant Ogallala in straight sets 25-21, 28-26. The Ogallala win came off the heels of Ogallala’s sweep of Cheyenne Central with scores of 25-16, 25-11.
Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said these were confidence builders as well a huge team win.
“We kind of had spurts, we had our ups and downs,” Foral said. “This was honestly a big night for us to just get our first home win because some of these girls have not played in front of crowd. Last year with COVID, we hardly had anyone here. This was kind of a night of getting a win in front of home crowd. I was so proud of them for that.
“Ogallala has this dynasty of always being good volleyball. Going into our second game against Ogallala, it was just taking care of stuff that we should control and earning our own points and I thought the girls did a good job of that.”
A big key in the Bearcats’ wins in both matches was the defensive play of several players, whether it was libero Kodee Teahon, Jaliah Connelly, or the hitters who came away with big kills or blocks when needed all night long.
Teahon had two of the prettiest saves in the second game against Ogallala to help them to that thrilling 28-26 win. Teahon had a pancake save just in front of the Bearcat bench to save one point and then later made a diving, mid-air save behind the back line judge to save another ball.
“I told the girls over and over that defense is what will win the games and Jaliah Connelly, who is one of our outsides, made some huge saves against Ogallala and she did the same thing against Cheyenne Central to keep the ball alive. I think it is a huge momentum changer, especially when the girls see how hard everyone is playing. It kind of helps us out.”
It is hard to really pick out any one person that stood out because it was a definitely a team win.
“Tonight was a complete team effort,” Foral said. “I had girls playing from the bench and Austyn Andreas and Taylor Hafeman both came in and made huge plays for us when we needed it. It was definitely a good night for all the girls.”
Against Cheyenne Central, Paige Horne finished with seven kills followed by five kills from Andreas, four from Ella Foote, and three from Megan Bewley. Bewley also had 10 set assists, three aces, a solo block, and three assisted blocks.
Horne finished with three digs, a solo block, and two assisted blocks, followed by Foote with three digs, two solo blocks, two assisted blocks, and two aces.
Also for the Bearcats in the opening match, Teahon had 11 digs; Payton Burda had five digs and three assisted blocks; Connelly had 14 digs, two kills, and two aces; Peyton Kriewald had two kills and a dig; and Tierra West had 11 set assists.
Against Ogallala, Burda led the way with six kills, six digs, and two assist blocks. Horne followed with five kills, a solo block, and two assisted blocks.
Bewley had three kills, four digs, and 10 set assists, while West finished with seven set assists and three aces.
Also for the Bearcats, Teahon had 10 digs; Foote had two aces; and Connelly had six digs, two kills, and two aces.
Scottsbluff will be back in action when they travel to face Gering on Tuesday.
“Thank goodness we are off until Tuesday. We had a rough couple of weeks and finish that stretch on a high note,” Foral said. “I think these were big confidence builders for us so hopefully it refocuses us tomorrow [Friday] going into practice and carries us to Tuesday.”