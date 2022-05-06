Scottsbluff wins GNAC, Patton finishes second

The Gering Bulldogs held their second golf invite in the span of three days on Friday. This invite saw teams from the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference compete as the Scottsbluff Bearcats won the title with a 327.

“We felt the performance today was good. We had some hiccups on a few holes however, kids rebounded and fought their way back into it,” Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said. “We still need to clean up a few things but we are getting there.”

Bearcat Kaedon Patton finished second behind Hastings’ Brayden Schram. Patton finished Wednesday’s Gering Invite with an 80 and improved his score by three strokes on Friday.

“Kaedon was a good example of fighting and grinding out a round,” Ehler said. “He had a tough front nine but worked to find a rhythm for himself to make some good things happen on the back nine. He will continue to improve.”

The Bearcats saw two more finish in the top 10 as Austin Thyne finished third with a 78 and Isaiah Jones in seventh with an 85. Other scores for Scottsbluff had Noah Shaddick with 87, Tommy Dredla a 90, Treyten York a 99 and Cord Symons rounding Scottsbluff out with a 107.

Gering finished fourth overall with a 356 behind Scottsbluff, McCook (344) and North Platte (345).

“Today felt a little more tight pressure-wise. These guys put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform well and playing at home adds to that pressure a little bit, especially if things start going a little sideways,” Gering coach Jon Hutchison said. “We did have two place in the top 10 today, Jack Maser and Tabor Wasson, so I was pleased with that.”

Maser in sixth and Wasson in eighth, both with an 85. Dalton Wiese had a 92, Mitch Culek finished with 94, Kelan Dunn had a 96 followed by Trevon Coyle with a 97 and Barron Williams with a 101.

“We had two guys shoot their season best scores today, Tabor Wasson and Mitch Culek,” Hutchison said. “I was proud of both of them. They keep working hard and it’s starting to pay off.”

Both Gering and Scottsbluff will be at the Mitchell Invite on Monday, May 9

“The team will need to try and clean some things up over the weekend,” Ehler said. “We feel Mitchell may be a tournament where it lets our kids see a different element of golf and helps make us more well-rounded as a team.”

The Bulldogs will work on their mental approach and decision-making prior to the invite at the Scenic Knolls Golf Course.

“We need to continue working through our mental approach to the game. We need to make good decisions as far as shot selection and having short memories if something goes wrong,” Hutchison said. “I’m happy with how far we’ve come but there are always little things we can work on to continue to improve.”

Individual Results

1. Brayden Schram, Hastings 70; 2. Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 77; 3. Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 78; 4. Hunter Hansen, McCook 82; 5. Rylan Perry, North Platte 84; 6. Jack Maser, Gering 85; 7. Isaiah Jones, Scottsbluff 85; 8. Tabor Wasson, Gering 85; 9. Jonas Sommerville, 86; 10. Cayden Rombach, North Platte 87; 11. Ryan Kaminski, North Platte 87; 12. Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff 87; 13. Elliott Longmore, North Platte 87; 14. Landon Kmoch, McCook 87; 15. Luke Borges, North Platte 89; 16. Jesse Mauch, North Platte 89; 17. Mathew Nichols, McCook 89; 18. River Johnston, North Platte 90; 19. Tommy Dredla, Scottsbluff 90; 20. Reid Loop, McCook 91; 21. Dalton Wiese, Gering 92; 22. Mitch Culek, Gering 94; 23. Tanner Bauer, Hastings 94; 24. Cole Graham, McCook 94; 25. Kelan Dunn, Gering 96; 26. Trevon Coyle, Gering 97; 27. Alex Anthony, McCook 99; 28. Treyten York, Scottsbluff 99; 29. Barron Williams, Gering 101; 30. Cooper Hunsley, Hastings 104; 31. Cord Symons, Scottsbluff 107; 32. Damon Rutt, Hastings 109; 33. Cooper Rutt, Hastings 109

Team Results

1. Scottsbluff, 327; 2. McCook. 344; 3. North Platte, 345; 4. Gering, 356; 5. Hastings, 377

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.