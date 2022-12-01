Scottsbluff wrestlers cruise past Mitchell

The Scottsbluff wrestling team kicked off its season with a 59-18 dual win over Mitchell on Thursday night at Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats are returning a plethora of talent this season, giving up just one head-to-head loss in the match.

Angel Arellano was the first with his hand raised at 220 after earning an 11-3 major decision over Mitchell’s William Pieper.

Mitchell took its first lead of the night when Jeremiah Coley pinned Scottsbluff’s Trenton Jenkins in 16 seconds at 285. The pin put the Tigers up 6-4 in the match.

Payton Woodring added another four points to Scottsbluff’s total at 106 with a 21-10 major decision over Mitchell’s Yovanni Jimenez before Mitchell’s Ace Hobbs picked up six points on a Bearcat forfeit to give the Tigers a 12-10 edge four matches in.

However, the lead was short-lived for Mitchell when Scottsbluff strung together 30 unanswered points starting with defending Class B state runner-up Chance Houser’s 2:17 fall over Mitchell’s Jamison Duncan at 120.

Joey Canseco added another win to Scottsbluff’s rolling total with a pin over Mitchell’s Rylan Houk at 126 in 2:22.

Class B runner-up Connor Whiteley needed just 49 seconds to pin Mitchell’s Collin Ramirez at 138 to increase the Bearcat lead to 32-12.

Micah Gomez finished the night with a pin in 2:23 over Mitchell’s Nathan Hargreaves at 145, while Mason Wagner also won by fall over Mitchell’s Devyn Engledow in 4:49 at 160.

Frankie Trevino got the pin over Mitchell’s Wyatt Sauer in 2:42 at 170.

The highlight of the evening came in the final match when two powerhouse opponents met in the circle. Scottsbluff’s Josiah Mobley needed everything he had to edge Mitchell’s Cael Peters, 3-1, to close out the dual.

The Bearcats will wrestle in the Kearney Invite while Mitchell travels to Cozad on Friday.