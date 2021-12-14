Scottsbluff wrestlers power past Alliance

The Scottsbluff wrestling team earned seven pins and one major decision en route to a 82-0 dual win over Alliance on Saturday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The Bulldogs gave up six open weight classes in the loss.
Scottsbluff head coach Dustin Stodola said he is pleased with where his team is at during this point of the season and the dedication the kids are showing every day in practice.
"We're tough everywhere," he said. "We've got a good group of seniors, a good group of juniors, sophomores and freshmen. We've just got a good group. They come into practice every day and they want to battle. They want to get better and be one of the best teams in the state."
The Bearcats earned its first fall of the night at 152 pounds when Karsen Leonard pinned Alliances Zane Stoike in 5:07 to give Scottsbluff an early 6-0 lead. The Bulldogs gave up forfeits in 160, 170, 182, and 195 before Bearcat 220-pounder Justin Ahlers pinned Alliance's Matthias Benzel in 4:16 to extend the lead to 36-0.
After Scottsbluff freshman Chris Gamino earned a fall over Alliance's Jackson Bailey in 5:02, the match of the night came at 113 pounds.
Scottsbluff's Methius Gonzales was in a dog fight with Bulldog Ryan Swanson going into the third period. Gonzales trailed early on before breaking a 6-6 tie with a reversal and pinning Swanson with just 58 seconds left in the match.
Stodola said the kids worked hard in the off season and believed the upcoming season's opponents weren't going to look at the Bearcats as a threat.
"We told them every day during the summer they were going to sleep on us," he said. "Let them sleep on us and we'll show them. We'll show them when the season comes. And right now, we're starting to show the state what we've got."
Scottsbluff added another pin at 126 with Bryan Morales over Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (1:48) before earning a major decision at 132 with Roman Perales over Tate Thompson (10-2).
Scottsbluff's Mason Wagner wrapped up the night with a pin over Alliance’s Jaden Rodriguez (1:25).
Stodola added that his squad was once young like Alliance is now and the Bearcats are working hard to make a run in Omaha in February.
"Alliance is a young team. We were a young team a couple of years ago. Our kids stuck with it and it's starting to show. It's been a long time since we've had a full group of guys and we're still getting guys healthy. But when we're at full strength and have everybody on weight, look out."
The Bearcats will next see action at the Gillette, Wyoming dual tournament starting on Thursday. Alliance will travel to the Bridgeport/Sidney Invite on Saturday.