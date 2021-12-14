Scottsbluff wrestlers power past Alliance

Stodola said the kids worked hard in the off season and believed the upcoming season's opponents weren't going to look at the Bearcats as a threat.

"We told them every day during the summer they were going to sleep on us," he said. "Let them sleep on us and we'll show them. We'll show them when the season comes. And right now, we're starting to show the state what we've got."

Scottsbluff added another pin at 126 with Bryan Morales over Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (1:48) before earning a major decision at 132 with Roman Perales over Tate Thompson (10-2).

Scottsbluff's Mason Wagner wrapped up the night with a pin over Alliance’s Jaden Rodriguez (1:25).

Stodola added that his squad was once young like Alliance is now and the Bearcats are working hard to make a run in Omaha in February.

"Alliance is a young team. We were a young team a couple of years ago. Our kids stuck with it and it's starting to show. It's been a long time since we've had a full group of guys and we're still getting guys healthy. But when we're at full strength and have everybody on weight, look out."

The Bearcats will next see action at the Gillette, Wyoming dual tournament starting on Thursday. Alliance will travel to the Bridgeport/Sidney Invite on Saturday.