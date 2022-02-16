Scottsbluff wrestling team ready for state

But what Henry was known for is coaching wrestling and he became one of the more successful Utah High School wrestling coaches, having won eight titles that spanned three decades. His first title came in 1971 followed by titles in 1972, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1991, 1992 and 1993. Darold Henry won those titles at Pleasant Grove.

“Darold or Coach Henry as I knew him, was a wonderful teacher and mentor. He taught my sports medicine class as a junior at Lone Peak High School. Then he allowed me to be his TA my senior year,” Lee said. “He was instrumental in helping me to continue my education in athletic training at the next level. He was a wealth of knowledge as a teacher because he had a background in sports and as a first responder. He was patient and had a great sense of humor. By far he was one of my favorite teachers because he was very personable and he truly cared. Hearing Coach had passed away was sad but I know that he lived a wonderful life and he left a great legacy behind. I look forward to seeing him again someday.”