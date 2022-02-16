Scottsbluff wrestling team ready for state

The Scottsbluff’s wrestling team’s first individual champion was Darold “Tiger” Henry back in 1962. Since then, the Bearcat wrestling team has had 40 individual state champions over the past 60 years.
It feels fitting that this year, the Bearcats have 12 wrestlers heading to state as they aim for their third state title in school history – the other two state titles came in 1968 and 1989 when they won Class A – and it will make Darold Henry proud as he watches over the Scottsbluff wrestlers from above after passing away Jan. 21 in Utah.
Henry won state for Scottsbluff in 1962 in Class A at the 120-pound class and his brother Chuck Henry, who still lives in Scottsbluff and attends many wrestling matches in the valley, won state in 1964 and 1965 in Class A at 103.
The 60-year legacy of the Scottsbluff wrestling team will be in the limelight as state begins Feb. 17 in Omaha.
Josiah Mobley and Chance Symons said it would be special to being home a state title or even individual gold for Darold Henry, who passed away a month ago.
“I think it would be a really special thing just to be able to give a little something back to him and his legacy,” Symons said.
Mobley added, “Chuck (Henry) has been to a couple of our practices and if we won a title, it would mean a lot him.”
Scottsbluff has the wrestlers to do it.
“Qualifying 12 wrestlers means that we had 12 wrestlers place top four at the district tournament last week in Sidney,” Mobley said.
Symons, the only senior that qualified for state, would love to finish on top in his senior year.
“It means a lot and it is what all of us have worked for all year. It’s really great to see everyone’s hard work pay off,” Symons said. “I would just like to thank our coaches and all the parent, they have put a lot of their time and effort to get us to this point. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
Symons said for him making state is special since he wasn’t a part of the wrestling team a year ago.
“I personally was not a part of last year’s team but I think the focus is the same,” Symons said. “We all want to be the best we can be and I know for a fact we work harder than any other team in the state.”
A little information, the Bearcats have had an individual state champion the last 12 years. Tyler Nation started the streak in 2010 when he won the Class B, 125-pound class.
“I think everyone on our team has the potential to be a state champion,” Symons said. “You can be as good as you want to be and it depends on how you work and prepare. It is exciting to see what will happen and who ends up where.”
The Bearcats won last week’s district tournament with 189.5 points, out-distancing second place Beatrice (165 points) and third place Gering (142.5 points). Gering is sending eight wrestlers to state with hopes of repeating as Class B state champions after winning a year ago.
Symons said it will take the right mentality for the Bearcats to bring home some hardware.
“I think everyone at state is good and that is why they are there,” Symons said. “So, I think we should focus on us and what we need to accomplish and not how good the other teams are.”
The Scottsbluff wrestlers know what they must do come Thursday to bring home a state title and they are ready for the challenge.
“It’s definitely going to be our mindset and how we react to tough situations,” Symons said on trying to win a state title. “We need to want to strive for greatness and wrestle to win.”
Scottsbluff does have a talented wrestling team headed to state and it shows that Scottsbluff wrestling is reemerging on the wrestling scene.
With 12 wrestlers vying for a state individual, will one of those 12 add his name to the long list of individual champions that began in 1962 with Darold Henry. Since then, Paul Garcia won four straight state titles from 2018 to 2021, while 3-time state champions include Tyler Nation (2010-2012) and Colton Adams (2011-2013). There have been only a handful of 2-time state champions including Chuck Henry (1964 and 1965), Dave Knutson (1967 and 1968), Jeromiah Escamilla (1989 and 1990) and Keegan Hessler (2013 and 2015).
Mobley said this team has all the talent to bring home some hardware, whether it be individually or as a team.
“The Scottsbluff team is very talented everywhere we go and I think that will show at state,” Mobley said. “Bennington is very tough this year and they are most likely our hardest competitors.”
Whatever they do at state, they will have one special person looking down on them in wishing them good luck and that is Darold Henry as Scottsbluff carries on his wrestling dynasty.
Henry was one of those wrestlers that was fearless and had a long wrestling career in high school and in college at Lamar Community College and then Brigham Young University. Henry also ran track and cross country at Scottsbluff High School while running cross country at Lamar. At Lamar, he finished 10th at the NJCAA cross country national tournament his freshman year and was a NJCAA wrestling national champion. His sophomore year at Lamar, he blew a knee out and had major surgery. After just two months out, Henry came back to win a junior college national title. Henry is in the JUCO Wresting Hall of Fame in Minnesota.
At BYU, Henry competed in cross country and wrestling and was an honorable mention All-American in wrestling.
After college, Henry went on to become a popular and successful wrestling coach in Utah at Pleasant Grove and later at Lone Peak. He also was a wrestling referee for nearly 40 years on the high school and collegiate level. He worked 25 NCAA Division I championships.
But what Henry was known for is coaching wrestling and he became one of the more successful Utah High School wrestling coaches, having won eight titles that spanned three decades. His first title came in 1971 followed by titles in 1972, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1991, 1992 and 1993. Darold Henry won those titles at Pleasant Grove.
As much as Henry was a guru in coaching and officiating wrestling, he also served as a mentor to the many wrestlers that he coached as well as other students.
One of Henry’s students at Lone Peak High School in Utah, Angela Lee, who graduated in 2006 and is now a science teacher in Edmond, Oklahoma, is trying to live up to Coach Henry’s impact that he passed on to her.
“Darold or Coach Henry as I knew him, was a wonderful teacher and mentor. He taught my sports medicine class as a junior at Lone Peak High School. Then he allowed me to be his TA my senior year,” Lee said. “He was instrumental in helping me to continue my education in athletic training at the next level. He was a wealth of knowledge as a teacher because he had a background in sports and as a first responder. He was patient and had a great sense of humor. By far he was one of my favorite teachers because he was very personable and he truly cared. Hearing Coach had passed away was sad but I know that he lived a wonderful life and he left a great legacy behind. I look forward to seeing him again someday.”