Scottsbluff XC performs well at Liberty Bell

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Scottsbluff cross country team traveled to Littleton, Colorado, to compete in the Liberty Bell Invite, a course that is on cement and dirt.

“A lot of this course is on cement or dirt and so it’s just a flat, fast course. The courses we have around here are mostly grass and hilly and so it’s a little different but it’s still one that’s valuable in our training,” Bearcats coach Aaron Carrizales said. “It helps kids get used to running fast and makes them work hard because it seems like every second, there’s a kid coming across the finish line so you’re always running next to someone in a big meet like that.”

This meet is made up of mostly Colorado teams with some from Wyoming, with Scottsbluff being the only team from Nebraska.

The Bearcats competed in Division 2. Of the 126 boys in the race, junior Hans Bastron was the only top 10 finisher for either team, finishing in sixth with a 16:51.1. The Bearcat boys finished sixth overall with a 204.

On the girls side, the highest placer for Scottsbluff was senior Kaylee Charbonneau, who finished 22nd with a time of 20:54.5 in helping the Bearcats to a ninth place finish with 219 points. There were 123 girls who competed.

“The reason we go there is just the competition. The competition there is the best we’ll see probably all year, so it’s good for the kids to have to run against strong runners in a big environment like that,” Carrizales said. “They have thousands of kids at that race compared to our local race. It’s a good challenge for them and the kids always run a personal best at that meet. It’s more of a road race than a cross country meet.”

The newcomers and freshmen hadn’t competed on this course before and are already looking forward to next year’s meet.

“The newcomers and freshmen really enjoyed it, they had a lot of good things to say about the course,” Carrizales said. “They’re looking forward to going back next year already I think because they had a positive experience and you just get excited when you run your personal best and have so many kids to run with. I think both those races had maybe close to 200 kids in each race, so that’s quite a bit compared to what we see around here.”

The Bearcats will travel to McCook on Thursday for a meet at Heritage Hills Golf Course.

“We added the McCook meet to our schedule this year so we could have those challenging courses,” Carrizales said. “It’s always fun to run where you can run fast like the Liberty Bell but in the end, cross country at the state meet, it’s a challenging course and so we want to prepare our kids to run on that type of course and McCook is a good comparison to the state meet.”

Liberty Bell Invite

Boys

6. Scottsbluff, 204

Individual

6. Hans Bastron,16:51.1

26. James Adams, 17:45.2

53. Savian Marquez, 19:02.3

57. Thompson Bastron, 19:06.1

62. Hunter Lund, 19:07.6

92. Jacob Maser, 19:54.9

110. Harrison Maser, 21:02.6

Girls

9. Scottsbluff, 219

Individual

22. Kaylee Charbonneau, 20:54.5

39. Emilee Bentley, 21:41.6

45. Hannah Rugroden, 21:54.2

50. Jamie Modec, 22:05.9

75. Natalee Bently, 22:53. 6

86. Claire Thomalla, 23:39.2