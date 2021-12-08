Scottsbluff's Alex Jones heading to WNCC to play softball

After the team lost at state, it was a time for her to reflect on her high school career while also getting ready for her college days.

“I was sad because it meant I was leaving my teammates and wouldn’t get to play with them again,” Jones said. “But, it also meant I was officially starting my college career and I was excited for that to begin.”

While softball is the one sport that she has played all through high school, she was also involved in other sports through elementary, middle, and high school. In middle school, she played basketball and ran track and in high school she played soccer. But softball was where her heart stayed.

“I’ve played (softball) for as long as I can remember, since I was old enough to play T-ball,” Jones said. “I am grateful that I was a part of the Broadway Bombers program in the years leading up to high school because it taught me how to compete and how to be mentally tough before I got to that level, as well as giving me insight to what high school competition would look like.”

A lot of her success in softball and the other sports she credits to her parents.