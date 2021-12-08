Scottsbluff's Alex Jones heading to WNCC to play softball

Scottsbluff’s Alex Jones love in the sports world has been playing softball.
For the past four years, Jones has been a major contributor to the Scottsbluff softball program, including helping the Bearcats to the state tournament this fall.
Now, Jones will continue that softball love at the collegiate level after signing to play at Western Nebraska Community College. Jones said she is excited to continue her softball playing at the collegiate level.
“For me, it means that I have the opportunity to keep doing what I love,” Jones said. “WNCC allows me to take core classes that are essential for my future career while also getting to play softball. I get to become stronger through the great softball program at WNCC and can compete against some tough teams in the conference.”
Jones will reunite with former Bearcat softball player Maddie Johnston, who is a freshman on this year’s Cougar team. WNCC also has another Scottsbluff softball player on this year’s team in sophomore Taylor Klein.
“I am very excited to be able to play with Maddie again,” Jones said. “She has always been my good friend on and off the field and has always pushed me to be the best player I could be when we were teammates in high school.”
Now, at the college level, Jones is ready to continue her improvement in the game.
“I hope to improve as a player and as a person in my upcoming years at WNCC,” Jones said. “I want to be able to improve my skills, compete, and play at the higher level as well as work hard in the classroom to take steps toward my future career. I am excited to form new bonds with my team and make new friends on campus.”
Jones had a strong softball season the past two years. This past season, Jones finished with a .470 batting average with 42 singles, eight doubles, three triples, and a home run. She also had 18 RBIS and 54 runs scored along with 20 stolen bases.
As a junior, Jones batted .488 and had 18 RBIs with 31 runs scored with just one double and two triples.
Jones said that she realizes what her strengths are on the field and that is what helps her succeed.
“Over the years I have learned what my abilities are as a player and how to use that to create the best opportunities for me,” Jones said. “Through the countless hours of practice in the off season, I became stronger, faster, and most importantly learned how to control my movement and strategize to make sure I can make the most out of whatever situation I am in as a player. I still have a lot more to improve though and I am excited to see how I will continue to grow in the upcoming years.”
Jones love for softball has led her to receiving many honors, including earning a varsity letter in all four years of her high school playing career.
“I have been fortunate to receive a varsity letter all four years while playing, along with some Class B All-State selections, NSAA All-State Academic Team, and Western Conference recognitions,” she said. “Most recently, I was recognized by the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald Class B Honorable Mention and Western Conference First Team. Our team was also recognized with a Class B state record of 373 team runs and last year’s 223 stolen bases, which I am extremely proud to be a part of.”
One of the biggest thrills for Jones and the rest of the Bearcat softball team was making the state tournament in Hastings. It was only the second time in school history the Bearcats made the state tournament, the first was in 2011. Jones said that experience to play at state was memorable.
“It was a great experience to be at the state tournament this year because we were the first team to go to Hastings since 2011. It meant the hard work every girl on the team did both on and off the field paid off for us,” she said. “I’m glad I was able to experience that in my high school career and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any other group of girls.”
After the team lost at state, it was a time for her to reflect on her high school career while also getting ready for her college days.
“I was sad because it meant I was leaving my teammates and wouldn’t get to play with them again,” Jones said. “But, it also meant I was officially starting my college career and I was excited for that to begin.”
While softball is the one sport that she has played all through high school, she was also involved in other sports through elementary, middle, and high school. In middle school, she played basketball and ran track and in high school she played soccer. But softball was where her heart stayed.
“I’ve played (softball) for as long as I can remember, since I was old enough to play T-ball,” Jones said. “I am grateful that I was a part of the Broadway Bombers program in the years leading up to high school because it taught me how to compete and how to be mentally tough before I got to that level, as well as giving me insight to what high school competition would look like.”
A lot of her success in softball and the other sports she credits to her parents.
“I credit the majority of my success to my parents. They have always supported me even through my learning moments and I would not be the player I am today without them,” she said. “My dad (WNCC head baseball coach Mike Jones) in particular has dedicated a huge amount of time to working with me the past few years and, by working with him, he pushed me to become the best version of myself and I learned so much that helped me improve as a player. He has taught me a lot about hitting and how to read the pitcher I am facing and plan my at-bats accordingly. My teammates and coaches have also always pushed me to become better and I am very thankful for what they have taught me.”
Jones is the fourth Scottsbluff softball player to sign to continue playing in college. The other three include Reagan Churchill, who is heading to Hastings College, and Brady Laucomer and Sasha Paez, who are going to Chadron State.
“All of the senior athletes at Scottsbluff this year are incredibly talented and hard working,” Jones said. “In terms of softball, the seniors this year worked very hard and showed great leadership to set the bar for the rest of our teammates and make sure we were all putting in our best effort while playing and practicing. The seniors that I played alongside deserve all of the great opportunities and awards they have received.”