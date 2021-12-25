Scottsbluff's Avila signs with Hastings College

Scottsbluff’s Mariyah Avila is one of those athletes at Scottsbluff High School that stands out in all three of the sports that she has played since her freshman year.
With her athleticism and talent, it would seem choosing a college sport would be hard, but it really wasn’t. Avila always wanted to play college basketball and she made it official Monday, Dec. 20 when the 5-foot-6 guard signed her letter of intent to play at Hastings College.
“I didn’t get serious about playing basketball until I got to high school, but it has always been my favorite,” Avila said. “I wanted to play softball in college, but I really thought my love was for basketball. That means a lot.”
After talking to several coaches, it was the visit to Hastings that really opened her eyes to be a Bronco.
“I really connected with their coach compared to the other schools I visited. I went there and practiced and felt like it was a program I wanted to be a part of. I really liked it there when I went,” she said. “I talked to schools about the other two a little bit, but I could not play basketball. Basketball is just the one.”
Avila started playing basketball in the third grade and she grew in her knowledge with all the playing that she did. A lot of the things that she improved in was on the mental side of the game.
“I improved so much (from when I first started). I am not a cry baby anymore, put it that way,” she said. “I can handle things a little better. I have a lot more composure than what I started with.”
Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish said Hastings is getting a good athlete that has a passion for basketball like no other.
“I think the biggest thing is she will continue to be who she is. She is loyal. She is tough. She will outwork anybody. She is fearless. She is a lover (for the sport). She has a huge heart, and she wants to share that with people,” Bollish said. “I told the Hastings coach when she called me, ‘you better get her because someone is going to get her.’ I think Hastings made the right call and the program will be better for having her. We will miss the heck out of her, but we are excited for everything that comes next. College is a huge step and college basketball is great, but she will change lives somewhere. We are excited to see that.”
Avila has played on the varsity team all four years, helping them to the state tournament the past two years. Her sophomore year, the Bearcats won their first game at state when they defeated Bennington 57-47 in 2020 before falling to Beatrice. Last year, Scottsbluff opened the state tournament by beating Crete 34-20 before falling to Elkhorn North.
Avila averaged 5.5 points a contest as a sophomore and 11.1 points last year as a junior. Not only is she a scoring point guard, she also runs the show on the court with precision. She averaged four rebounds a contest the last two years while dishing out 5.5 assists her sophomore year and 2.7 her junior year.
This year, Avila is putting up those kind of numbers and some. Against Chadron on Dec. 17, Avila poured in 19 points to lead the Bearcats to the win. Then, on Dec. 18, she scored 10 points in a loss to St. Thomas More.
Bollish said Avila has all the makings of a great college player because of her parents and her work ethic on the court.
“I think that mostly comes down to who she is and, honestly, to Becky and Andrew. They have allowed me to coach her with all the mistakes I make and how hard I possibly can coach her and get the most out of her,” Bollish said. “That means we fight. We have games where she goes home and talks to mom and she is mad, and I have days where I am mad and I talk to dad and I say, ‘your kid, oh my.’ That has allowed us to have a relationship that transcends onto the floor.
“We are connected when she and I are on the same page and everybody is on the same page. In terms of point guards, I think she is elite. I think you can make a strong case that she is one of the best point guards in Nebraska and she is by far the best in Class B, and that is because you combine the loyalty, the toughness, the brains, hours and hours of working by herself. Hastings got a good one. Whoever was recruiting her gets a gold star.”
Avila said she wouldn’t want to play for another high school.
“I wouldn’t want to play with or for anybody else in the area,” she said. “Scottsbluff has been the biggest part of my life so far. I appreciate everything I got out of Scottsbluff and everything they have done for me.”
After basketball, Avila will have one more year of track, where she jumps and sprints. Avila finished third at state in May with personal record jumps in the long jump (17-2 ¾) and triple jump (35-6 ½).
Avila said it will be sad when she has to take off the Bearcat uniform for the final time, but she is ready for the next challenges.
“It will be sad, but I think I am ready to play at the next level and kind of start over and work my way back up,” she said.
Bollish added afterwards, “Speak for yourself, we disagree.”