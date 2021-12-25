Scottsbluff's Avila signs with Hastings College

Avila averaged 5.5 points a contest as a sophomore and 11.1 points last year as a junior. Not only is she a scoring point guard, she also runs the show on the court with precision. She averaged four rebounds a contest the last two years while dishing out 5.5 assists her sophomore year and 2.7 her junior year.

This year, Avila is putting up those kind of numbers and some. Against Chadron on Dec. 17, Avila poured in 19 points to lead the Bearcats to the win. Then, on Dec. 18, she scored 10 points in a loss to St. Thomas More.

Bollish said Avila has all the makings of a great college player because of her parents and her work ethic on the court.

“I think that mostly comes down to who she is and, honestly, to Becky and Andrew. They have allowed me to coach her with all the mistakes I make and how hard I possibly can coach her and get the most out of her,” Bollish said. “That means we fight. We have games where she goes home and talks to mom and she is mad, and I have days where I am mad and I talk to dad and I say, ‘your kid, oh my.’ That has allowed us to have a relationship that transcends onto the floor.