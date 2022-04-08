Scottsbluff's Horne, Wilkins win three times at Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW – The Scottsbluff girls’ Paige Horne won both hurdles and helped the 4x400 relay team capture a first as the Cat girls finished third at the Broken Bow Invite on Friday with 82 points. McCook won the girl’s title with 96.5 points followed by Broken Bow with 85.

The Scottsbluff boys also did well as Ransen Wilkins won three firsts in helping the Bluff boys take fourth with 70 points. McCook ran away with the team title, notching 124 points followed by Aurora and Broken Bow tying for second with 83 points.

Alliance also competed at the invite. The Alliance girls finished with 17 points while the boys had 10 points on the day.

Scottsbluff girl’s head coach Mike Burda said the team performed well.

“I thought the girls competed really well,” Burda said. “The day progressed as the weather started to get better. The girls overall did a really good job. Paige (Horne) was a double winner in both hurdles and our 4x400 ran really well.”

Burda said Horne ran well.

“We just had kids throughout the meet step up,” Burda said. “I thought our kids did a good job of competing.”

Burda said his team just found a way to pick up points by placing in the top eight.

“We have been competing in some fairly competitive meets against some pretty dominant kids in some events and we are doing a good job of nickel-and-diming it and getting points in seconds, thirds, and fourths,” Burda said.

The Bearcat girl’s had a strong showing as Horne brought home two individual firsts and a first as part of a relay. Horne’s individual firsts in the hurdle events. Horne won the 100 hurdles with a 15.7 time. In the 300 hurdles, Burda had a season best time of 48.25 to edge Cozad’s Karyn Burkholder.

Horne also brought home another first as she was a member of the 4x400 relay team. Horne ran anchor and the team of Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, and Taryn Spady ran a 4:17.17 as Horne just clipped Broken Bow’s Kailyn Scott at the line.

Avila was also one that captured a first as the senior won the triple jump in a season-best leap of 34-7 ½ inches while her teammate Marly Laucomer took 7th at 31-8.

Avila and Laucomer finished second and third in the long jump. Laucomer took second with a jump of 16-5 ½ while Avila was third at 16-3.

Spady ran well in her sprints as she took fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 27.72 and finished third in the 100 with a 13.07 clocking.

Burda brought home two seconds. The junior finished second in the 400 with a 1:03.04 time while Alliance’s Riley Lawrence finished seventh 1:06.28.

The 800 saw Burda take second in a personal best time of 2:28.74. Burda just nipped Alliance’s Macey Seebohm, who ran a 2:28.82.

Other placings for Scottsbluff saw the 4x100 team of Madison Still, Laucomer, Charley Edens, and Leona Brezenski take fifth in 55.29 seconds.

Alliance’s 4x800 relay team of Haylie Winter, Seebohm, Kenna Montes, and Lilly Wagner won with a time of 10:56.13.

Winter and Wagner also finished seventh and eighth in the 800. Winter had a 2:48.34 time while Wagner finished in 2:49.06.

The boys side saw several bring home a first with plenty of other placings. Wilkins shined in the 200 with a personal-best time of 23.03 seconds.

Wilkins picked up two more firsts as he was on the winning 4x100 relay team along with Tyrone Shanks, Sebastien Boyle, and Braeden Stull in a time of 44.93. He was also on the winning 4x400 along with Hunter Lund, Irvin Sierra Torres, and Kyan Allen in a time of 3:32.72.

Several Bearcat boys took second including Boyle, who took second in the 100 with a time of 11.37 seconds.

Scottsbluff also had three finish in the top eight in the 400. Allen finished fourth (53.48) in a personal-best time, while Lund took sixth in a season-best time of 54.52 and Sierra-Torres took seventh (54.53).

Tyson Klein finished fourth in the 800 with a season-best time of 2:11.31 while Savian Marquez had a season-best time of 2:12.00 to finish sixth.

Hans Bastron finished fifth in the 1,600 in 4:57.09 and then took fourth in the 3,200 in a time of 10:36.56.

Josiah Mobley finished fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.95.

The 4x800 relay team took fourth with a time of 9:07.97. The team was made up of Klein, Marquez, James Adams, and Josiah Anaya.

Aaron Price took second in the pole vault with his best vault of his career at 13-8.

Tyrone Shanks finished fifth in the long jump with a season-best leap of 189-7 ½ while Jayce Wilkinson took seventh in the triple jump (40-1), which was his personal-best leap.

Alliance’s Nolan Nagaki took seventh in the 200 (24.39), while Jonah Amill finished eighth in the triple jump with a 39-0 leap.

The Bulldog’s Isaiah Martinez had two medals as the senior took second in the shot put in a season-best time of 51-1 ½ while taking fifth in the discus with a personal-best throw of 134-8.

Both teams are scheduled to compete in next week’s Alliance Invite on Thursday, but that meet could be moved because of the expected five to eight inches of snow that is forecasted for the area.

“We are supposed to be at the Alliance meet but I anticipate that getting canceled on Thursday because we are supposed to get eight inches of snow,” Burda said. “We are supposed to get 5-8 inches of snow on Wednesday and we were talking to Alliance head coach Lanik and he said there is a good chance we have to move it.”