Scottsbluff's Huck taking his soccer to England

Scottsbluff High soccer coach Nate Rock said that Macclesfield is getting a gifted soccer player.

“He is technically a gifted player,” Rock said. “From a technical standpoint, he can do all the things that you want and the best and most important thing they are getting is a good person and a person that is willing to work incredibly hard. That is 80% of what a student athlete is and that is the drive and ability he has to do that. That is what they are getting, and I wish I was getting that for one more year instead of them. He is a student of the game. He is passionate about the game. He studies the game. He knows and we can talk soccer and talk tactics. Then you add the technical ability. They are getting a good player.”

There is no doubting Huck’s soccer passion as through the years, he has always been around soccer as his brother Jakob and sister Nyah, who is in the seventh-grade, plays. Nyah is homeschooled and plays soccer for the Nebraska 2008 ODP team and plans to play in high school as well.

“We were definitely competitive,” Huck said. “My brother and I at practices would always go hard against each other and even to my sister now, I am not the easiest on her. It tells me how to be competitive and you work hard to get what you get.”