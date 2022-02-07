Scottsbluff's Huck taking his soccer to England

Scottsbluff’s Kade Huck is following his passion and taking his soccer skills and love for the game overseas after signing his paperwork to continue playing soccer for the Macclesfield Football Club while attending college in Manchester, England.
Huck, who is officially a junior at Scottsbluff High School, will graduate a year early in May and then head over to England sometime in the summer to begin working with the Macclesfield Football Club.
“I am stoked and I can’t wait,” Huck said at his signing on Feb. 5 at 16th Empire, which he emceed himself with videos and comments from his coaches. “One thing about me is I am always looking forward to the next event and I always love playing, whether it is this upcoming soccer season or the next year or the following year, I am always looking forward to playing.”
This spring will be Kade’s last year playing for Scottsbluff High School even though he is a junior. After graduating in May, Huck will venture overseas to begin a new chapter in his soccer career and at the same time attend college to keep his amateur status. Macclesfield Football Club works with the college he is attending to help the college players get their degree.
“I am playing for a club which is about 30 minutes outside of Manchester (England) and I will be attending a university that is associated with the club Macclesfield,” he said. “I will be attending school at the University of Central Lancashire while playing soccer for the Macclesfield Football Club.”
Scottsbluff High soccer coach Nate Rock said that Macclesfield is getting a gifted soccer player.
“He is technically a gifted player,” Rock said. “From a technical standpoint, he can do all the things that you want and the best and most important thing they are getting is a good person and a person that is willing to work incredibly hard. That is 80% of what a student athlete is and that is the drive and ability he has to do that. That is what they are getting, and I wish I was getting that for one more year instead of them. He is a student of the game. He is passionate about the game. He studies the game. He knows and we can talk soccer and talk tactics. Then you add the technical ability. They are getting a good player.”
There is no doubting Huck’s soccer passion as through the years, he has always been around soccer as his brother Jakob and sister Nyah, who is in the seventh-grade, plays. Nyah is homeschooled and plays soccer for the Nebraska 2008 ODP team and plans to play in high school as well.
“We were definitely competitive,” Huck said. “My brother and I at practices would always go hard against each other and even to my sister now, I am not the easiest on her. It tells me how to be competitive and you work hard to get what you get.”
Huck only played one season at Scottsbluff High and that was last year as a sophomore when the team went 10-5. He scored seven goals and set the school record in assists with 11. He was also first team all-conference, first team all-region, and honorable mention all-area.
His freshman year, 2020, was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak that suspended all spring sports in high school, college, and professionally.
Huck said he will cherish his final season on the pitch this spring for the Bearcats.
“(Being a Bearcat) will be a highlight of my life with my soccer family,” he said. “Playing as a Bearcat is obviously very important. We have a smaller season, so I am always looking forward to playing this season and finishing out focusing on the next opponent.”
Outside of playing for Scottsbluff, Huck played with several club teams the past eight seasons. He played for the Arsenal Fort Collins team (2013-14) and has played on the Nebraska ODP team since 2015. He also played with the Gretna Elite Academy NPL under coach Eddy Santamaria. He played last summer on the Macclesfield International Soccer Club team as he had a 6-week summer intensive schedule. His Gretna soccer team went 7-1-1 and his Nebraska ODP teams have competed in regionals and state competitions.
Besides soccer, Huck was also a Scottsbluff state qualifier in tennis in 2019 and 2020 at No. 2 singles, earning second team honors in 2019 and first team all-region honors in 2020. He also played basketball as a youth for six years on club and traveling teams.
Soccer is his passion and he is hoping that the collegiate experience in England will lead to a professional contract. But, for Huck, that isn’t on his list. He just wants to take everything one year at a time and just continue to grow as a player.
“There is (a chance to become professional),” Huck said. “For me, I am going to just focus on one year at a time. But you can work your way up each year to hopefully play as a pro.”
Huck is the second in his family to graduate early as his older brother Jakob went to high school from 2017-2020, graduating from Scottsbluff and WNCC in 2020. He is scheduled to graduate from Chadron State in 2022.
“Obviously (graduating early) was a challenge without the help of my teachers, parents, and friends. They all made it possible for me,” he said. “But I got a little taste of (being away from home) last summer and in England, they are very passionate about the sport. It is difficult but I can’t wait to get started. I am looking forward to it.”
Kade has a 4.2 GPA and has completed 21 college credit hours on top of graduating early this May 2022.