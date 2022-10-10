Scottsbluff's Kelley second after day one of state golf, Bearcats trail Duchesne by three in team standings

The first day of the Class B State Golf Tournament at Monument Shadows in Gering saw Scottsbluff and Anna Kelley finish second on the day in both the team and individual standings.

The Bearcats (323) sit three strokes behind leader Omaha Duchesne Academy with a 320. Scottsbluff had a rough front nine, which they hope to clean up on the final day of the season.

“We need to play clean golf. There’s no defense in golf and we’ve just got to play ourselves and continue to play strong,” coach Brock Ehler said. “We did OK, we weren’t unbelievable today, we know we can certainly be better but we’ll just go out and compete tomorrow (Tuesday). A lot can change in 18 holes.”

Three Bearcats sit in the top 10; Kelley in second with a 75, Nielli Heinold in sixth with 81 and Shae Willats with 83, sitting in a tie for 10th.

“(Anna) did good. We had a really, really bad front nine today, our front nine was not very good and we pulled it together in the back,” Ehler said. “We had a really bad front nine and solid back nine but we were a little bit protective to start and that was something Anna and I talked about at hole 8, we just need to attack the situation. There’s nothing to really protect so we just need to start getting after it and taking dead aim. Hopefully, it’ll get better, we just need to do the best we can.”

Last year’s winner, Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North, currently sits in first with a 71. Also in the top 10, Duchesne’s Whitney Dahir (76), Isabelle Gutschewski (79), Kathleen Kelly (82) and June Mullen (83); Waverly’s Tia Phaisan (79); Gering’s Madi Mumm (82); and Beatrice’s Kiere Paquette (82).

Of the 12 team field, Gering sits in eighth with a 410. Aside from Mumm, Maia Swan (106) sits in a tie for 43rd with Alliance’s Emily McCune, Kenna Bowron (108) is in a three-way tie for 46th, Jaylei Cervantes (114) is tied for 59th, and Lauren Doll (126) sits in 66th. Sidney’s Aubree Larson sits in a tie for 38th with 103.

On the day, greens were running fast as what normally would be a put in the hole, took a few extra shots. With the wind pace unknown, day two could be interesting but everyone will continue to do the best they can.

“With the pin placement, tomorrow is going to be interesting too depending on the wind and if the wind takes up a lot. We will grind and keep grinding through,” Ehler said. “Golf is one of things where it can always be better but it can certainly always be worse and we just need to compete with ourselves.”

Day two is scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m.

Team Results

1. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 320

2. Scottsbluff, 323

3. Elkhorn North, 348

4. Bennington, 357

5. Beatrice, 399

6. Northwest, 400

7. York, 408

8. Gering 410

9. Hastings, 421

10. Norris, 423

11. Waverly, 424

12. Lexington, 476

Individual Top 10

1. Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 71

2. Anna Kelly, Scottsbluff, 75

3. Whitney Dahir, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 76

T4. Tia Phaisan, Waverly, 79

T4. Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 79

6. Nielli Heinhold, Scottsbluff, 81

T7. Madison Mumm, Gering, 82

T7. Kathleen Kelly, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 82

T7. Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 82

T10. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 83

T10. June Mullen, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 83

T12. Addi Wilson, Scottsbluff, 84

T12. Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 84

14. Kennedy Anderson, Bennington, 85

T15. Elizabeth Wright, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 87

T15. Mallory Stirek, Blair, 87