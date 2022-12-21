Scottsbluff's Knutson signs to play with Huskers

Scottsbluff High School senior and Nebraska football commit Brock Knutson put ink to paper and signed to play for the Huskers on Wednesday.

Like many kids who grow up in Nebraska, Knutson has long dreamed of donning a helmet emblazoned with an “N.”

“It means everything to me," Knutson said. "Since I was a little boy, my dad has asked me if I wanted to play with an “N” on the side of my helmet, and the answer has always been yes. I don’t think I would want to play anywhere else besides Nebraska,” Knutson said. “I told Coach (Matt) Rhule the first time he called me, ‘I don’t really care who the coach is going to be, I just want to play for the Huskers.”

Knutson will be the second Bearcat in recent memory to sign to play with the Huskers, joining defensive lineman Garrett Nelson.

“It’s going to take a lot of work," he said. "Garrett is one of the hardest workers, I’ve heard that from everybody, and no one has told me different. I’d like to have the motor and willingness to just go-go-go all the time like Garrett does, and I hope I can follow in his footsteps.”

Both Nelson and Knutson have come out of a Scottsbluff program that has hard work at its core.

“It’s a credit to both of those athletes for the work they put in to put themselves in that position," Scottsbluff football coach Jud Hall said. "It just doesn't happen overnight to play at that next level, so it’s really a credit to both these guys.

"Brock is a true student of the game. That’s very evident in practice every day. He always asks questions on what he needed to do, so I think that’s going to serve him well as he continues to develop his game and develop his career is just his willingness to learn.”

Knutson will be in the first class of recruits under Rhule.

“It’s pretty sweet, they are calling us ‘The Pipeline 2.0’ on Twitter, so hopefully we live up to that name,” Knutson said. “I love all of the offensive line players, I’ve hung out with them multiple times. All of the in-state commits, all those guys are great dudes.”

With his future set, Knutson is thankful for the years he spent playing for the Bearcats.

Playing for Scottsbluff "definitely made me more technical," he said. "Coach (Derek) Deaver’s a great guy. He really focuses on little details, so hopefully I can carry that over to Nebraska."

Knutson will finish out the school year at SHS and plans to major in agricultural science or ag business at UNL.