Scottsbluff's Krzyzanowski wins thriller at Gering Golf Invite

Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski earned a thrilling playoff win in the Gering Golf Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Krzyzanowski battled Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer in a playoff after both finished atop the leaderboard with a 76.

On the third hole of the playoff, Schlaepfer’s putt went a little wide to the left before Krzyzanowski sunk her putt for the win.

Bearcat teammates Anna Kelley and Nielle Heinold battled it out for third place after both carded a 77.

Heinold, a freshman for Scottsbluff, is quickly establishing herself as one of the best golfers in the Panhandle. Heinold took third, and Kelley finished fourth.

Also placing in the top 10 for Scottsbluff were Halle Shaddick ended sixth with an 87 and Haley Holzworth shot a 92 for 10th place.

With five golfers in the top 10, Scottsbluff ran away with the team title with a score of 317.

Kimball’s Payton Wise took fifth with an 83. Wise helped the Longhorns finish second in the team standings with a 408.

Stay with the Star-Herald for more on this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.