Scottsbluff's Laucomer signs with Chadron State for Softball

Through everything she has gone through in her career, Scottsbluff head coach Dan Fox said that Laucomer is a competitor, someone that gives 110 percent to any sport she participates in.

“This (signing) is kind of special because I have known Brady since she was nine or 10 years old. Trying to find a word that describes Brady and one word kept jumping out and

that was a competitor,” Fox said. “She competes in everything she does. She plays at 110 percent in everything she does. I will be really excited to see what she does in college.”

Fox said losing Laucomer next year will be tough since she manned the short-stop position for all four years. But, at the same time, Laucomer also instilled that workmanship in the other players.

“Losing Brady will be tough. It will be some big shoes to fill, but she also taught a lot of these younger girls, too,” Fox said. “I see some of these younger girls do the same things she was doing two years ago. It has been fun coaching her the last 10 years ago and see her develop. It will be tough to see her leave.”

Laucomer said she has seen the Scottsbluff softball program grow leaps and bounds in her four years at Scottsbluff.