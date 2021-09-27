Scottsbluff's Nielli Heinold wins Alliance Invite

After Scottsbluff Bearcat Nielli Heinold won the individual title at the Alliance invite Monday, the first thing she did was call her mom to share the news.
“I just called my mom and she said that she was really excited,” Heinold, who won by one stroke over Gering’s Emily Krzyzanowski, said. “It makes me really happy to know that everything that I’ve done has made me a better player, which is awesome to see my growth.”
Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler shared Heinold’s enthusiasm about her scoring her best this year.
“It’s nice that she shot that low of a score and Anna (Kelley) and Emily are both really good players. I’m hoping that she was just playing the golf course and just continuing to play and isn’t afraid to shoot low numbers. We all know she is capable of it.
“Sometimes, somebody has a good round one and it happened today for a number of people,” Ehler said. “They had some of their personal best rounds going and it was hard for them to finish because they were thinking about it, so they need to continue playing the course and continue to attack.”
Heinold, a sophomore, has been in third most of the season behind Krzyzanowski and teammate Kelley and second in the Gering Invite.
"Going into the last hole, I was told that Anna was a couple over (par) and I didn’t know where Emily was at, I was told that she was doing pretty good,” she said. “The last hole, I hit a really good drive and my second shot wasn’t the greatest, so that made me a little nervous."
She made around four putts from over 10 feet to help secure her first win.
"I had about a 10-foot putt for par but I just thought that a two putt was going to be OK,” Heinold said. “I played my best and I hit a lot of long putts. I was nervous, but it was going to be my best even if I had bogeyed it and so I was still happy where I ended."
Heinold said she couldn’t have imagined she was going to make those putts but because she did, it has boosted her confidence.
“Today, I hit maybe four very long putts for birdie that I didn’t imagine I was going to make, I was just trying to get them close. I think that’s what really boosted my confidence with my putting,” she said. “Lately, my putting hasn’t been the best but with making those, it really made me realize that I was doing good and to just keep that up.”
Prior to Monday, the lowest score the Bearcats had gotten this season was a 337 and in Alliance, they were able to shoot a 320.
Ehler said, “If everybody was on the same page and played really well, we certainly could (get a lower score). We just have to see what happens. Golf is an interesting sport and the girls all feel great right now, there’s a chance in a couple days they don’t feel as good as right and all of sudden another week they feel better than they ever have again, so we just want to keep lowering our percentages. A 320 is a heck of a good team score.”
The next competition for the athletes will be the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Tournament in McCook on Friday, Oct.1 before they compete at Districts in Sidney on Oct. 4.
“(Going into GNAC) I feel great actually,” Heinold said. “I feel like my game is really where I imagined it in the summer. I started out the season pretty well and then had a little rough patch shooting 80s. Coming back from shooting an 80 in Ogallala to here, it’s really a confidence booster.”
Ehler said the ultimate goal for his Bearcats is to continue to improve as they prepare for the next three tournaments.
“We continue to improve and that’s the ultimate goal, to be physically and mentally as tough as we can be at the end of the season,” Ehler said. “I hope that we gained experience, you can’t beat experience and the coaches will help and do certain things but until a kid goes out there and faces adversity for herself, your physical, what you’re able to do on different shots and mentally, making the right decision or committing to them.
“It doesn’t matter what sport you’re playing, you have to commit to whatever you’re doing and play a little bit without fear. If you hope it to happen, that’s when things don’t work out so great. We just hope to make it an adventure and add up 18 numbers four ways and see what we could do. We were fortunate enough to reach our goals today.”
Top 10 Individual Scores
1. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff 72
2. Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering 73
3. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 75
4. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff 83
5. Jacque Bowles, Mitchell 87
6. Madison Mumm, Gering 90
7. Julia Wilson, Alliance 90
8. Addi Wilson, Scottsbluff 90
9. McKinley Knotts, Mitchell 90
10. Reese Ribera, Ogallala 91
Team Scores
1. Scottsbluff, 320
2. Mitchell, 375
3. Gering, 383
4. Ogallala, 402
5. Chadron, 407
6. Alliance, 435
7. Sidney, 475