Scottsbluff's Nielli Heinold wins Alliance Invite

She made around four putts from over 10 feet to help secure her first win.

"I had about a 10-foot putt for par but I just thought that a two putt was going to be OK,” Heinold said. “I played my best and I hit a lot of long putts. I was nervous, but it was going to be my best even if I had bogeyed it and so I was still happy where I ended."

Heinold said she couldn’t have imagined she was going to make those putts but because she did, it has boosted her confidence.

“Today, I hit maybe four very long putts for birdie that I didn’t imagine I was going to make, I was just trying to get them close. I think that’s what really boosted my confidence with my putting,” she said. “Lately, my putting hasn’t been the best but with making those, it really made me realize that I was doing good and to just keep that up.”

Prior to Monday, the lowest score the Bearcats had gotten this season was a 337 and in Alliance, they were able to shoot a 320.