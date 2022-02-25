Seacats compete at state swim

LINCOLN – The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats received state meet experience in the first day of the Nebraska State Swimming and Diving championships and the team did well.

Unfortunately, the swimmers did not make Saturday’s finals, but head coach Will Morgan said it was a learning experience and one that will help them in the future.

“They did well for coming all the way across the state and competing against the best kids their age,” he said. “We are really proud of them as a coaching staff.”

Morgan said this was a good experience for the team as they continue to build the Seacat swimming program.

“This was pretty big for them,” Morgan said. “We hope that being able to come and really see what the competition is like helps push them even more next season. We also hope they bring those ideals to the rest of the team.”

The Seacats swam in two events. Patricia Woolsey, who was making her second straight trip to state, competed in the 500 Free Friday morning and finished 24th with a time of 5:38.66. Woolsey had one of the fastest first 100s with a sub-minute time of 59.51.

On the boys’ side, the 200 Medley Relay team did well but in the end they ended up being disqualified. They swam a 1:49.43 out of 26 teams.

Maddux Janecek, who swam the second leg, said they did well.

“We had a good performance with a few missteps that we’ll learn from for next year,” the Gering junior said. “It was a big step up from our normal meets, but it was a very cool experience. Now we can be used to the nerves at state.”

Dien Nguyen, who swam a 28.54 opening leg of the 200 Medley relay, said they could have done better.

“We didn’t do as good as we hoped, but going to state was still a big accomplishment,” he said. “The competition in state was very serious and fun at the same time. It was really cool seeing so many good swimmers. It was also very fun to experience the meet with my relay members.”

TJ Rickey, from Gering, said they had a good showing and learned a lot.

“I feel like I could have definitely gone faster,” Rickey said. I hesitated a lot on my relay start and by the time I knew I was going to soon it was too late.”

Nguyen said the nerves got to the team since it was their first time on the big stage.

“It was a big meet and it was very nerve racking,” he said. “It was also very humbling seeing all of the great swimmers from different parts of Nebraska. What I took away was what to prepare for next year and what to do differently.”

Rickey added that competing at state is an eye opener and now, instead of just qualifying in the relay, him and the others have goals of qualifying in individual events.

“The competition was definitely harder than any of the meets I swam at this year. I saw a lot of people from the Westside meet who are pretty fast, but all-in-all, all the competitors were pretty fast,” Rickey said. “I think my main goal is to go back to state as an individual as well as the relay. I think we can all agree it’s fantastic if we’re able to bring home a gold next year.”

Rickey said he enjoyed competing at state.

“I just think it was a great experience and it was a lot of fun,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to have this experience with any other group of guys then who were by my side the whole trip.”

Janecek said the competition was top notch and it will prepare him and the rest of the team for next season.

“The competition is unlike anything we see for the rest of the year,” he said. “Everyone there is at the top of their game. My goals are to qualify in the 100 breaststroke and get a few more relays to state.”

Nguyen said his goal for next year is to also qualify in an individual event as well as a relay.

“I want to make it to state and make it to finals. I want to make it to state for both a relay and individual event,” he said. “Overall it was a good experience and I am happy that I got to experience it with my relay members. It was very motivating to be better and it was a good lesson for what our relay team needs to do in order to perform better.”

Wisley Mooc also has the same goals as his teammates.

“It was good and it was fun,” Mooc said. “It was very crowded but was very fun.”

Mooc wants to head back to state not only in a relay, but also in the 100 Fly.