Seacats send swimmers to state meet

The Scottsbluff-Gering Seacats will have several swimmers at the Nebraska State Swimming Championships that will begin Friday in Lincoln.

Representing the Seacats on the girls’ side will be Gering’s Patricia Woolsey. Woolsey qualified in the 500 freestyle.

The boys will be represented by the 200 medley relay team. Those on the team include Scottsbluff’s Dien Nguyen and Wisley Mooc, and Gering’s Maddux Janecek, TJ Rickey, and Tyler Fogle.

Seacat coach Will Morgan said for his young team sending swimmers to state keeps the swimming enthusiasm going.

“I think that it shows how well our team is maturing,” Morgan said. “For the most part, our team these past two years has been pretty young and with the majority of the competitive swim community revolving around high school swim in this community, some of these kids have come a long way in a short amount of time, especially compared to the other side of the state where some of the those kids swim year-round.”

This will be Woolsey’s second straight trip to state, having competed in the 500 freestyle a year ago where she swam a 5:39.43 in the 500 preliminaries.

This year Morgan said Woolsey improved her state time from last year and looks to earn a placing this year.

“Patricia did really well this year,” Morgan said. “She came close to qualifying in a few other events, but like last year, she qualified for the 500 free. With her entry time being faster than her state time last year, we are excited to see how she places in this meet.”

On the boys’ side, the 200 medley relay team qualified for the state meet with their strong performance at last week’s GNAC meet.

“The boys’ medley relay qualified last minute at GNAC. I think the team and coaches were really excited about this accomplishment as it was one of our main goals this year,” he said. “Each one of these boys worked hard at every practice and we are excited that they get to compete at state in what will be the most of their penultimate years.”

The Seacats, who do not have a senior on the team, were close in qualifying several other swimmers to state. The state meet is all one class and the qualifiers are the ones that put up the best 32 times in the state.

“I think that there were a few other kids that were close,” Morgan said. “But at the last few meets, the possibility of a few making state really rallied the rest of the swimmers and I think that it was then they realized that making state was achievable.”

To get to state swimming is an achievement worth its weight in gold since there is no district tournament where the top placers qualify; it is all on the individual putting in the work and the times. That is why Morgan is pushing for his swimmers to keep working through the summer.

“Towards the end of the season, we have been really pushing swimming out of season and over the summer,” he said. “I really think that having kids that swim year round will provide the most benefits for kids who have that goal of making state in the future.”

The Seacats wrapped up the regular season last week with a fine performance at the GNAC meet in Hastings last weekend.

“I think that those who performed well at GNAC did really well and overall, as a team, everyone was dropping time left and right,” Morgan said. “The comparison from our first meet to our last was day and night. There were some pretty close races against some really talented athletes in our conference, but in the end, it all comes down to hard work, effort, and attitude. Sometimes those races went our way, other times they gave swimmers something to aim for next season.”

The top performances at GNAC saw the boys’ medley relay team taking second with the secondary state time, while Woolsey won the 500 Free and took third in the 50 Free.

Other top performances saw Rickey take fourth in the 200 Free and second in the 50 Free; Nguyen taking third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 Free; Mooc taking third in the 100 Back and second in the 100 Fly; Aspen Cheek tying for fourth in the 100 Fly; Megan Kicken placing fifth in the 100 Back, Janecek taking second in the 100 Breast; and the boys 200 Free Relay taking third.

Morgan said next year the bar will be even higher for his young team with the amount of talent that is on the Seacats.

“We have a lot of up-and-coming swimmers that we are really excited about,” Morgan said. “Most of our team consists of sophomores and freshmen, and I think that the hard work and effort that we have seen from those kids will really pay off here in the next few years. We hope those kids stick with it and power through all of the hard decisions they have to make in high school as they are a huge asset to our team.”

The top times for the team this season included Janecek with a 58.81 in the 100 Breast; Woolsey with a 5:38.66 in the 500 Free; Rickey with a 23.8 in the Free; Mooc with a 1:00.26 in the 100 Fly and a 2:16.55 in the 200 IM; and Nguyen with a 54.21 in the 100 Free.

Morgan added that without the support of the YMCA and the community, the Seacats swim team would not be possible.

“I just want to thank everyone in the community, the parents and especially the YMCA for supporting our team in and out of the season,” he said. “We couldn't do it without you guys.”