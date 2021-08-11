Second Annual Shooter's Shoot basketball Clinic comes to Morrill

The camp will feature the mechanics of a shot before taking part in competitions where kids could have some fun while learning.

“The first half of camp, we are going to try to do a little skill work and try to teach them the form of the shot and we would work our way up from form shooting to shooting drills” Kuxhausen said. “We’ll try to have the second half of camp be more competition and if we have enough numbers, let them play four on four or five on five. We do competitions like hot-shot, free throws, a little star shooting and a bunch of games like that.”

While growing up, Kuxhausen went to the camps at Scottsbluff High School every year.

“I just thought that was cool. There were a few dudes on the Scottsbluff High School team that would make sure I had a good camp every time,” Kuxhausen said. “It wasn’t so much about me learning all of this stuff but they made sure I had a good time. They talked to me, they made me feel like I was a part of the team almost. That is thing that I wanted to make me do something like this too is just to give these kids a little extra confidence and just be able to meet them and spend some time with them.”

There was one athlete at Scottsbluff that he looked up to as he would always get Kuxhausen excited to learn all he can in the game.