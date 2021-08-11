Second Annual Shooter's Shoot basketball Clinic comes to Morrill

The second “Shooter’s Shoot” Clinic will be held at Morrill Elementary School Aug. 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and is open to all kids from 1st through 12th grade. They will learn from former WNCC basketball Dru Kuxhausen as well as current Cougar Carter Brown.
Both Kuxhausen and Brown wanted to be able to give to their communities by having these camps in their hometowns. The first was in Ogallala where Brown played high school and then wanted to do one in Scottsbluff.
“Our first camp went really well and especially the younger kids had a really good time. We’ve got some of the same stuff planned . It’s just a good time where I don’t get to do this a lot and I'm really busy and so is Carter. We just think this is a really good opportunity just to be able to help these kids because we don’t know how much we’ll be able to do going into the future.”
For those who are on the fence about signing their child up, this is an opportunity to learn from current collegiate athletes
“We just want kids to get the opportunity to learn a little bit and maybe give them a few things to help their game. But ultimately, we just want them to have a weekend full of fun and a weekend to come and do stuff with two college basketball players to come and compete but also learn some new things. More importantly, having fun,” Kuxhausen said.
The camp will feature the mechanics of a shot before taking part in competitions where kids could have some fun while learning.
“The first half of camp, we are going to try to do a little skill work and try to teach them the form of the shot and we would work our way up from form shooting to shooting drills” Kuxhausen said. “We’ll try to have the second half of camp be more competition and if we have enough numbers, let them play four on four or five on five. We do competitions like hot-shot, free throws, a little star shooting and a bunch of games like that.”
While growing up, Kuxhausen went to the camps at Scottsbluff High School every year.
“I just thought that was cool. There were a few dudes on the Scottsbluff High School team that would make sure I had a good camp every time,” Kuxhausen said. “It wasn’t so much about me learning all of this stuff but they made sure I had a good time. They talked to me, they made me feel like I was a part of the team almost. That is thing that I wanted to make me do something like this too is just to give these kids a little extra confidence and just be able to meet them and spend some time with them.”
There was one athlete at Scottsbluff that he looked up to as he would always get Kuxhausen excited to learn all he can in the game.
“I do remember when I went to camp when I was younger in Scottsbluff, it was one guy named David Downey who would always get me on his team. He would always coach me up, get me excited and do all that.”
At WNCC, He connected on 51.0% of his three pointers making 119 of them to rank fifth in the nation.
At McNeese State, Kuxhausen made 199 three-pointers over the past two seasons while at McNeese State to lead all of Division I. He led the nation with 125 threes in 2018-19 and ranked third with 45.8% made.
Kuxhausen will be competing this year at the University of Northern Colorado as a graduate transfer.
“Being at four schools and not starting at Northern Colorado yet, I do think that it’s taught me a lot of things. Just being with three different coaching staffs, being around three different teams, you pick up a lot of different things where I think other kids don’t pick up as much when they stay at a school for four years,” Kuxhausen said. “I feel like that’s played to my advantage because I’ve seen the way my division two coach coached, my junior college coach and then personally I think I learned a ton from when I was out in Louisiana. Just about the game of basketball and even off the court as well.”
Registrations will be accepted right up until the start of the clinic and walk-ins are welcome. If interested, you can register at https://www.shootersshootshootingclinics.com/register.