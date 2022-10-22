Seiler 3-peats as cross country champion, Bobcats win Class D team title

Schools from all classes ended their season at the State Cross Country Meet at Kearney Country Club on Friday.

Several schools managed to qualify both their teams for the state contest with Gering, Hemingford, Sidney, and Garden County qualifying both their teams, and the Scottsbluff, Chadron and Bridgeport girls teams qualifying.

The Class D girls race saw the Hemingford girls win the team title with 38 points, with Dakota Horstman being the top finisher for the Bobcats in sixth place, followed by Aurora Hinman in 14th and Caryle Kresl in 18th.

“We kind of knew going in that we had a chance, but we also enjoyed being under the radar for most of the season up until the UNK invite, we won that about a month ago. Then we felt like we kind of had a target on our backs. So we’ve dealt with the pressure of that, but we knew that if we competed well today we could win,” Hemingford coach Jayme Clark said.

The Bobcat runners felt they could win coming into the meet as well

“I felt we could do really well, but it was hot out, and it’s a tough course, so we ran well all things considered,” Kresl said.

Other finishers in Class D included Cecilia Barron from Morrill in 14th, Bridgeport’s Alexis Hill in 18th, and Gordon-Rushville’s Tyrah American Horse in 31st. The Bridgeport girls finished 10th in the team standings.

In Class D boys, the Garden County boys finished eighth in the team standings with Zeke Christiansen leading the way in 12th place, followed by Nate Billey in 33rd and Branson Anderson in 88th.

Class C saw the Sidney Red Raiders with both of their teams, as well as the Chadron girls.

Alliance’s Benjamin Cassat-Reina was the top local placer for the boys in 40th. The Sidney boys were led by Jashawn Davenport in 64th, Noah Canas in 71st, and Brendan Sheppard in 74th.

“I think getting both teams qualified was our big goal this year, losing 22 seniors and basically erasing the boys roster. It's been a reloading year and the boys have come so far and we’re very proud of them,” Raiders’ coach Donna Wiedeburg said.

One the girls side of Class C, the Chadron Cardinals finished fourth with 93 points, they were led by Makinley Fuller in 22nd, Micaiah Fuller in 25th, Emma Witte in 38th and Jetsyn Fuller in 39th.

The Sidney girls finished 12th in the team standing with Talissa Tanquary being the highest placing local finisher for the girls in fourth place, followed by Rheo Dykstra in 50th, and Ileana Neufeld-Ponce in 80th.

“I think the team camaraderie and chemistry has been really tight this year, the boys and girls. Looking back at them on the bus they’re laughing and joking. The boys and girls get along really well, and whenever you have team chemistry like that you’re bound to do better because they spend a lot of time cheering each other on,” Weideburg said.

In the Class B race, Scottsbluff and Gering both had runners qualify with the Gering boys and girls both bringing full teams along with the Scottsbluff girls.

Hans Bastron of Scottsbluff finished in 21st place with a time of 17:17.20, and James Adams finished in 69th place with a time of 18:46.20.

“James and Hans had a good day, it wasn’t their best day but they were competitive. It’s nice that they got another chance to run at the state meet course and at the state meet. After the meet talking to them they’re already looking forward to making it back next year,” Scottsbluff coach Aaron Carrizales said.

The Bearcat girls finished twelfth in the team standings lead by Kaylee Charboneau in 26th, Jamie Modec in 54th and Emilee Bently in 63rd.

“On the girls' side, they competed well today, we have three three girls who hadn’t run cross country at all before. So it was a split team of returners of newcomers, and I felt like all of them did well and came together at the right time,” Carrizales said.

The Gering boys and girls had matching sixth place team finishes, with the boys being led by Bryce Carillo in 17th, Nathan Seiler in 29th, and Axton Stone in 38th.

“I thought the kids ran great today, we wanted to come out and not worry about time or place, we wanted to run a great meet and put our best performance out there,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “I felt like both the boys and girls races were competitive compared to years past. I felt like we did well, we wanted to finish higher than sixth, but we ran the best we could run and we’re happy with that.”

One of the standout performances was Gering’s Maddie Seiler winning her third consecutive Class B state title and finishing her high school career medaling all four years at state.

“I’m just overwhelmed with emotion, and being a senior and knowing that was my last race with my team, I still have a couple more but that’s the last one with those girls in a cross country race. I just wanted to perform well with my team,” Seiler said. “My team did well, Jadyn (Scott) placed fifth when she was ranked much lower, which is amazing, and it’s great to see all of them compete hard one last time.”

Seiler has not only been a top level athlete in cross country and on the track, but a positive influence at Gering as well.

“It’s been a lot of fun having her on the team, a lot of people, rightly so, will look at the results and say she’s a great runner. But on top of that she;s a great student, teammate, and friend. So many things about her that have been fun to be around for the last several years, and what she brings to our programs with being a great person,” Marez said. “For her to be successful in her performances has been extra special, and I’ve been grateful to coach her and see her get stronger and work through adversity.”

As a three time state champion, Seiler is amongst a small group of cross country athletes in Nebraska to have accomplished that.

“I’m just doing what I do. I love to run and I love being around people who enjoy this sport as much as I do,” Seiler said. “Knowing that, I want someone to want to go out and three-peat like I did, because that’s what this is about. I’m glad I left this mark for Gering and Western Nebraska, but I want girls as a running community to want to strive to do what I did, or do more. I hope I inspired others to do the same.”