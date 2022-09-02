Seiler, Loya win in Gering Invite

Local teams gathered at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering for the Gering Cross Country Invite, where Torrington and Gering runners took victory in the varsity races.

As it is most years when the teams make the drive to Five Rocks, it was a hot, dry day. This however, didn’t slow down Bulldog Madison Seiler, who won the 5k race with a time of 20:28.20, with Chadron’s Micaiah Fuller coming in second with a time of 22:20.46, followed by Kaylee Charbonneau of Scottsbluff, Jamie Modec, also from Scottsbluff, Hannah Rugroden from Scottsbluff, Emily Bently of Scottsbluff, Seelhoff Ulrich from Gering, Grace Pyle from Chadron, Jadyn Scott from Gering, and Jentsyn Fuller from Chadron rounding out the top 10 girls runners.

Seiler pulled out to a quick start and only widened the gap to the competition over the 3.1 mile race. Despite being a two-time state champion in girls Class B cross country, it was the first time Seiler had even participated in, much less won the home invite for Gering.

“It was definitely a struggle. I knew it was going to be hot and not a lot of cloud coverage and a lot of hills. I was excited because I have never ran this course, my freshman and sophomore years I had strep and I didn’t get to run last year, so I’m excited to be healthy and running this race,” Seiler said.

This was also Seiler’s first chance to run against local competition after the Gering varsity team opened their season in Colorado.

“We ran in Fort Collins to start the season and we did really awesome there. I placed second, and it was a great start to the season,” Seiler said. “It was great getting to run against different people, but it’s also fun to come back here and race against our rival schools.”

In the boys race, it was a three way battle all the way to the end, with Torrington’s Aydan Loya taking the narrow 17:37.14 victory from Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron with a 17:40.45 and Gering’s Nathan Seiler with a 17:53.60. Following the leading pack was Gering’s Axton Stone and Eli Marez in fourth and fifth, Scottsbluff’s James Adams, Elijah Conley of Bridgeport, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina from Alliance, Gavin Sloan of Chadron and Aiden Bell of Gering making up the top 10 runners.

After being behind the leading pack in several of the last races, Loya was able to break through to the front.

“I think I did pretty good. I tried to stay with the front group and let them do the work and pace them,” Loya said. “The heat was a factor but our coach runs us in the heat so it’s not huge in the race.”

Loya ran a controlled race to beat the fast runners from Scottsbluff and Gering.

“It felt amazing, I’ve always kind of been in the back, so it felt great to finally be with those top runners and I was also able to finally push past them,” Loya said.

The Cross Country teams will be back in exactly one week when they travel north for the Chadron State Invitational on Sept. 9.