Seiler signs with Kennesaw State

Gering runner Maddie Seiler will head east after signing her Letter of Intent at Gering High School on Tuesday to run cross country and track at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

“I’m super excited, it’s definitely something I’ve always dreamed about doing. I didn’t know if I wanted to go Division I, I wasn’t really sure but I think after my sophomore year and I started to really love it, I was like ‘wow, this is something I really want to do,’” she said. “Ever since then, I’ve really pushed to just reach out. I was open to any school, I was just thankful to have the opportunity to be able to talk to schools. The fact that I am going to a Division I school in Georgia is amazing.”

Even though she originally had her doubts because the school is in Georgia, coach Adam Bray and the Owls helped make the decision easy for her.

“It felt like home as soon as I got there. I wasn’t really sure, I was like ‘Georgia, it’s really far away’ but the team definitely 100% made the decision easy for me and coach Bray is amazing, he is so motivating,” Seiler, who won three straight Class B individual state cross country titles, said. “He reminds me so much of (Rick) Marez, it’s weird and it definitely felt like a place I needed to be.”

Even though the school is on the other side of the country, her parents Shawn and Amy are excited to see how she grows and is proud of taking herself out of her comfort zone.

“It’s always hard to let your kids go but this is what we work for as parents, from the moment they’re born, we are preparing for them to actually leave,” Amy said. “It’s scary, it's a big city but I’m so proud of Maddie for taking on this challenge, taking herself out of her comfort zone and being in a completely different culture and environment and I can’t wait to see her thrive.

“We’ve told her it’s just a flight away and it would probably take her less time to fly home from Atlanta than maybe driving across the state. There will be a lot of praying going on but we’re excited for her to take on this challenge and see how she grows.”

“We can’t wait for her to go,” Shawn jokingly said. “Like Rick said to me, her personality is huge so we’re excited. She’s excited and this whole process has been long but great.”

Gering cross country and track coach Rick Marez thinks Kennesaw needs to be ready for her and feels that no matter where she runs, they’ve hit the jackpot.

“I think they need to be ready for her because her personality, her work ethic, those are going to be exciting for them to see. When you look on paper, you see results, you look at meets, you don’t get the full picture,” Marez said. “When she shows up on campus and when she gets to running a collegiate workout in a system that is designed to push them beyond what they’ve ever done, it’s exciting for both parties.

“No matter where she runs, I think they’ll hit the jackpot. I think because of what she’s able to do, I’ve kept her held back a bit because she’s always wanted to do a little bit more, especially after her injury. For me, it’s exciting for what she’s going to go down and do and represent Nebraska, represent western Nebraska, represent Gering High School. With everybody being here to support her, she’s taking a piece of all of us with her to Georgia.”

At the moment, Maddie is undecided on a major but is leaning toward something in the nursing field.