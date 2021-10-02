Seiler wins first varsity race back from injury

“Our varsity boys all had goals going into the race, and we had talked about their goal splits and I’m very proud of how they all ran that race,” Sidney coach Donne Weideburg said.

Following Brauer was Hans Bastron of Scottsbluff, Grand Island Northwest’s Caden Keller, Torrington’s Aydan Loya, and Sidney’s Daniel Bashtovoi rounding out the top five.

In the team title, Sidney took the overall win with 36 points, and Scottsbluff in second with 41 points.

“I’m very proud of the kids. Our kids have run three meets in a little over a week with Ogallala last Thursday, UNK Monday, and now the Bluffs race on Friday. I knew it was a lot to ask of them, but they rose to the occasion beautifully,” Wiedeburg said.

Both winning coaches credited the support from the spectators and other teams toward their overall success as well.

“This program and the sport in general is about so much more than just those top six runners on each team. Many kids are out here working hard every day and they just make a difference in the team atmosphere, the team environment, and the team goals,” Weideburg said. “My gratitude is with every one of our runners because without them, this season would not be what it is right now.”

“I think cross country in general, especially in the panhandle, we get a lot of support from the area schools. So, it’s fun to see Chadron cheering for us, it’s good to see the comradery between schools, and it’s nice to have the support being local,” Marez said.