Seven CSC entries make finals at Lamar Rodeo
Chadron State College cowgirl Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., had the fastest time of 17.87 among the 91 barrel racers in the long go-round at the Lamar College Rodeo last weekend. This photo was taken at the 2020 CSC Rodeo. She placed fourth in breakaway roping at the 2021 National Finals Rodeo in Casper.

 CON MARSHALL/Star-Herald

Seven Chadron State College rodeo contestants were among the 10 finalists in an event at the Lamar College Rodeo in southern Colorado last weekend as the fall season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region concluded.

Among them was Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D. She won the first go-round of the barrel race in 17.87 seconds to earn $509.60. However, her time of 18.53 in the championship go-round on Sunday was the sixth fastest and she also was sixth in the final standings. The rodeo had 91 barrel racers.

The steer wrestling had 35 entries and three Chadron State cowboys were among the 10 finalists. Sophomore Zane Zilverberg of Holabird, S.D. placed the highest. He tied for eighth in the first go-round in 9.3 seconds, was one second faster in the finals, good for fourth place, and that’s where he finished in the overall standings.

Colton Storer of Arthur was third in the first go-round of the “dogging” in 5.1 seconds, but he needed 13.5 seconds to complete his run in the finals. Because several of the other finalists took a no-time on Sunday, Storer’s second run was good for fifth place and he finished fifth in the event.

Teigen Marchant of Newcastle, Wyo., was the third CSC cowboy to make the steer wrestling finals. He flipped his first steer in 9.1 seconds to place seventh in the go-round, but failed to get a time in the finals.

Kadra Clark of Yoder, Wyo., finished in a four-way tie for sixth in goat tying after completing her runs in 7.5 and 10.0 seconds.

Two more Chadron State cowgirls made the breakaway roping finals. BreAnne Benson of Fargo, N.D., caught her first calf in 3.1 seconds, good for sixth in the go-round, while Peyton Gorwill of Arthur completed her run in 3.4 seconds to tie for ninth. However, neither caught her second calf and their overall placings stood pat. There were 103 breakaway ropers at Lamar.

The regional schedule will resume in March.

