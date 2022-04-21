 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Several Eagles improve marks at Colorado Mines' Meet

  • 0

Chadron State College track and field participants posted 11 season-best marks Wednesday at the Kit Mayer Classic at Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

While quite a few of the bests were turned in by distance runners who did not qualify for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships next Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Black Hills State in Spearfish, some of the other marks helped Eagles solidify a top 24 ranking in their event so they can compete in the conference showdown.

The latter includes sophomore Logan Moravec of Gering, who placed third in the 400 meters in 49.92 seconds. Moravec was already qualified in his usual race, the 800 meters, where his best time this season is 1:56.13. Coach Riley Northrup said Moravec’s 400 time also makes him a candidate to run a leg on the 4x400 relay at the RMAC meet.

The CSC men are the defending champions in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Two Chadron State hammer throwers also nailed down an opportunity to compete at the conference meet. Reid Spady of Oshkosh threw the hammer 155 feet, 6 inches to add exactly 10 feet to his previous best and Madyson Schliep of Grand Island hit 137-4, a five-foot improvement.

People are also reading…

Although Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., did not have a season-best in the 110 high hurdles Wednesday, Northrup was pleased that Trembly placed third in the race after he’d skipped the event at recent meets while entering the sprints instead. Trembly’s season-best mark of 14.54 seconds in the highs ranks fourth on the conference’s current list.

While the official list of qualifiers won’t be posted until early next week, Northrup anticipates at least 40 Eagles have earned the right and will compete at the conference meet.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Awiszus gives wrestling his all

Awiszus gives wrestling his all

After wrestling for Gering for 12 years, Gering senior Jacob Awiszus prepares to wrestle for the first time in his life without the Gering name on his chest. 

WATCH NOW: Knutson, Nelson join podcast

WATCH NOW: Knutson, Nelson join podcast

Scottsbluff football player Brock Knutson and Blackshirt Garrett Nelson join this week's episode of the "Winner and the Mailman" to talk about Knutson's recruiting process, advice from Nelson, and expectations on their respective seasons.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News