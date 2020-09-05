Shallenberger, Fox leading the Scottsbluff pitching staff

The strong start to the Scottsbluff softball team’s season is due to a balanced offensive attack and a pitching staff with plenty of depth.
Leading the charge on the Bearcat pitching staff are two senior pitchers Kymber Shallenberger and Avery Fox.
While Shallenberger and Fox are the key pitchers, junior Keela Peters and sophomore Aubrey Barrett have also pitched well.
“Our pitching staff is probably one of the best I have seen,” Fox, who transferred from Torrington to play under her dad, first-year head coach Dan Fox, said. “We all work together really hard and we push each other and having someone to push us makes us be better, which helps on the field.”
Fox is a veteran softball player having played on traveling softball teams in Colorado and the Torrington Twisters.
Fox said it was a tough decision to leave Torrington, but she is glad she made the decision to play for her father.
“It wasn’t the easiest decision, but in the end, I am glad I did,” Fox said. “I am playing the game I love. and the girls made it so much easier to transfer.”
While Fox is the “newbie” on the team, Shallenberger is the veteran pitcher. Shallenberger’s progression has come a long ways from when she was a freshman.
“I feel like when I was a freshman, I was not good at all. I wasn’t fast and I wasn’t anything,” Shallenberger said. “I slowly progressed to get faster and more accurate and it has come a long way.”
This season, her senior year, Shallenbergrr has stepped up a lot in the pitching circle. On Thursday against Holyoke, Colorado, Shallenberger tossed a shutout in allowing just four hits and striking out five in the 9-0 win. Fox had a one hitter in the second game against Holyoke on Thursday with six strikeouts.
Shallenberger said Coach Fox has helped her become a better pitcher this season.
“Dan has helped a lot,” Shallenberger said. “He introduced me to what is called the A-line and I wasn’t using it very well beforehand. He is helping me with my flicks and making sure I am doing it right and standing tall.”
Shallenberger and Fox are getting the job done. Shallenberger said there are times her pitching doesn’t look the best, but she is staying focused in the circle.
“Every once in a while it doesn’t look very good, but I feel like I am progressing a lot more,” she said. “It is really important to focus on pitching strikes and hitting your spots because if you don’t do that they will hit a home run.”
While the Scottsbluff pitching staff doesn’t rack up a tons of strikeouts like what Gering senior Maddy Wiese is accomplishing across the river, the two have produced 48 strikeouts between them in 13 games this season while Wiese has 79 in eight trips to the circle, what the Scottsbluff pitchers are doing is letting their defense do the work.
It is that team effort that has the Bearcats off to one of their best starts in school history. Scottsbluff jumped into the Class B softball rankings last week at No. 10 and the rankings are serving as a motivation for the team.
‘It [the ranking] will motivate us a lot because we know we can do it,” Shallenberger said. “We know we are one of the better ones in the state and it will help us a lot.”
Fox said the team learned about the ranking on Wednesday and they realize how far this team has come in a short period of time.
“I think it shows that we are capable of playing at the high level in Nebraska and it motivates everybody,” the senior said. “We all found out about that [Wednesday] and we thought, ‘dang, we are really that good’ like we can play to the top teams.”
The Bearcats started the season 10-1, including winning the Lexington tourney during the opening week of the high school season. The Bearcats only setback in that stretch was to Gering, where the Bulldogs won 7-5 and senior pitcher Wiese struck out 12 Bearcats.
After that loss, the Bearcats rebounded with six straight wins.
Both senior pitchers feel this team is playing well as a unit despite having slow starts.
“I feel like the team is playing really well,” Shallenberger said. “Every once in a while, we get a little sloppy but then we bring it right back.”
Fox added that that even with the slow starts, they manage to come back strong in the later innings. A big key is how hard they work in practice.
“The team is playing really well together,” Fox said. “We practice really hard at practice and it shows at games. We have our moments, but we are really working hard to play a full seven innings without any mental or physical mistakes.”
Shallenberger said the winning record is definitely helping the team’s mojo.
“It [the winning record] is helping us a lot,” she said. “It feels like we can actually do stuff this season and the winning record is just helping to motivate us even more.”
This past weekend, Scottsbluff traveled across the state to compete in the Fairbury tourney where they went 1-2. They opened the Fairbury tourney with an 11-1 win over Filmore Central where Shallenberger tossed a one-hitter. The Bearcats then fell to Hastings St. Cecilia 11-0 before falling to Fairbury 11-6. Fox and Shallenberger struck out five combined against Hastings St. Cecilia. The competition they received back east will help them next month during the sub-district and hopefully the district finals.
For Shallenberger, this is a memorable season as she forges onward in her senior season. The hardest part for her will be at the end when she has to take the Bearcat softball jersey off for the final time.
“I am going to be really sad when I take this uniform off. I will cry my eyes out,” she said with emotion and the start of watery eye. “It will be really hard.”
For Fox, after the softball season, she will hit the hardwoods and play basketball for Scottsbluff and then go back to softball in the spring as she continues the sport that she loves.
For these two senior pitchers, it would mean the world to get to state. But, to accomplish that, they need to keep believing.
“I feel like we can make it all the way to state and once we get to state, I feel like we can do some damage there,” Fox said. “We have to keep practicing hard and playing and believe in ourselves.”
