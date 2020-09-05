Shallenberger, Fox leading the Scottsbluff pitching staff

“I feel like when I was a freshman, I was not good at all. I wasn’t fast and I wasn’t anything,” Shallenberger said. “I slowly progressed to get faster and more accurate and it has come a long way.”

This season, her senior year, Shallenbergrr has stepped up a lot in the pitching circle. On Thursday against Holyoke, Colorado, Shallenberger tossed a shutout in allowing just four hits and striking out five in the 9-0 win. Fox had a one hitter in the second game against Holyoke on Thursday with six strikeouts.

Shallenberger said Coach Fox has helped her become a better pitcher this season.

“Dan has helped a lot,” Shallenberger said. “He introduced me to what is called the A-line and I wasn’t using it very well beforehand. He is helping me with my flicks and making sure I am doing it right and standing tall.”

Shallenberger and Fox are getting the job done. Shallenberger said there are times her pitching doesn’t look the best, but she is staying focused in the circle.

“Every once in a while it doesn’t look very good, but I feel like I am progressing a lot more,” she said. “It is really important to focus on pitching strikes and hitting your spots because if you don’t do that they will hit a home run.”