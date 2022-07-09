Sheridan County advances in C7 tournament

In the second day of the Nebraska American Legion C7 Junior Tournament, three area teams took to the diamond. The Bridgeport Bombers and Mitchell Mayhem fell in their respective games to end their season as the Sheridan County Security First Regulators advanced to the semi-final round of the tournament.

The first game of the day saw the Mitchell Mayhem fall to the Cambridge/Arapahoe Gladiators 13-11, ending their season.

In the second game of the evening, the Regulators took on the Hershland Trojans, with the Regulators winning the game 11-3.

In the top of the first inning, the Regulators opened the game with a walk and a strikeout, but turned it around quickly, bringing in Traiton Starr off of an Aydon McDonald triple. That was followed up by a Bronson Freeseman single that brought in McDonald.

The second inning was scoreless for both teams, but in the top of the third inning, a single from Rodney Beguin brought McDonald around for his second run of the day. In the bottom of the inning, the Trojans were finally able to get on the board, making the score 3-1.

The Regulators added to their total in the top of the fourth with a Logan Slama ground out bringing in Tripp Buettner, which was followed up by a ground ball hit by McDonald that allowed Starr to score on a Hershland error.

The Regulators added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning with Beguin scoring on a passed ball and Johnny Ziller scoring on an error by the pitcher.

After recording three fast outs in the bottom half of the fifth inning, the Regulators continued to add to their lead with a Beguin double which brought in McDonald and a Ziller fly ball to center field that allowed Trey Thorsen to score. The Regulators scored their final two runs of the game when a Buettner single brought in Ziller before Buettner scored on an error by the pitcher.

The last game of the day was between the Imperial Horns and Bridgeport Bombers, with the Horns taking a run-ruled 19-0 win.

The Horns jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the top of the first inning. The Horns bolstered their lead to 9-0 after the second inning of play.

The fourth inning was the highest scoring for the Horns as they put up five runs to make their lead 17-0, then rounded out the game with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Nick Weibert was the losing pitcher for the Bombers, Holden Schultz and Chris Lloyd both recorded hits for the Bombers in the contest.

The Security First Regulators will move on in the tournament to play Imperial for a spot in the championship game.

Game 1

MIT 11

CDST 13

No box score was available

Game 2

SCRT 201 224 - 11 8 3

HRSH 001 101 - 3 5 3

WP-Aydon McDonald

2B-Rodney Beguin

3B-Aydon McDonald

Game 3

IMPR 633 52 - 19 14 0

BRDG 000 00 - 0 3 3

LP-Nick Weibert