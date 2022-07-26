Sheridan County falls in title game to Valentine

The Class C, Area 7 tournament proved to be a dandy as it took two games to declare a winner.

The Sheridan County Regulators used a seventh-inning 3-run home run by Marcus Stouffer to put the Regulators up 7-4 and that lead held up to force the if-necessary game.

In the if-necessary game, Valentine and Sheridan County hooked up in a high-scoring game where Valentine plated eight, sixth inning runs to earn the 12-10 win over Sheridan County. Valentine advanced to the state tournament, which begins this weekend.

The first game saw Sheridan County jump out to a 4-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings of play. The second inning saw Aydon McDonald and Logan Decoste get singles. Johnny Ziller scored on a passed ball and then Tegan Snyder grounded out to score two runs for the 3-0 lead.

Sheridan County added another run in the fourth as Stouffer had a 2-out grounder which put the Regulators up 4-0.

Valentine added two runs in the third and fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Neither team scored until the seventh when Tyler Johnson and McDonald walked. With two outs, Stouffer took the third pitch and delivered it over the leftfield fence for a 3-run home run and the 7-4 lead.

McDonald finished off the game with a complete game on the mound in getting the final three outs in order. McDonalds struck out five and allowed six hits for the Regulators.

McDonald and Decoste each had two hits for Sheridan County.

The second game saw Sheridan County jump on top 8-2 after three innings and seemed to be in control. Valentine came back with a run in the fourth only to see Gordon answer. It was the sixth inning that was the difference maker as Valentine scored eight times to go up 11-9.

Each team had one run in the seventh and Sheridan County’s bottom of the seventh rally came up short.

The two teams combined for 23 hits in the contest. Trey Thorsen started the game on the mound, going 5 1/3, giving up seven hits, six runs, five walks and three strikeouts. Snyder came for the next inning and gave up one hit, one run and recorded two strikeouts while Stouffer, who got the loss, went the final two outs in giving up three hits, five runs (none earned), two walks and a strikeout.

Game 1

SCRT 031 000 3 - 7 6 2

VLNT 002 200 0 - 4 6 6

WP-Aydon McDonald

HR-Marcus Stouffer.

Game 2

VLNT 110 108 1 - 12 11 3

SCRT 061 110 1 - 10 12 2

LP-Marcus Stouffer

2B-Logan Decoste.