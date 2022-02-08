Short-handed Bulldogs edge Amherst

AMHERST - Just a few days after repeating as Western Trails Conference Tournament champions, the Bridgeport High School girls’ basketball team added another signature win to its impressive list of accomplishments this season.
With their top two scorers out of action because of illness, the Bulldogs managed to record a thrilling 39-37 road win over Amherst on Tuesday night. The victory improved Bridgeport to 20-1 on the season, while Amherst fell to 16-6.
Neither Ruthie or Olivia Loomis-Goltl made the trip. The sister duo is combining to average 40 points per game for the Bulldogs.
“We found out about Ruthie first thing this morning and then later Olivia couldn’t make the trip,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “I can’t say enough about how this team responded. Their response tonight was tremendous. We fell behind 9-0 and I couldn’t be any prouder of what they were able to accomplish tonight.”
After falling into a 9-0 hole at the outset of the contest, Bridgeport kept composed and continued to fight its way back into the game as things progressed. Mackenzie Liakos sank a 3-pointer as the second quarter ended to pull the Bulldogs within 23-20 at halftime.
Bridgeport remained in touch with the Broncos as the second half began. Liakos nailed another 3-pointer, Natalie Keenan-Vergil hit a jumper and Grace Dean sank a pair of free throws to send the Bulldogs into the fourth quarter down just 31-27.
Bridgeport opened the final period on a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game. Ellie Cline tied the game with two free throws and then Keenan-Vergil buried a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 34-31 advantage with just over four minutes to go.
Amherst managed to pull back even with two minutes to play, but Dean answered with a clutch shot to put Bridgeport in the lead for good at 39-37. The Bulldogs held Amherst to just one field goal in the fourth quarter and didn’t allow a point during the final two minutes.
Dean, just a sophomore, led Bridgeport with 10 points in the game. Keenan-Vergil followed with eight points and Cline had seven. Liakos and Brooklyn Mohrman each finished with six. Mohrman, Keenan-Vergil and Liakos all accounted for two 3-pointers each.
Bridgeport finished the contest converting 7 of its 10 free throws.
The win extended the Bulldogs’ winning streak to 11 in a row following their only loss of the season to Class B Adams Central.
The loss was just Amherst’s second in the span of its last 13 games.
Bridgeport will close out its regular-season schedule on Friday at Gordon-Rushville.
Bridgeport (20-1) 5 15 7 12 - 39