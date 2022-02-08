Short-handed Bulldogs edge Amherst

AMHERST - Just a few days after repeating as Western Trails Conference Tournament champions, the Bridgeport High School girls’ basketball team added another signature win to its impressive list of accomplishments this season.

With their top two scorers out of action because of illness, the Bulldogs managed to record a thrilling 39-37 road win over Amherst on Tuesday night. The victory improved Bridgeport to 20-1 on the season, while Amherst fell to 16-6.

Neither Ruthie or Olivia Loomis-Goltl made the trip. The sister duo is combining to average 40 points per game for the Bulldogs.

“We found out about Ruthie first thing this morning and then later Olivia couldn’t make the trip,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “I can’t say enough about how this team responded. Their response tonight was tremendous. We fell behind 9-0 and I couldn’t be any prouder of what they were able to accomplish tonight.”

After falling into a 9-0 hole at the outset of the contest, Bridgeport kept composed and continued to fight its way back into the game as things progressed. Mackenzie Liakos sank a 3-pointer as the second quarter ended to pull the Bulldogs within 23-20 at halftime.