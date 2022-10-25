Sidney, Bearcats to face off for B-8 title

The Class B-8 volleyball sub-district in Sidney saw two closely contested matches as the home Sidney Red Raiders faced off against the Alliance Bulldogs and the Gering Bulldogs went up against the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

The sub-districts started with the Alliance Bulldogs and the Sidney Red Raiders facing off in a four-set match. The Raiders took the win 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.

“Credit to Alliance, they brought it and they played aggressively. Every point they were scrambling, our girls had some really nice saves, hustle plays,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said. “We just talked about ‘that’s just what brings bigger plays and (we) did a nice job with that.’”

The game wasn't without some amazing attempts as there were points where both teams kept the ball alive.

“Our definite focus was just don’t let the balls go down without a fight, and that’s one thing we improved on this season was just anticipating and going for everything,” Alliance coach Manda Clarke said. “I feel like we left it all on the court and that’s all I can ask of the girls.”

In the first frame, Alliance got out to a quick lead over Sidney, eventually leading 14-9 before the first of two Raider timeouts. The two teams went point for point as Sidney would call their second timeout at 19-15. The Bulldogs would get the set win 25-19.

“We talked about how they just had to settle down, just stay focused and do the small things, sometimes we try to get too flashy and we just talk about keeping it simple and controlling what’s on our side,” Smith said.

The Raiders took their first lead of the match in the second set at 9-8 before there were ties at 9-9 and 10-10. Alliance took the lead 11-10 as it was tied and then the Bulldogs led 12-11.

Sidney went on a 3-2 run and Alliance led 15-14, the Bulldogs took a timeout. A few points later, Sidney took a timeout of their own and from there, Sidney took the set 25-23.

The third set started like the first, with a team going out to quick lead. This time around, it was Sidney. The Raiders went out to a 13-9 lead before a timeout as Sidney would end the frame on a 12-9 run for a 25-18 win.

In the fourth and final set, Sidney took control early before Alliance went on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 19 apiece. The frame went point for point as the Raiders took the final set 25-23.

Alliance finished the season with a 16-17 record as Clarke is proud of her team and what they did on the court against Sidney.

"We've been working. Our goal was just to give it our all and leave it out all on the court and that’s what we did,” she said. “We have three super special seniors, and they brought some great leadership to the court and we will miss them, but super excited for the depth and the young ones we have on the court. It will be an exciting season.

“It's always sad when your season comes to an end. But I feel like we peaked at the right time and as a coach that’s what you strive for and we pushed through and gave it all we had and that’s all we can ask.”

As the Raiders continue into the sub-district final, they will need to come out strong and not second guess themselves.

“So again, we got to come out locked and loaded from the first serve. Gloves are off, it’s go time, everybody’s bringing their best. We can’t take anyone lightly or second guess anything we’ve done before we just have to move forward, survive and advance.”

The second and final match of the night had Scottsbluff defeating Gering 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 to keep their season alive.

“I thought they did really well. I thought they responded to the runs that Gering went on, they never quit and they executed our game plan really well,” Bearcats coach Leslie Foral said. “You could tell they were focused and wanted it but we knew Gering was going to play tough defense and not let the ball drop, so I think that was kind of our mindset. We also have to not let the ball drop on our end.”

The first two sets started the same way, with Gering going out to a quick lead, but the Bearcats came back in both.

The first frame saw Gering go out to a 3-0 lead as they later led 15-10 before a Bearcat timeout. After the timeout, Scottsbluff went on a 7-2 run, resulting in a Gering timeout.

The Bearcats tied the set up at 21 apiece as they would take their first lead on the following point. Scottsbluff won the set 25-22.

The second set once again started with a Bulldog 6-3 lead as the Bearcats tied the frame at 6-6. Gering called a timeout but it would benefit Scottsbluff as the Bearcats went on a 10-1 run for a 16-7 lead. Gering called their second timeout, going on a 9-4 run. The late run wouldn’t be enough as the Bearcats took the set 25-20.

“It was a long rally, but Scottsbluff did a really good job on their side of the court tonight,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “They were very aggressive serving and we were out of system.”

The third set was a back and forth affair as the Bulldogs took a 13-7 lead, Scottsbluff called a timeout and then tied the set at 14. The frame was then tied at 21 before a 4-2 run by Gering ended the set.

In the final set, Scottsbluff went out to a 9-6 run to start before a Gering timeout. The Bulldogs took a 13-12 lead before the Bearcats tied and eventually took the lead 15-13. After the timeout, Scottsbluff went on a set and match ending 10-3 run to win 25-16.

Gering finished the season 12-16 and are appreciative of the seniors and support they’ve had throughout the season.

“You know, I love our seniors, our four girls, character galore, each one of them: Carleigh (Pzsanka), Emma (Strom), Maddie (Ray), Cami (Newman), very proud of them for the work they’ve put in throughout this season,” Cochran said. “Thanks to our fans for being there through the whole season, lots of travel, lots of time away from work and families to make this program run. We’re appreciative for each one of them that come and watch our matches.”

The Raiders will face the Bearcats on Wednesday in the sub-district final at 6 p.m. and the home team will need to serve aggressively and take any opportunities given to them.

“With Scottsbluff we need to serve aggressively, they run a quick offense, and so we need to make sure we’re attacking their attackers and take opportunities that are given to us, stay aggressive and continue to close blocks,” Smith said.

Foral just wants her team to go out and have fun as they are going to their first district final game since. The last time Scottsbluff went to state was in 2006.

“I just really want the girls to go out and play. We’re going to have a sub-state, which is the first time Scottsbluff has had a district final game in a long time,” Foral said. “So I want them to go out and have fun, just be themselves, trust each other and just play.”