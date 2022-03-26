Sidney boys take home track invite, Alliance girls finish second behind Ogallala

Sidney, Alliance, Chadron and Gering all began their outdoor season on Saturday at the John Ganser Invite in Sidney.

“If I look at the results and medals, we did a pretty good job. If I look at PR’s and effort, we were outstanding. The weather was great and the kids took advantage of the weather. The overall positive attitude is what stood out for me today,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “I asked them (Friday) to work on their focus for success today and it was fun to see them do that. We have goals we want to meet and our outdoor journey started today.”

Sidney came away with the invite win on the boys’ side with 132 points as Ogallala took the girls with 86, and the Sidney girls took third. Alliance boys took fourth as the girls took second while the Cardinal boys took second and the girls took fourth. The Gering boys finished in seventh with 35 points while the girls finished fifth with 66.

Some of the Gering Bulldogs were competing with athletes who had been sick in previous days so some competed in fewer events than they normally do. Madison Seiler was one of those and is still feeling the effects. She finished second in the 1,600 meters and won the 3,200.

“Several kids were ill and certainly impeded their performances but they still chose to compete without excuse,” Marez said. “I am excited to have everyone healthy to see some big jumps in performance. Maddie, along with several others, is a competitor. She definitely had a cough and didn’t feel great but being a competitor means getting out and doing our best when we take the line.”

There were also athletes competing in events for the first time ever like Jacob Awiszus and Carmelo Timblin for the first time in years like Neveah Hrasky.

“We are always looking to move kids into new events. We want to take advantage of their individual skill sets and help them find their niche. Jacob Awiszus and Carmelo Timblin are two guys that should consider a decathlon in their future,” Marez said.

“They have tried so many new things and they have great attitudes when things are good or bad. Neveah Hrasky came out a couple of weeks ago and is throwing for the first time since seventh grade. She’s a sophomore now and had a really good showing in the shot put.”

Gering will join the Scottsbluff Bearcats at North Platte on Friday, April 1 while Alliance, Chadron and Sidney travel to Ogallala on Saturday, April 2.

“We need to stay focused on our goals, accept feedback and do the little things we need to do to be successful,” Marez said. “North Platte is a great facility and we enjoy competing there. If the weather cooperates, we’ll plan to put out our best effort and see what happens.”

The top finishers in each event follow:

Girls’ Events

100 meters - 1. Alissa Morales, GER 13.43; Gianni Aguilar, GER 13.89; 3. Kaycia Groth, CS 14.13; 4. Jordan DeNovellis, SID 14.13; 5. Jada Schlothauer, GER 14.16; 6. Kayla Westby, SID 14.18

200 - 1. Makayla Kirchner, OGA 2.31; 2. Alissa Morales, GER 28.47; 3. Karsyn Leeling, SID 28.62; 4. Kayel Lambert, ALL 29.01; 5. Gracen Tuttle, OGA 29.07; 6. Averielle Sager, CHAD 29.39

400 - 1. Riley Lawrence, ALL 1:04.37; 2. Macey Seebohm, ALL 1:05.73; 3. Eideann Tuttle, OGA 1:06.29; 4. Ryan Dillehay, SID 1:07.48; 5. Grace Steenbergeb, BUR 1:07.59; 6. Micaiah Fuller, CHAD 1:07.79

800 - 1. Emma Gonzalez, BUR 2:35.80; 2. Tayden Kirchner, OGA 2:37.54; 3. Grace Pyle, CHAD 2:40.98; 4. Taegan Bach, CHAD 2:42.39; 5. Jazzy Munyiri, CHAD 2:43.23; 6. Mikayla Seebohm, ALL 2:44.43

1600 - 1. Emma Gonzalez, BUR 5:30.85; 2. Madison Seiler, GER 5:41:81; 3. Lindee Henning, OGA 5:49.49; 4. Kyndall Carnahan, CHAD 5:54.99; 5. Mikayla Seebohm, ALL 6:09.14; 6. Jaydn Scott, GER 6:15.56

3200 - 1. Madison Seiler, GER 12:23.10; 2. Lethe Peden, LAR 13:06.22; 3. Lauren Henning, OGA 13:23.44; 4. Avery Salomon, GOTH 14:02.59; 5. Jenju Peters, SID 14:30.10; 6. Samantha Marin; CV 15:46.23; 7. Mackenzie Anderson, CHAD 15:46.92

100 meter hurdles - 1. Rylee Ward, BUR 16.98; Tatum Bailey, CHAD 17.00; 3. Macala Hood ALL 17.81; 4. Emily Gardner, LAR 18,56; 5. Maci Rutledge, CHAD 18.75; 6. Ashley Carr, ALL 20.17

300 meter hurdles - 1. Makiley Fuller, CHAD 51.45; 2. Rylee Ward, BUR 51.96; 3. Josie Sanders, ALL 52.41; 4. Averielle Sager, CHAD 52.87; 5. Emily Gardner, LAR 53.33; 6. Maci Rutledge, CHAD 53.41

4x100 relay - 1. Ogallala (Makayla Kirchner, Gracen Tuttle, Eideann Tuttle, Tayden Kirchner) 52.45; 2. Alliance (Josie Sanders, Jaelynne Clarke, Amauri Browning, Kayel Lambert) 52.80; 3. Gering (Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer, Alissa Morales) 52.92; 4. Sidney (Rheagan Stanley, Gabrielle Fortner, Talissa Tanquary, Karsyn Leeling) 53.20

4x400 relay – 1. Alliance (Jaelynne Clark, Riley Lawrence, Macey Seebohm, Kenna Montes) 4:23.46; 2. Ogallala (Tayden Kirchner, Eideann Tuttle, Lindee Henning, Makayla Kirchner) 4:29.69; 3. Chadron (Micaiah Fuller, Demi Ferguson, Jazzy Munyiri, Makinley Fuller) 4:32.17; 4. Gothenberg (Taylor Burge, Clara Evert, Ellarey Harm, Ava Weyers) 4:34.80

4x800 relay – 1. Ogallala (Tayden Kirchner, Lindee Henning, Lauren Henning, Makayla Kirchner) 10:37.85; 2. Chadron (Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller, Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller) 10:55.56; 3. Sidney (Rheo Dykstra, Lydia Peters, Talissa Tanquary, Jenju Peters) 11:02.82; 4. Alliance (Macey Seebohm, Lilly Wagner, Haylie Winter, Kenna Montes) 11:08. 24

Shot Put – 1. Nickie Todd, GER 36’3.5; 2. Gabby Caskey, OGA 33’11.5; 3. Alex Lewis, LAR 32’10.75; 4. Sarah Furia, CS 32’0.25; 5. Addi Wyatt, GOTH 31’ 11.5; 6. Shyla Salcido, ALL 31’0.5

Discus – 1. Madison Smith, GOTH 128’6; 2. Gabby Caskey, OGA 109’7; 3. Ellarey Harm, GOTH 98’3; 4. Brooke Hansen, BUR 92’11; 5. Nickie Todd, GER 92’9; 6. Addi Wyatt, GOTH 90’8

High Jump – 1. Karsyn Leeling, SID 5’4; 2. Emma Norris, BUR 4’10; 3. Grace Pyle, CHAD 4’10; 4. Gracen Tuttle, OGA 4’8; 5. Karsyn Burgman, CV 4’8; 6. Kayla Westby, SID 4’8

Pole Vault – 1. Rylee Ward, BUR 9’0; 2. Ashlyn Richeson, GOTH 9’0; 3. Rheagan Stanley, SID 8’0; 4. Addison Fowler, LAR 8’0; 5. Victoria Washington, ALL 7’6; 5. Raquel Perez, GER 7’6

Long Jump – 1. Karsyn Leeling, SID 16’7.25; 2. Gabrielle Fortner, SID 16’6; 3. Amauri Browning, ALL 15’9.75; 4. Emily Gardner, LAR 15’8.5; 5. Leytong Schnell, ALL 14’10.75; 6. Josie Sanders, ALL 14’9.5

Triple Jump – 1. Gabrielle Fortner, SID 33’6.25; 2. Jaelynne Clarke, ALL 33’5.75; 3. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 31’10.75; 4. Leyton Schnell, ALL 31’7.25; 5. Jayrah Ngoi, CHAD 31’6.25; 6. Grace Steenbergen, BUR 30’1.75

Boys’ Events

100 meters - 1. Luke Holly, SID 11.50; 2. Joel Morales, BUR 11.65; 3. Sawyer Dickman, SID 11.67; 4. Tanner Gartner, GER 11.68; 5. Tyler Garrett, GER 11.77; 6. Isak Doty SID, 11.81

200 - 1. Wes Geiken, GOTH 23.65; 2. Jakub Randles, CS 23.96; 3. Carson Bair, ALL 24.14; 4. Jackson Kirkbride, BUR 24.16; 5. Xander Provance, CHAD 24.28; 6. Joel Morales, BUR 24.32

400 - 1. Mitchell Deer, SID 50.68; 2. Cody Hape BUR 53.25; 3. Treyson Johnstone SID 53.39; 4. Jakub Randles CS 53.58; 5. Jacob Awiszus 56.29; 6. Reagan Emerson 56.46

800 - 1. Daniel Bastovoi, SID 2:06.94; 2. Lucas Trujillo, CV 2:10.40; 3. Carter Ryan, CHAD 2:11.55; 4. Yahriel Gaeta, GOTH 2:13.84; 5. Aiden Hancock, ALL 2:14.35; 6. Danny Steele, ALL 2.14.62

1600 - 1. Cameron Crauer, SID 4:44.75; 2. Daniel Bashtovoi, SID 4:55.60; 3. Carter Ryan, CHAD 5:06.56; 4. Gideon Moore, LAR 5:08.56; 5. Parker Graves, GOTH 5:13.11; 6. Noah Canas, SID 5:15.30

3200 meters - 1. Ethan Olsen, GOTH 11:03.40; 2. Jack Voos, LAR 11:13.74; 3. Nathan Seiler, GER 11:16.56; 4. Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, ALL 11:19.01; 5. Travis Cline, GER 11:33.03; 6. Cooper Allen, 14:51.73

110 meter hurdles - 1. Rhett Cullers, CHAD 15.46; 2. Xander Provance, CHAD 15.77; 3. Garrett Reece, CHAD 16.04; 4. Jayden Curtis, OGA 16.69; 5. Cameron Bush, OGA 18.21; 6. Ethan Norris, BUR 18.57

300 meter hurdles - 1. Rhett Cullers, CHAD 42.24; 2. Garrett Reece, CHAD 42.97; 3. Malachi Swallow, CHAD 44.63; 4. Cameron Bush, OGA 45.04; 5. Mathew Finken, OGA 45.78; 6. Jayden Curtis, OGA 45.94

4x100 meter relay - 1. Sidney (Isak Doty, Luke Holly, Sawyer Dickman, Jackson Russell) 44.92; 2. Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow, Chayton Bynes) 45.10; 3. Burns (Joel Morales, Jackson Kirkbride, Conor Manlove, Cody Hape) 45.75; 4. Gering (Creighton Beals, William Rairigh, Tanner Gartner, Tyler Garrett) 45.89

4x400 meter relay - 1. Sidney (Treyson Johnstone, Mitchell Deer, Noah Canas, Jackson Russell) 3:37.30; 2. Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Garrett Reece, Malachi Swallow) 3:38.73; 3. Gothenburg (Jake Burge, Wes Geiken, Zach Harbur, Sean Meints) 3:38.73; 4. Gering (Tyler Garrett, Creighton Beals, Jacob Awiszus, Tanner Gartner) 3:40.05

4x800 relay - 1. Sidney (Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone) 8:27.03; 2. Gothenburg (Ethan Olsen, Parker Graves, Yahriel Gaeta, Nathan Sager) 9:06.23; 2. Alliance (Danny Steele, Aiden Hancock, Seth Meyring, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina) 9:10.27; 4. Gering (Eli Marez, Bryce Carillo, Aiden Narvais, Jackson Howard) 9:10.89

Shot Put - 1. Isiah Martinez, ALL 48’1; Cody Hall, CHAD 46’2.5 3. Kyren Graves, 46’1.5 OGA; 4. Jarek Anderson, CHAD 43’1.25; 5. Harry Caskey, OGA 41’6.5; 6. Race McClure, OGA 39’10

Discus throw – 1. Kyren Graves, OGA 134’1; 2.Isiah Martinez, ALL 132’4; 3. Jarek Anderson, CHAD 130’9; 4. Kaden Bohnsack, GER 127’7; 5. Jesse Stolley, CHAD 123’7; 6. Harry Caskey, 121’5

High jump – 1. Sawyer Dickman, SID 6’4; 2. Cameron Leeling, SID 5’10; 3. Jackton Rezac, 5’10 OGA; 4. Cody Hape, BUR 5’8; 5. Jayden Curtis, OGA 5’6; 6. Mason Terry 5’4

Pole vault – 1. Brayden Shaw, SID 12’; 2. Carson Diedrich, LAR 11’6; 3. Paxton Piasecki, CS 11’6; 4. Luke Uhlir, SID 11’6; 5. Kaleb Hessler, GER 11’6; 6. Tra Rossell, GOTH 11’0

Long Jump – 1. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 20’9; 2. Cameron Leeling, SID 20’7.25; 3. Gabriel Hernandez, CS 19’4.5; 4. Jonah Amill, ALL 19’3; 5. Alaric Jesseph, GOTH 19’1; 6. Brayden Weinbender, SID 19’0.5; 6. Tanner Gartner, GER 19’0.5

Triple Jump – 1. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 43’7; 2. Jackson Kirkbride, BUR 42’6; 3. Zach Harbur, GOTH 39’8.5; 4. Jonah Amill, ALL 39’2; 5. Payton Boyer, ALL 38’2.25; 6. Jeron Gager, OGA 36’8.25

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

