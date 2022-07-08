Sidney, Chadron, Gordon capture first-round wins

Area Class B and C area junior baseball teams opened the post-season with Area tournaments at Sidney and Imperial on Friday.

The Class B Area 7 tournament at Sidney saw Chadron and Sidney junior teams capture first-round wins to move on to the winner’s bracket.

The Chadron juniors posted a 9-1 win over Gering B&C in the first round as Broc Berry went five innings in striking out eight Gering batters.

Sidney scored two in the eighth inning to register the 5-4 win over Ogallala.

Chadron’s Berry tossed a one-hitter against B&C allowing the only hit in the bottom of the fifth inning, which resulted in Gering’s only run as Dominic Mendez singled and scored on a 2-out error.

While Gering managed just one hit, Chadron had nine hits. Chadron was led at the plate by Trey Williamson, Kobe Bissonette, and Trey Hendrickson, who all had two hits. Hendrickson and Williamson also had three RBIs.

The Chadron juniors scored three in the first, one in the second, and three in the third for a 7-0 lead. Chadron scored both runs in the first inning with two outs on singles by Hendrickson and Brady Daniels for the 3-0 lead.

Chadron added one in the second, again with two outs as Berry doubled home Bissonette for the 4-0 lead.

Three more Chadron runs in the third made it 7-0. Two of the runs scored came with two outs. The first run came as Bailey scored on a Hendrickson double. The other two runs came as Williamson had a 2-run single.

Chadron didn’t score in the fourth, but added two in the fifth on just one hit.

Chadron advances to play the winner of the Alliance and Sidney game that will be played Saturday at 5 p.m. The Chadron game will be on Sunday. Gering will play an elimination game on Saturday against Ogallala at 2 p.m.

The Sidney and Ogallala game was a battle as the teams needed extra innings to settle the score.

The Sidney juniors pounded out 16 hits in the game as Connor Hurt had a double and triple. Anderson Smelley went 4-for-4 with a double.

In the Class C, Area 7 tournament in Imperial, the Security First Regulators (Gordon-Rushville) was the only local team to pick up a win. The Regulators earned a 23-15 win over Bridgeport.

The other local game saw Imperial down the Mitchell Mayhem 9-0. The other Class C, Area 7 game saw Hershland earn a walk-off 10-9 win over Cambridge-Arapahoe.

In the Security First and Bridgeport game, Logan Slama drove in six on three hits to lead Security First past Bridgeport. Slama drove in runs on a double in the first, a double in the third, and a double in the fourth.

Security First earned the victory allowing Bridgeport to score eight runs in the fourth inning. Bridgeport’s big inning was driven by walks by Canon Bever, Ryker Norman and Kyle Perry, singles by Holden Shultz, Nick Weibert, and Kaden Shultz, and hit by pitches by Cody Bates and Chris Lloyd.

Security First got things moving in the first inning when Slama doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

The Regulators pulled away for good with 11 runs in the third inning. In the frame, Slama doubled scoring three runs, Bronson Freeseman singled to score two runs, Johnny Ziller doubled to score two runs, Tripp Buettner singled scoring two more, and Aydon McDonald tripled scoring two runs.

Freeseman got the start for Security First and went two and a third innings, allowing six runs on no hits and striking out one.

The Regulators totaled 14 hits. Slama, McDonald, Hunter McDonald, Freeseman, and Ziller all managed hits. Slama was 3-for-4.

The Mitchell Mayhem managed just one hit in their game with Imperial as Imperial Horns Pinnacle Bank scored two in the first, second, and third innings and put the game away with three in the fourth to move on in the tournament.

Mitchell’s lone hit came in the fifth inning as Rodney Brink singled.

Saturday’s schedule will have Mitchell playing Cambridge-Arapahoe at 1 p.m. while Security First will battle Hershland at 4 p.m. Imperial will advance and play Bridgeport at 7 p.m.

Class B, Area 7 at Sidney

Chadron 313 02 - 9 9 2

Gering 000 01 - 1 1 4

WP-Broc Berry

LP-Barron Williams

2B-Chadron (Broc Berry, Trey Henrickson)

Ogallala 000 200 22 - 4 6 0

Sidney 001 001 12 - 4 16 1

WP-Rhyder Bayne

LP-Blake Robb

2B-Sidney (Connor Hurt, Landon Riddle, Anderson Smelley)

3B-Sidney (Connor Hurt)

Class C, Area 7 at Imperial

Bridgeport 007 80 - 1 ;5 2

Security First 42(11) 51 - 23 14 2

WP-Bronson Freeseman

LP-Holden Schultz

2B-Security First (Logan Slama 3, Johnny Ziller 2)

3B-Security First (Aydon McDonald)

Mitchell 000 00 - 0 1 4

Imperial 222 3x 9 7 0

WP-Jet Peterson

LP-Uzziah Voss