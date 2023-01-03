Sidney claims wins over Gering girls, boys

The Sidney girls used a 20-0 fourth-quarter run to offset a 5-point deficit in earning the come-from-behind 53-41 win over Gering Tuesday evening at Gering High School.

The boy's game was much the same as Gering held a 37-36 lead after three periods before the Red Raiders out-scored the Bulldogs 22-10 in the final quarter in claiming the 58-47 win.

Sidney girls coach Tyler Shaw said his team used a big fourth quarter in getting the win.

“We were building some houses in the first half. The shooting wasn’t the best,” Shaw said. “We were passing up some shots trying for easy shots inside. We changed the mindset at halftime and thankfully we were able to get enough stops in that second half to go on a run like that. We were fortunate to get some rebounds and get some easy baskets during that stretch.”

Shaw said it was a big win after his team fell to Gordon-Rushville in the championship of the Cabala’s Holiday Classic last week.

“Sometimes losing a game like that puts doubts in your mind and I just hoped these girls have the confidence to do their thing,” Shaw said. “I think they are a special group of kids and they are good to coach. I don’t know if they know what they can do. They have the potential to do some fun things this year.”

Gering coach Steve Land said his team started well and then just had a big four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter where they couldn’t get a bucket.

“They hit a couple back-to-back threes and we didn’t respond offensively and I think we forced some things,” Land said. “They speeded us up and we tried to shoot some off-balanced shots and take some quick threes. In that situation, you really have to buckle down and really execute the half-court set. I think the pick-and-roll was working for us, but we didn’t go to it nearly enough tonight. I think when we got the ball to Nickie and they had a hard time stopping her. Credit their guards a little bit; they put enough pressure on us to make us feel uncomfortable to run some sets.”

The game had the making to go into overtime through the first three quarters. Gering led 8-4 in the first quarter before Sidney took a 9-8 lead by Karsyn Leeling with a minute to play. Nickie Todd hit a bucket to end the quarter to give the Bulldogs the 10-9 lead.

Gering played really strong defense in the second quarter out-scoring Sidney 12-4. The Bulldogs went up 20-11 on a 3-pointers by Makenzie Todd and Carliegh Pszanka and led 22-13 at halftime

The third quarter saw the Red Raiders score the first 10 points on old-fashioned 3-point plays by Payton Schrotberger and Reese Riddle and then moments later on a 3-pointer by Kayla Westby for a 23-22 lead.

Gering came back and took a 33-31 lead on a Makenzie Todd trey and led after three quarters 33-32.

Gering scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to lead 37-32. That was when Schrotberger hit the Red Raiders first bucket of the fourth with 5:10 to play. After that, Sidney ran off 17 more straight points including 11 points from Reece Riddle for a 52-37 lead.

Gering stopped the run with 1:01 to play on a Pszanka 3-pointer, but it was a little too late as Sidney got the win.

Sidney had three in double figures. Riddle led the team with 16 points followed by 13 from Westby and 10 from Schrotberger.

Gering also put three in double digits. Makenzie Todd led the way with 16 points followed by 12 from Nickie Todd and 10 from Pszanka.

The boy's game was very similar to the girl’s contest as Gering led early and led by one point after three quarters.

Gering jumped out to a 9-0 lead behind Jackson Howard's first of six 3-pointers on the night. The Bulldogs raced to 13-5 lead on a Max Greeley bucket and a free throw by Uriah Ybarra and led 13-9 after the opening quarter.

Sidney boys coach Austin Lewis said his team started slow but found the spark in the fourth quarter to get the 11-point win.

“We had a slow start honestly,” Lewis said. “We did not look like we were into it and I think it was 9-0 Gering. They hit us with full energy, and we weren’t ready for it. We weathered that a little bit and chipped away at it, and we got up by five at halftime, but we were still 0-for-9 from the three at halftime and not shooting the ball well when you come to a place like this where it is a loud gym and a tough place to play in. We were lucky to get out of here with a win, and they played their tails off and were uptempo over the first time we saw them (in the conference tourney).”

Gering boy’s coach Rick Winkler said his team started strong and then couldn’t find the bucket in the fourth quarter.

“We got off to a good start and we actually have been doing that in a lot of games where we get off really well and then the second quarter on we kind of struggled a little bit,” Winkler said. “Actually, today, the second quarter on, we played a little better and really hung in there and played with intensity and defensive pressure which is what we were trying to do. We rebounded really well. The last time we played Sidney, I think we got outrebounded by like 20 or 25 rebounds, so that was an emphasis. Then we had guys hit some shots and that really helped to give us a chance, but we just couldn’t finish it.”

What got Sidney back into the game was some mini runs, especially in the fourth quarter.

“We were up by nine in the third and then they (Gering) came back and went up 37-36 and it got a little scary there,” Lewis said. “For whatever reason, we settled down there in the fourth and had a couple possessions where we ran our offense really well and got great shots and that is kind of deflating for another team. Our offense helped our defense there in the fourth.”

After Gering led 13-9 after one period, Gerng led 18-14 in the second on a Howard trey only to watch Sidney come back to take a 19-18 lead on an Isak Doty bucket. Sidney finished off the second on an 11-2 run to lead 25-20 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Sidney jump out to a 36-27 lead on back-to-back buckets by Landon Riddle. Gering came storming back with a 10-0 run behind seven points from Greeley, including an old-fashioned 3-point play and a 3-pointer by Howard for a 37-36 lead after three periods.

The fourth quarter saw Sidney score the first seven points on a trey by Doty for a 43-37 lead. Howard stopped the run with a trey, but the Red Raiders answered to go up 47-45 on a bucket by Micah Schneider. Howard hit another trey and then Ybarra hit a bucket with about three minutes to play to make it 47-45.

Sidney closed out the game on an 11-2 run to take the win 58-47.

Sidney had three in double figures led by Jacob Dillehay with 14 points followed by Jacob Dowse with 13 and Doty with 12.

Gering had two in double digits. Howard led the way with 19 points including six 3-pointers. Greeley also chipped in 12 points.

Gering will be back in action this weekend when they travel back east to face Crete and Waverly. Sidney will be at home on Saturday when they face McCook.

Girl’s Game

Sidney 9 4 19 21 – 53

Gering 10 12 11 8 – 41

SIDNEY

Karsyn Leeling 4, Rheagan Stanley 3, Payton Schrotberger 10, Chloe Ahrens 5, Reece Riddle 16, Kierra Schrader 2, Kayla Westby 13.

GERING

Makenzie Todd 16, Jenna Davis 1, Kelsey Brady 2, Carleigh Pszanka 10, Nickie Todd 12.

Boy’s Game

Sidney 9 16 11 22 – 58

Gering 13 7 17 10 – 47

SIDNEY

Landon Riddle 8, Jaeden Dillehay 14, Isak DOty 12, Micah Schneider 4, Jacob Dowse 13, Koleman Kaiser 7.

GERING

Max Greeley 12, Jacob Van Anne 4, Uriah Ybarra 3, Jackson Howard 19, Kaden Bohnsack 6.