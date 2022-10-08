Sidney defeats Scottsbluff to win Western Conference tournament

Local teams gathered at Scottsbluff High School to play the Western Conference volleyball tournament, with the Sidney Red Raiders coming out on top, defeating the Bearcats.

Coming in as the one-seed for the tournament, Sidney opened up the tournament against Gering, defeating them in three sets, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, then in their other game of pool play, defeated Chadron 25-14, 25-17.

Scottsbluff, playing in the other pool, defeated Mitchell 25-11, 25-19, and later in the day defeated Alliance 25-18.

With the pools setting up the championship round, Chadron defeated Mitchell 25-21, 25-20 to claim fifth place and give Mitchell sixth.

In the game to decide third and fourth place, Alliance and Gering faced off, with Alliance winning 25-22, 25-22.

Alliance, in their games defeated Mitchell 25-11, 25-19, and lost to the Bearcats 18-25, 25-10.

“Overall we did good. It was the first time we’ve seen Mitchell so that was just testing the waters, and coming out strong and getting some momentum. Against Scottsbluff, we came out flat and never really caught up, just kept digging a bigger hole for ourselves,” Alliance coach Manda Clarke said. “But we’ve just played Gering, and that game was a five set thriller, and that was the fourth time we’ve played them. I’m just proud of the girls for rebounding from the loss to Scottsbluff.”

After this tournament, Gering hopes to fix some aspects of this game, and was glad to have played lots of games to get a large sample size of things to work on.

“We really need to do a better job of communicating and doing a better job of verbalizing on the court, and just organize ourselves a little more,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “When that happens we are a tough team to handle on the other side of the court, we just need to do it more consistently.”

In the championship game, the Red Raiders took on the Bearcats, with Sidney winning 18-25, 25-15, 25-18.

“So we definitely hit some highs and lows, we played at a lot of different levels today, but the nice thing is that we stuck with it and had a nice finish,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said. “We have a couple more weeks until districts and we can keep fine-tuning our game, fix some things and finish the season strong.”

The Bearcats also had a strong outing in the Western Conference Tournament and hope to finish their season on a high note.

“I thought the girls played really well, I’m thinking that we’re at the point where we’re playing some of our best volleyball right now, and it's a little more consistent, we struggled in the second and third set against Sidney in the final. Overall I think we played well, and played good as a team and they all stood out,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said.

On Oct. 11, Scottsbluff, Alliance and Mitchell will play each other with Scottsbluff once again playing host, while Sidney will travel to Chadron to take on the Cardinals. Gering will travel to Gordon-Rushville for a match with the Mustangs.