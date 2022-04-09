Sidney girls, Chadron boys show out in Mitchell

In the Mitchell Track and Field invite, two teams rose above the rest. The Sidney girls took first place with 99 points ahead of the Chadron girls with 78, for the boys it was the exact opposite as the Chadron boys won by the thinnest of margins taking 154.5 points to the Sidney boys’ 154 points.

After Sidney and Chadron on the girls side, Gering, Mitchell, and Gordon-Rushville rounded out the top five teams. For the boys, the top five was completed with Gering, Lingle-Fort Laramie and Mitchell.

The Sidney girls had an all-around stellar performance to push them to the front of the pack at the Mitchell invite.

“The girls came out and kind of did what we have been doing all year; we have had a couple of girls missing who haven’t competed yet, and they came out and were able to get us a first and a couple second, and we had a couple of girls get a personal best, Rheagan Stanley did it in pole vault and Gabbi Fortner won the 200, so we had girls performing well all day long,” Sidney coach Matt Mckay said.

Both the Sidney girls and boys teams had good overall performances, even with the boys falling short of victory by half a point.

“This is a great group of kids to work with; they get a lot of work done for us, when we say we want to do something we usually get it done. We have this mentality called ‘the boulder’ put a bolder on your shoulders and carry it with the help of the team, and whoever has the best day we give the bolder to,” McKay said.

The athletes feel they also had a good day and pushed each other to make the most out of the meet.

“I started off the day not exactly the best, but that was okay, but I think it was cool to have a team that was really supportive and I think that’s really awesome about our team. I think our 4x100 was especially good since we have been switching up a lot, but now we’ve found a group that we might keep for the rest of the year,” Sidney runner and jumper Gabrielle Fortner said.

On the boy’s side, the Chadron boys’ team is glad they did enough to push themselves over the top of the Sidney boys.

“The boys were very very pleased with how they finished, they were all very excited, and even halfway through the meet we were thinking that we might have had a chance at beating Sidney, we really cheered each other on, and that’s what we like to see,” Chadron coach Blakelee Hoffman said.

Both teams were affected heavily by weather as the high winds in the week leading up to the meet caused both teams to have to change their practices to indoors for several days.

Both the Chadron Cardinals are slated to be back in action next Thursday, April 14 for the Alliance invite.

Girls Events

100 meters – 1. Alissa Morales Gering 13.37 Gering. 2. Brooklin Hess Morrill 13.52. 3. Dalli Anders Crawford 13.57 4. Payton Schrotburger Sidney 13.58 5. Gianni Aguilar 13.59. 6. Jada Schlothauer Gering 13.61.

200 meters – 1. Gabrielle Fortner Sidney 27.33. 2. Brooklin Hess Morrill 27.50. 3. Dalli Anders Crawford 28.05. 4. Elizabeth Mayer Hemingford 28.08. 5. Cambree Schmaltz Bayard 28.16. 6. Maddy Saul Lingle-Fort Laramie 28.46.

400 meters – 1. Skylar Edmund Sioux County 1:03.05. 2. Talissa Tanquary Sidney 1:03.28. 3. Tatum Bailey Chadron 1:04.62. 4. Kylah Vogel Crawford 1:04.91. 5. Cambree Schmaltz Bayard 1:04.93. 6. Micaiah Fuller Chadron 1:05.12

800 meters – 1. Talissa Tanquary Sidney 2:31.09. 2. Haley Johnson Gordon-Rushville 2:32.35. 3. Kyndall Carnahan 2:34.55. 4. Britney Klein Sioux County 2:36.66 5. Demi Ferguson Chadron 2:40.12. 6. Kiera Brennan 2:42.49.

1600 meters – 1. Kyndall Carnahan Chadron 5:49.10. 2. Tyrah American Horse Gordon-Rushville 5:49.51. 3. Jadyn Scott. 5:58.52 4. Cecilia Barron Morrill 6:04.89. 5. Britney Klein Sioux County 6:11.06; 6. Carlye Kresl Hemingford 6:15.09.

3200 meters – 1. Madison Seiler Gering 12:06.61; 2. Paityn Homan Crawford 13:19.29; 3. Kierra Miller Bayard 13:46; 4. Madison Petersen Gordon-Rushville 13:50.56; 5. Madison Ribble Bridgeport 13:52.26; 6. Rylie Barker Gordon-Rushville 14:00.16.

100 meter hurdles – 1. Chloe Ahrens Sidney 15.96; 2. Tatum Bailey Chadron 16.09; 3. Trinity Penn Mitchell 17.67; 4. Averielle Sager Chadron 17.73; 5. Jada Kaufman Lingle-Fort Laramie 18.01; Emma Walker Lingle-Fort Laramie 18.15.

300 meter hurdles – 1. Kylah Vogel Crawford 49.80; 2. Kailey Klein Sioux County 51.88; 3. Averielle Sager Chadron 51.97; 4. Marie Schmitt Mitchell 52.29; 5. Maci Rutledge Chadron 52.45; 6. Grace Gibson Lingle-Fort Laramie 53.68.

4x100 meter relay – 1. Sidney 52.43 (Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Payton Schrotburger, Kayla Westby); 2. Gering 52.53 (Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer, Alissa Morales); 3. Mitchell 54.54 (Marjie Schmitt, Elena Guzman, Trinity Penn, Emma Robbins); 4. Lingle-Fort Laramie 55.82 (Grace Gibson, Tiah Meyer, Kenzie Wilkins, Jada Kaufman).

4x400 meter relay – 1. Sioux County 4:22.87 (Skylar Edmund, Britney Klein, Hannah Krein, Kailey Klein); 2. Gering 4:28.05 (Madsion Seiler, Jenna Davis, Alissa Morales, Gabrielle Moreno); 3. Crawford 4:31.24 (Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Madison Swanson, Kiera Brennan); 4. Mitchell 4:36.27 (Emma Robbins, Trinity Penn, Elena Guzman, Marjie Schmitt).

4x800 meter relay – 1. Chadron 10:31.45 (Makinley Fuller, Jazzy Munyiri, Micaiah Fuller, Grace Pyle); 2. Gering 10:51.45 (Madison Seiler, Jenna Davis, Jaydn Scott, Madison Herbel); 3. Gordon-Rushville 10:54.45 (Tyrah American Horse, Rylie Barker, Emma Martins, Brenna Bostock); 4. Mitchell 11:45.76 (Anna Cheek, Shirley Cotant Makayla Jackson, Lillian Golden).

Shot put – 1. McKinley Grover Gordon-Rushville 33’11; 2. Caitlyn Blackstone Mitchell 32’10; 3. Lexi Fiscus Bayard 32’7.5; 4. Hannah Wasserburger Crawford 31’6; 5. Hayley Blackstone Mitchell 31’4.5; 6. Sophie Wess Chadron 30’7.5

Discus – 1. McKinley Grover Gordon-Rushville 117’11; 2. Grace Dean Bridgeport 99’3; 3. Lexi Fiscus Bayard 98’9; 4. Izzy Spears Lingle-Fort Laramie; 5. Isabell Gomez Hemingford 86’10; 6. Cailtyn Blackstone Mitchell 84’8.

High jump – 1. Karsyn Leeling Sidney 5’5; 3. Gabrielle Moreno Gering 5’0; 3. Jazzy Munyiri Chadron 4’9; 4. Kailey Klein Sioux County 4’9; 5. Grace Pyle Chadron 4’7; 6. Hannah Krein Sioux County 4’7

Long jump – 1. Karsyn Leeling Sidney 16’11.5; 2. Gabrielle Fortner Sidney 16’3.5; 3. Joslyn Hopkins Bayard 15’7.75; 4. Tatum Bailey Chadron 15’6.5; 5. Skylar Edmund Sioux County 15’0.75; 6. Deanna Horst Sidney 14’9.5.

Triple jump – 1. Tatum Bailey Chadron 34’11; 2. Gabrielle Fortner Sidney 32’3; 3. Joslyn Hopkins Bayard 31’11.5; 4. Gabrielle Moreno Gering 31’6; 5. Kyndall Sprauge Morrill 31’3.5; 6. Gianni Aguilar Gering 31’1.

Boys Events

100 meters – 1. Luke Holly Sidney 11.28; 2. Isak Doty Sidney 11.29; 3. Sawyer Dickman Sidney 11.52; 4. Tyler Garrett Gering 11.57; 5. Ellis Livingston Gordon-Rushville 11.76; 6. Slade Hopkins Lingle-Fort Laramie 11.81.

200 meters – 1. Kyland Fuller Lingle-Fort Laramie 23.00; 2. Isak Doty Sidney 23.15; 3. Luke Holly Sidney 23.56; Slade Hopkins Lingle-Fort Laramie 23.83; 5. Jace Phillips Bridgeport 24.04; Xander Provance Chadron 24.25.

400 meters – 1. Mitchell Deer Sidney 50.21; 2. Kyland Fuller Lingle-Fort Laramie 50.77; 3. Jace Freeseman Gordon-Rushville 52.15; 4. Jace Phillips Bridgeport 53.16; 5. Carmelo Ayala Mitchell 53.90; 6. Treyson Johnstone Sidney 54.00

800 meters – 1. Daniel Bashtovoi Sidney 2:04.12; 2. Carmelo Ayala Mitchell 2:12.34; 3. Jackson Howard Gering 2:13.05; 4. Lucas Moravec Gering 2:13.85; 5. Ty Brady Crawford 2:17.70; Aiden Bell Gering 2:17.70.

1600 meters – 1. Cameron Brauer Sidney 4:42.96; 2. Daniel Bashtovoi Sidney 4:45.53; 3. Carter Ryan 4:55.69; 4. Myles Wilson Lingle-Fort Laramie; 5. Aiden Narvais 4:59.25; 6. Bryce Carrilo Gering 5:08.27.

3200 meters – 1. Nathan Seiler Geirng 11:14.04; 2. Noah Canas Sidney 11:16.23; 3. Elijah Conley Bridgeport 11:52.33; 4. Gavin Sloan Chadron 11:56.33; 5. Zane Hinman Hemingford 12:11.18; 6. Boady Hunter Hemingford 12:15.11.

110 meter Hurdles – 1. Rhett Cullers Chadron 15.69; 2. Xander Provance Chadron 15.73; 3. Garrett Reece Chadron 15.88; 4. Aydon McDonald 15.97 Gordon Rushville; 5. Wyatt Hayward Mitchell 17.48; 6. Cooper Smith Lingle-Fort Laramie 18.20.

300 meter hurdles – 1. Malachi Swallow Chadron 41.26; 2. Garrett Reece Chadron 41.82; 3. Rhett Cullers Chadron 42.54; 4. Aydon McDonald Gordon-Rushville 43.36; 5. Wyatt Hayward Mitchell 44.35; 6. Koleman Kaiser Sidney 46.63.

4x100 meter relay – 1. Sidney 44.17 (Sawyer Dickman, Isak Doty, Luke Holly, Jackson Russell); 2. Chadron 45.20 (Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow, Chayton Bynes); 3. Gering 45.48 (Carmelo Timblin, Creighton Beals, Tyler Garrett, Jacob Awiszus); 4. Gordon-Rushville 45.77 (Jace Freeseman, Aydon McDonald, Ellis Livingston, Caleb Heck).

4x400 meter relay – 1. Sidney 3:33.78 (Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone, Jackson Russell, Noah Canas); 2. Chadron 3:34.69 (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Garrett Reece, Malachi Swallow); 3. Lingle-Fort Laramie 3:39.35 (Nolan Spears, Slade Hopkins, Wyatt Sylvester, Kyland Fuller); 4. Mitchell 3:40.45 (Wyatt Hayward, Francisco Alvizar, Santiago Castillo, Carmelo Ayala).

4x800 meter relay – 1. Sidney 8:20.98 (Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone); 2. Gering 9:03.28 (Lucas Moravec, Aiden Narvais, Bryce Carillo, Eli Marez); 3. Chadron 9:17.95 (Brady Daniels, Gavin Sloan, Carter Ryan, Zander Rust); 4. Gordon-Rushville (Tobias Berndt, Juan Borton, Frankie, Johns, Allan Tullis).

Shot put – 1. Cody Hall Chadron 46’10.5; 2. Jarek Anderson Chadron 44’9.5; 3. Michael Morgan Morrill 41’6.5; 4. Boyd Oliver Lingle-Fort Laramie 41’1.75; 5. Jeremiah Coley Mitchell 40’3.75; 6. Theron Miller Bayard 39’11.

Discus- 1. Jeremiah Coley Mitchell 130’7; 2. Boyd Oliver Lingle-Fort Laramie 123’9;3. Jarek Anderson Chadron 117’9; 4. Cody Hall Chadron 117’7; 5. Michael Morgan Morrill 115’3; 6. Maddux Janecek Gering 114’10.

High jump – 1. Sawyer Dickman Sidney 6’1; 2. Chayton Bynes Chadron 6’1; 3. Cameron Leeling Sidney 5’11; 4. Caleb Wilkins Bayard 5’9; 5. Shawn Francescato Mitchell 5’7; 6. Collin Brennan Chadron 5’7.

Pole Vault – 1. Bryce Hodsden Mitchell 12’6; 2. Brayen Shaw Sidney 11’6; 3. Luke Uhlir Sidney 11’6; 4. Kolby Houchin Bayard 11’0; 5. Kaleb Hessler Gering 10’6; 6. Adriane Garza Mitchell 10’0.

Long jump – 1. Chayton Bynes Chadron 21’0; 2. Cameron Leeling Sidney 20’9.25; 3. Justus Alcorn Sidney 20; 9.25; 4. Adrian Torres Bayard 18’7.5; 5. Dawson Dunbar Chadron 18’6; 6. Carter Reisig 18’4.75.

Triple jump – 1. Chayton Bynes Chadron 44’0; 2. Justus Alcorn Chadron 40’8; 3. Logan Metz Bridgeport 38’6.5; 4. Jackson Howard Gering 37’10; 5. Adrian Torres Bayard 37’3; 6. Cooper Smith Lingle fort Laramie 37’1.5.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

