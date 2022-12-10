Sidney picks up a pair of wins over Bayard

The Sidney basketball teams added a pair of wins against the Bayard Tigers on Saturday as the Lady Raiders would win 62-46, while the boys won 70-23.

There was a packed house on Saturday to watch this heavy-weight fight between two undefeated teams. Neither team would disappoint as there was plenty of action.

The Sidney girls started the game off with a pair of threes and raced out to an early 8-2 lead. The Tigers took a timeout to slow the momentum of the Raiders.

Bayard came out of the timeout and scored on their next three possessions to keep pace with Sidney.

Three 3-pointers in the quarter helped Sidney widen their lead to eight going into the second quarter, 19-11.

Both teams would trade blows in the second frame with neither of them wavering. Bayard would take advantage of a couple of turnovers and pull within two points with two minutes left before intermission.

The Lady Raiders would hit back-to-back threes to push their lead out to eight and would go into the half with a 35-29 score.

The second half belonged to Sidney as they picked up the defensive pressure and knocked down four more threes in the half.

Sidney’s lead would be 10 by the end of the third quarter and never dropped out of double digits the rest of the way. When the final buzzer sounded, the score was 62-46.

Sidney, who improved to 5-0, was led offensively by Reese Riddle with 20 points. Rheagan Stanley added 10 points, and Karsyn Leeling pitched in eight.

Bayard, which dropped to 4-1, was led in scoring by Lexi Fiscus with 19. Scarlett Norman and Joslyn Hopkins both added 11 points each.

In the boy's contest, Sidney would use the long ball to take an early lead and never look back. At the end of the first quarter, Sidney led 18-9 and by halftime, the score was 36-15. The Raiders would hit five threes in the half and had eight different players score.

Sidney held a 60-20 lead after three quarters.

The Raiders, which improved to 4-1, had 11 different players score on the night with none scoring more than nine points. Jaeden Dillehay and Isak Doty both scored nine points, while Landon Riddle added eight points.

Bayard, which dropped to 4-1, was led by Trent Marquez with nine points. Ashton Mancias knocked down six, while Trystan Muhr added five points.

Both teams will be back in action on Friday as Sidney welcomes the Torrington Trailblazers, while Bayard hosts the Garden County Eagles.

Girls Game

Sidney 19 16 14 13 - 62

Bayard 11 18 9 8 - 46

SIDNEY

Reese Riddle 20, Rheagan Stanley 10, Karsyn Leeling 8, Jordan DeNovellis 5, Zoey Christensen 5, Payton Schrotberger 4, Chloe Ahrens 3, Kayla Westby 3, Katie Ramsey 2, Kierra Schrader 2.

BAYARD

Lexi Fiscus 19, Scarlett Norman 11, Joslyn Hopkins 11, Dani Harter 3, Leah Nesbitt 2.

Boys Game

Sidney 18 18 24 10 - 70

Bayard 9 6 5 3 - 23

SIDNEY

Jaeden Dillehay 9, Isak Doty 9, Landon Riddle 8, Micah Schneider 8, Koleman Kaiser 7, Cam Leeling 7, Luke Uhlir 6, Grant Smircich 5, Jacob Dowse 5, Reid Fiscus 4, Austin Riddle 2.

BAYARD

Trent Marquez 9, Ashton Mancias 6, Trystan Muhr 5, Karter Winter 2, Caleb Wilkins 1.