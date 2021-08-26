Sidney runners dominate Panhandle Classic

Sidney’s Cameron Brauer captured the boys Panhandle Classic and Mullen’s Peyton Paxton won the girls race in the opening cross country race of the season at Scotts Bluff Country Club Thursday.
The Panhandle Classic was just an individual race with no team scoring taking place.
Brauer captured the win with a strong race, overtaking Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron with about 400 yards left in the race to capture the win in 17 minutes, 7.62 seconds. Bastron finished second in 17:15.76.
Brauer said he had a strong race on the day in the opening race of the season.
“It felt great. Hans started out quick, but I slowly made my way to the front,” Brauer said. “My goal was to stay behind and keep the pace slow and do what I did there at the end. I ended up going out faster so I just stayed with the pack as much as possible and then go.”
Sidney should be dominating all season as three Red Raider runners finished in the Top five and six in the Top 15.
Sidney also got a fourth-place finish from Daniel Bashtovoi (17:39.08) and Mitch Deer in fifth (17:39.81).
Brauer said the boy’s squad should be strong all season.
“We are a strong team,” Brauer said. “Both teams are looking strong and I am very excited to see where the season comes to.”
Brauer wants to keep running the way he did on Thursday for the rest of the season.
“I just want to stay focused, keep doing what I am doing, and run the best that I can all year,” he said. “That is all I can say.”
Brauer, who is in his senior season, wants to come away with another state title.
“I was able to do that as a freshman and then sophomore (year) didn’t go our way. Then last year I decided not to run,” he said. “So, this year I am looking to make a strong comeback and finish the year strong.”
The girl’s race was also strong as Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary led for half the race before Paxton took the lead and led the rest of the way. Paxton won in 20:38.84 while Tanquary ran a 20:48.99. Chadron’s Makinley Fuller finished third in 21:22.42.
Both Sidney and Chadron showed that they will be the cream of the crop this year on the girl’s running circuit this season. Sidney had three runners in the top 10. After Tanquary, Lydia Peters finished fourth (21:34.43) and Jenju Peters took 10th (22:32.07).
The Chadron Cardinals had three in the top 10 as well. Fuller led the Cardinals with her third-place finish followed by Grace Pyle in fifth (21:44.62) and Emma Witte in seventh (22:14.66).
Tanquary said for the first race and a course that she never ran before, she did well.
“I think I raced pretty good,” Tanquary, a sophomore, said. “It was hard and I never ran this course before, but I thought it was pretty good.”
Chadron dominated the girl’s junior varsity race, placing three in the top five. Mackenzie Anderson won in a time of 24:48.35 followed by Kallee Webster (25:06.05) in second and Aspen Graves in fourth (25:23.84).
Sidney’s Ileana Neugeld was third while Banner County’s Makyla Mason was fifth.
The boy’s junior varsity race was dominated by Sidney and Gering. Sidney had five in the top 10 while Gering had four in the top 10. Sidney’s Gabriel Neufeld won the junior varsity race in 19:35.38 followed by his teammate Julian Maytrena (20:09.14).
Gering had the next two placers with Travis Cline in third (20:12.61) and Albert Stone in fourth (20:24.53).
The girl’s middle school division was won by Chadron’s Cail Hendrickson in a time of 11:52.46 followed by Dakota Horstman in 12:04.01.
The boy’s middle school division was won by Gering’s Axton Stone in 10:31.4 followed by Braxton Miller from Kimball in second in 11:16.01.
Scottsbluff had the next four runners, led by Thompson Bastron in third (11:21.39), Harrison Maser in fourth (11:21.4), Gavin Carrizales in fifth (11:25.76), and Eddie Griess in sixth (11:28.71).
Girls Varsity Top 10
1, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 20:38.84
2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:48.99
3, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 21:22.42
4, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 21:34.43
5, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 21:44.62.
6, Callie Coble, Mullen, 22:02.11
7, Emma Witte, Chadron, 22:14.66
8, Axi Benish, Leyton, 22:18.19
9, Shailee Patton, Gering, 22:29.11
10, Jenju Peters, Sidney, 22:32.07
Boys Varsity Top 10
1, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 17:07.62
2, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:15.78
3, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:38.48
4, Daniel Bashtovai, Sidney, 17:39.08
5, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 17:39.81
6, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 18:05.60
7, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 18:21.13
8, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 18:29.32
9, Eli Marez, Gering, 18:40.34