Sidney runners dominate Panhandle Classic

Brauer wants to keep running the way he did on Thursday for the rest of the season.

“I just want to stay focused, keep doing what I am doing, and run the best that I can all year,” he said. “That is all I can say.”

Brauer, who is in his senior season, wants to come away with another state title.

“I was able to do that as a freshman and then sophomore (year) didn’t go our way. Then last year I decided not to run,” he said. “So, this year I am looking to make a strong comeback and finish the year strong.”

The girl’s race was also strong as Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary led for half the race before Paxton took the lead and led the rest of the way. Paxton won in 20:38.84 while Tanquary ran a 20:48.99. Chadron’s Makinley Fuller finished third in 21:22.42.

Both Sidney and Chadron showed that they will be the cream of the crop this year on the girl’s running circuit this season. Sidney had three runners in the top 10. After Tanquary, Lydia Peters finished fourth (21:34.43) and Jenju Peters took 10th (22:32.07).

The Chadron Cardinals had three in the top 10 as well. Fuller led the Cardinals with her third-place finish followed by Grace Pyle in fifth (21:44.62) and Emma Witte in seventh (22:14.66).