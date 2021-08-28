Sidney runs past Bridgeport in season opener

BRIDGEPORT - Todd Ekart's second stint as the head coach of the Sidney High School football team got off to a successful start as his Red Raiders ran to a 36-6 win over Bridgeport in both squads' season opener on Friday in Bridgeport.
Ekart guided Sidney to back-to-back Class B state playoff appearances in 2013 and 2014 before leaving to take over the programs in Gering and Beatrice. He's now back in a familiar position in charge of an up-and-coming Raider team.
"I was happy we didn't have a whole lot of penalties or turnovers because that's usually how it goes with first games," Ekart said. "I thought our kids played extremely hard. We made some mistakes here and there, but they recovered from those and I'm just happy with the effort."
During Ekart's first run leading the Raiders, he inherited a program that suffered through multiple losing seasons, including a winless campaign the year before he arrived.
Now back at the helm, things are much different.
"When we came in the first time it was new for everybody," Ekart said. "It was my first time being a head coach and we had Brandon Ross being a first time offensive coordinator. Now both of us are back, we have a plan that we're putting in place and I think it's working out well."
Sidney lit the scoreboard first following an 11-play touchdown drive on the game's opening possession that covered 69 yards. Quarterback Isak Doty capped the march with a 1-yard plunge.
Bridgeport answered with what proved to be its best offensive drive of the contest. The Bulldogs, who qualified for the Class C-2 state playoffs a year ago, drove 62 yards down to the Sidney 24-yard line. However, things stalled from there as a couple of penalties pushed the Bulldogs back and the Raiders held on downs.
Sidney extended its advantage to 12-0 late in the second quarter when Nathan Kennedy capped a short drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Raiders took full control of things in the third quarter as they scored on all three of their offensive possessions. Kennedy, Luke Holly and Austin Munier all scored touchdowns in the frame to help push Sidney's advantage up to 36-0, which forced a running clock.
Bridgeport managed to get on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter when Kason Loomis ran in a 6-yard touchdown. It capped a five-play drive that covered 40 yards.
Despite being in separate classes, Ekart lauded the play of the Bulldogs and believes they will be a team to be reckoned with once again this fall.
"They have some kids who are going to be really good," he said. "Their quarterback [Braxten Swires] is electric. He made some guys miss out here and did a great job. They just need a little bit of seasoning because I know a lot of those guys haven't played a whole lot. Give them a couple of weeks and they'll be just fine."