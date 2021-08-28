Sidney runs past Bridgeport in season opener

BRIDGEPORT - Todd Ekart's second stint as the head coach of the Sidney High School football team got off to a successful start as his Red Raiders ran to a 36-6 win over Bridgeport in both squads' season opener on Friday in Bridgeport.

Ekart guided Sidney to back-to-back Class B state playoff appearances in 2013 and 2014 before leaving to take over the programs in Gering and Beatrice. He's now back in a familiar position in charge of an up-and-coming Raider team.

"I was happy we didn't have a whole lot of penalties or turnovers because that's usually how it goes with first games," Ekart said. "I thought our kids played extremely hard. We made some mistakes here and there, but they recovered from those and I'm just happy with the effort."

During Ekart's first run leading the Raiders, he inherited a program that suffered through multiple losing seasons, including a winless campaign the year before he arrived.

Now back at the helm, things are much different.

"When we came in the first time it was new for everybody," Ekart said. "It was my first time being a head coach and we had Brandon Ross being a first time offensive coordinator. Now both of us are back, we have a plan that we're putting in place and I think it's working out well."