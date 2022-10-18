Sidney sweeps Gering in regular season finale

For the final time in the regular season, the Gering Bulldogs and Sidney Red Raiders volleyball teams faced off with Sidney taking the home win in straight sets 25-21, 25-11, 25-16.

“They did well. We talked that Gering is a talented team, each time we’ve played them, they have shown improvements and so it’s something that we didn’t take them lightly,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said. “We talked before the match as far as strategy type stuff, our girls made good adjustments and honestly, (Gering) swung really aggressively tonight.

“Our back row played excellent defense, gave Reese (Riddle) really nice balls and Reese did an awesome job tonight just mixing up the sets and when you are facing a team that passes and sets well, it makes it really tough to block.”

This was the fourth time the teams faced each other this year, all being Sidney wins, but the Bulldogs worked and fought for every point in the final match.

“I think our kids fought through a mentally tough game. We had a lot going on on our side of the net. We tried to make it through every point and play as best as we could,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “Knowing how well we played last week, we tried to put our best foot forward and we’d like to thank the Sidney team for everything that they did for welcoming us in tonight and helping us through a really tough day today.”

The first set saw Gering go on a 5-0 run before Sidney got three straight with two kills from Karsyn Leeling and one by Payton Schrotberger before a service error gave Gering the ball.

“We started off very aggressive and then Sidney started serving aggressively and got us out of system,” Cochran said. “We struggled to run with that. I think they did a good job picking up the play on their side of the net.”

Cochran called a timeout in the middle of the first set

“It was a case of OK, settle in and the girls have had to battle at different times in the season, so we let them settle on their own and tried to let them get things figured out instead of me calling a magical timeout,” Smith said. “It was a case of keeping it simple and taking care of our side of the court, just the same things we constantly repeat throughout the season.”

From there, it was a back and forth battle with ties at 13 and 16 before the Raiders went up 21-16. The Bulldogs couldn’t come back, eventually losing the set 25-21.

Set two started the same way with the Bulldogs going out to a quick 2-0 lead before the Raiders tied it up. Once the frame hit a tie at 6-6, Sidney took control going on a 19-5 run to end the set, going up 2-0.

The final set saw the same as the rest of the match as both teams went point for point with each other before Sidney took control at 4-3 and never let go of the lead as the Red Raiders won the third set and match 25-16.

Leeling led the way for Sidney with 14 kills while Chloe Ahrens and Kayla Westby had 10 and seven respectively. Westby also had three aces while Riddle finished with 33 assists as Rheagan Stanley 22 digs and four aces.

Gering was paced by Maddie Ray and Ella Rotherham, who each had four kills, Carleigh Pszanka added two more. Ray also added an ace. Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had two aces and 14 digs, Neveah Hrasky had 11 assists and 10 digs.

After the rough match and day they had, the Bulldogs will regroup before heading into sub-districts.

“I think we’ve just got to regroup and have a little bit of time and we’ll be back and running,” Cochran said. “Our girls are learning a lot about a lot of things other than volleyball throughout the season, a lot of life lessons.”

Both teams will take part in the Class B-8 sub-district on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Alliance Bulldogs. Sidney will serve as the host with the bracket coming out at a later time.

“At this point in the season, we talk about it’s a new season, everybody is 0-0, we’re just going to continue to dial in on basic skills,” Smith said. “The girls had fun tonight, they had excellent communication on and off the court, our bench makes things really fun when big things happen and so we’ll just continue to dial the passing, serving, tweak a couple things on hitting and blocking and just stay basic.”