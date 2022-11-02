Sidney swept by Norris at state

It was a hard fought battle in the first round of the Nebraska State Class B Volleyball tournament as the No. 6 Sidney Raiders took on the No. 3 Norris Titans. The Raiders ultimately fell in straight sets 20-25, 16-25, 19-25.

“It was a great opportunity for our younger kids to see what’s possible. Honestly, we started out each set really pretty strong, not that third set so much, but had some nice leads and Norris has a lot of experience playing on the bigger stage,” Julie Smith said. “I think that was a benefit for them today and we had kids that continued to battle and whatnot, we were just hoping we could put together another solid game like last Saturday and that didn’t happen.

“Norris dug very well, we just have teams that keep defending and picking up balls that you think would land. Overall, it was a great opportunity for the girls to experience this and hopefully continue to build on this.”

The match started with a Payton Schrotberger ace for Sidney as the Raiders ended up going up 9-4 as the Titans called a timeout. Following the break, the frame went point-for-point until Norris went on a 6-0 run to tie the set at 12-12.

The final tie was at 13-13 as the Titans continued to score, winning the set 25-20.

Just like the first frame, the Raiders went out to an early 9-2 run in the second set before Norris called a timeout to try and stop the run. Sidney scored two of the next three points before the Titans went on a 13-2 run, taking their first lead of the set.

The Raiders struggled to come back as the Titans ultimately took the set 25-16.

“Norris just has a lot of state experience, they are very solid defensively and so they just kept after it, kept attacking and we just didn’t finish,” Smith said.

The final frame didn’t start like the others as Norris got the first points and after Sidney tied the frame at 2-2, the Raiders would come within one multiple times but were unable to get it done, falling 19-25.

Despite calls not going their way, Smith said her team rose above it and kept playing hard.

“Sometimes, you’re not going to be able to change what happens or what’s called and you’ve got to rise above it and continue playing,” she said. “They kind of started to compound a little bit throughout the match.”

Karsyn Leeling led the way for the Raiders in kills with seven, followed by Kayla Westby with six. Gabrielle Fortner and Chloe Ahrens had four apiece with Ahrens also serving an ace. Schrotberger, along with the ace to start the match, had two blocks; Reese Riddle finished with 25 assists and Rheagan Stanley had 13 digs followed by Westby with 12 and Leeling with 11.

The Raiders have three seniors in Stanley, Riddle and Fortner that will be missed next year after the leadership and hard work they brought to the season.

“We have that great leadership and just Rheagan Stanley holding three school records for digs, she brings a lot more to the court than that. They are all just great competitors, giving their best effort. Reese Riddle also holds a school record for assists in a match,” Smith said. “We have a lot of underclassmen and coaches that are really going to miss them and what they brought to our program.”

Norris continues into the second round where they will face No. 2 Omaha Skutt Catholic on Friday as Sidney ends the season 28-7. Skutt defeated Waverly 24-26, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11.

The other semifinal will pit Bennington against Elkhorn North. Bennington defeated Seward 25-21, 28-26, 22-25, 25-20, while Elkhorn North topped Northwest 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.

The other local team, Bayard, will be making their first state appearance in 30 years when they play their first-round game Thursday at 4 p.m. against top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran in a battle of teams that have a combined one loss. Lincoln Lutheran is 37-0 while Bayard is 31-1.