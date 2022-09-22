Sidney topples Gering, Mitchell in triangular; Gering upends Mitchell

The Mitchell Tigers hosted two Class B teams in a volleyball triangular on Thursday. The Gering Bulldogs and Sidney Red Raiders traveled to Mitchell for the two games as the Red Raiders went 2-0, Gering split and Mitchell went 0-2.

With only a month left in the season, Sidney coach Julie Smith feels good about where her team is at.

"I feel like we've done really well and we've challenged the girls with a lot of different things and they've responded well,'' Smith said. "We've pushed things that just challenge them to be more aggressive and confident with everything."

Being the furthest team away, the Red Raiders played the first two games of the triangular. The first match saw Sidney win 25-18, 25-14 over Mitchell.

"Against Mitchell, we talked about controlling what we can control, taking care of our side, unforced errors and stuff like that," Smith said. "We talk about staying in our own high level of competition and not adjusting to what the opponent brings. Mitchell did some nice things, they're scrappy and servicing well. I think the girls kept their composure really well.

The second match was a 25-16, 25-14 win over Gering.

"Against Gering, they've got a whole new lineup and coach Cochran works to find the best lineups and she's got kids that swing hard," Smith said. "So we did a nice job of adjusting the block, keeping the energy high and staying aggressive."

Reese Riddle led the Red Raiders in assists on the day with 45; Rheagan Stanley had 20 digs and three aces; Karsyn Leeling finished with 16 kills and three blocks; while Chloe Ahrens had 12 kills and Gabby Fortner had five blocks.

After both teams fell in their first matches, Gering and Mitchell faced off in the final match of the triangular. The Bulldogs would overcome the loss to Sidney by bouncing back with a 26-24, 25-17 win over the Tigers.

“We just had to let the first game go, focus on one game at a time and that’s how the season goes,” Bulldogs coach Amanda Cochran said.

Mitchell, who has struggled throughout the season, was more confident in the triangular according to head coach Kaitlin Broussard.

“I do feel like our girls were a lot more confident, they had a lot more energy, were starting to play better as a team,” she said, “We’ve just got to eliminate the long runs that we let our opponents go on. We were down eight points and 11 points in some of those sets and then we came back and we’re able to compete point to point for a while. We’ve just got to eliminate those runs.”

Compared to the first game, Cochran felt her team did a good job with their blocking and attacks.

“I thought our front row did a really good job in the second game of transitioning off and attacking aggressively, that was a really big difference,” she said. “We had a lot of stuff blocks in the second game right at the end and in our game against Sidney, we had a lot of touches and just couldn’t finish pushing them back over the net.”

On the day, Bulldog Maddie Ray led the team with 16 kills and two blocks; Carleigh Pszanka had 10 kills and one block; Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had 22 digs and two aces while Neveah Hrasky finished with 13 assists.

For Mitchell, Anna Cheek and Addison Lashley each had four kills. Cheek added an ace and a block while Lashley had two blocks. Kate Pieper led in assists with 12; Evelyn Morales had 15 digs and one ace; Aimee Morales finished with seven digs while Ashton and Kaitlyn Keener assisted on a block. Kaitlyn Keener added two kills.

All three teams will be playing Saturday in separate tournaments. Sidney will be in the Aurora Tournament where they will start off playing Crete at 9:15 a.m.

"There's four Class B and four Class C teams and all of them are in the top eight in wildcard points," Smith said. "It's a good tournament for us and to see some eastern schools. We're going to keep it simple and control what you can control."

Gering will head to the Adams Central Tournament, starting the day off with Malcolm, who Cochran expects a really good game from.

“We had some serving errors in both of our games tonight that we’d very much like to eliminate and getting that ball in play and rallying. When we rally, we rally with the best of them, dig with the best of them, and just giving ourselves a shot,” Cochran said. “We’re expecting a really great game so we’ve got to get ready to go, get ourselves healed up after today and be ready to rock for a very good tournament.”

Mitchell hosts their own tournament, which includes Bayard, Gordon-Rushville, Hemingford and Southeast, WY. The Tigers will have a day to practice before the tournament, where they will practice on hitting.

“Our hitters really have to execute, we had a lot of opportunities for hitters to take care of it and it just wasn’t happening tonight, so we’ve just got to make sure we’re swinging away and playing hard,” Broussard said.