Sidney volleyball finishes third at Twin City Invite

The Twin City Invite finished up on Saturday with Grand Island Northwest being the winner over Ogallala. Ogallala had been undefeated until the championship round.
Sidney earned a spot in the third place game, beating Chadron in three sets, 18-25, 26-24, 25-18, before losing to Ogallala the next round, 18-25, 14-25.
“We played really well on Tuesday while Friday and Saturday were up and down days,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said. “I think the girls were still trying to find that nice rhythm but the nice thing is that in the games they played today, there was definite grit and just they just got stuff finished minus the Ogallala game.”
Prior to the game on Tuesday, Sept. 28 against Scottsbluff, Sidney was on a four game losing streak.
The Red Raiders would face the McCook Bison for third place and eventually won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-20.
As soon as they won the final point, the Red Raiders were relieved that they were able to keep McCook from pushing a third set.
“I think we were all like, ‘Yes, we got it finished,’ because there was the chance of us playing around and pushing a third set,” Smith said. “They were very determined to not go a third set and so, we are very thankful that they stayed focused and finished strong.”
On day one, Sidney went 3-0 beating Rapid City Central, Alliance and Burns at Gering High School.
“Overall and you can tell they played six solid games over the past two days, they’re tired so the nice thing is they mentally got refocused and finished,” Smith said.
After playing the first day on their home court, the Gering Bulldogs finished the invite playing at Scottsbluff High School. Even though they weren’t on their court, they were thankful to be one of the hosts.
“We’re just excited to host the tournament. We’re very fortunate to have a Twin City Invite. We’re happy to have great teams here and have a great turnout,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “We are thankful that the tournament is up and running.”
After winning all three matches Friday, Gering started the second day against McCook, losing 21-25, 23-25. In the first set, the Bulldogs came back from a deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Gering started the next frame strong, going out to an early lead because of McCook errors and miscommunication. The Bison kept with the Bulldogs, going point for point and multiple ties. The final tie in the set came at 23-23 as the Bison would finish it off with a 2-0 run.
During this match, there were a few calls that went in McCook’s favor due to some rules. One of those calls involved a Bulldog going to make a save and hitting the ref’s stand in the process.
“If you hit the stand, it’s supposed to be after the play. Who knows how the play would’ve played out. Just a couple rules like that and some things throughout the day but we need to take care of stuff on our side.”
A clash of Bulldogs would soon follow with Alliance coming out on top in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19.
To finish the invite, Gering would face Rapid City Central and force the match into three sets. The Cobblers finished in seventh after downing the Bulldogs 25-22, 20-25, 11-25. In the final frame, Rapid City would go on a 10-0 run for the win.
“It comes down to mostly just playing defense first and we talk a lot about defense wins games,” Cochran said. “We need to get back in that mode of super aggressive defense. We did that last night and we played awesome. Today, we struggled defensively and we definitely felt the effects of that.”
Gering will travel to Alliance and play the Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Red Raiders will head to Yuma, Colorado, on Oct. 7 for a match against the Yuma Indians.
Bracket Results
1. Grand Island Northwest
2. Ogallala
3. Sidney
4. McCook
5. Chadron