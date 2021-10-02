Sidney volleyball finishes third at Twin City Invite

On day one, Sidney went 3-0 beating Rapid City Central, Alliance and Burns at Gering High School.

“Overall and you can tell they played six solid games over the past two days, they’re tired so the nice thing is they mentally got refocused and finished,” Smith said.

After playing the first day on their home court, the Gering Bulldogs finished the invite playing at Scottsbluff High School. Even though they weren’t on their court, they were thankful to be one of the hosts.

“We’re just excited to host the tournament. We’re very fortunate to have a Twin City Invite. We’re happy to have great teams here and have a great turnout,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “We are thankful that the tournament is up and running.”

After winning all three matches Friday, Gering started the second day against McCook, losing 21-25, 23-25. In the first set, the Bulldogs came back from a deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Gering started the next frame strong, going out to an early lead because of McCook errors and miscommunication. The Bison kept with the Bulldogs, going point for point and multiple ties. The final tie in the set came at 23-23 as the Bison would finish it off with a 2-0 run.